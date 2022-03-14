The Best Sex Toys You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Share

Add some fun to your bedside drawer with two-day delivery.

Amazon Prime has just about anything you can imagine, including high-quality sex toys. In a world where thousands of online retailers for adult toys exist, using Amazon can help narrow down your options and sort out the kinds of toys you do and don’t want. Prefer something small? You can use a filter to remove any large toys from your search, and you can also sort by price and rating, too.

Even by narrowing down your search with those specifications, there’s still an overwhelming amount of toys to choose from. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about reading countless reviews and descriptions to find the right toy for you — we’ve done the research for you.

Based on thousands of reviews, here are the top-rated sex toys available on Amazon right now. You’re guaranteed to be curling your toes and taking some extra alone time after ordering these. And if you want to play with a partner, we’ve included a few picks for couples, too. So go on, click add to cart and enjoy the wonders of two-day shipping.

10 Best Sex Toys on Amazon, According to Reviews

Phanxy Bullet Vibrator Tiny but mighty, a bullet vibrator is a discreet toy that you can stash away in a drawer or makeup bag. This one is covered in skin-safe and waterproof silicone, making it great for using in the tub or shower. It’s small enough to be used solely for external stimulation, but it can be used for shallow penetration if you want. There are seven different vibration patterns for you to choose from, so chances are you’ll never get bored from this toy. According to one reviewer, “I wasn’t expecting so much power in a small device. This was my first toy, and I was [hoping] it didn’t feel cheap or plastic. I’m glad i took a chance! Definitely wasn’t disappointed.” buy here

Sweet Vibrations The Perfect Match Vibrator Similar to the rabbit vibrator, this one has two arms that can stimulate both externally and internally at the same time. The shorter one is flexible and can be positioned wherever you’d like it (either directly on your clitoris or slightly above it for less intense vibrations), while the longer arm can be inserted for G-spot stimulation. The larger bulb on the long arm covers more area internally, making it more likely to reach where you want it to. This model is rechargeable by USB and pretty quiet to use. Reviewers say it’s some of the best $45 they’ve ever spent, with one even saying “The Perfect Match is unbelievable. It’s super easy to use, sizing is perfect, has settings to suit everyone and easy to navigate/change (even while using). Most importantly it’s super quiet. Downside is when using it, I am not. This item is unreal.” buy here

Satisfyer Pro 2 If more than 35,000 five star ratings aren’t enough to convince you that this toy is a fan favorite, then maybe the fact that Amazon ranked it a number one best seller is. The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a toy that stimulates your clitoris through a silicone tip that, when placed against you, creates a gentle vacuum effect. Without actually making contact with your skin, the toy uses air pressure to recreate a sucking sensation, quickly working you up to orgasm. One reviewer said it changed her life, writing, “For any woman who is out there suffering and has tried it all, please buy this,” they said. “I know it’s changed my life in one night and saved my marriage from the slow death of intimacy.” Woah. Big statement. If you want to take your time to enjoy the toy, there are 11 different pressure settings to choose from and cycle through. buy here

We-Vibe Touch X Mini Clitoral Vibrator Sometimes more subtle vibrations are more pleasureful. Despite being rather small, this vibe from We-Vibe delivers tingles all over thanks to its wider area. It’s rather flat in design, making it a great toy to set on your labia for gentle stimulation, but it’s also ideal for partners who are looking to incorporate a toy during sex, as it can easily slide between two people without feeling intrusive. “It’s flat-ish shape makes it easy to use during sex,” one reviewer states. “The vibe material is soft and flexible, and being completely waterproof makes it easy to clean up.” The toy is 100 percent waterproof and USB rechargeable, and there are eight vibration modes to choose from. buy here

Phanxy Rose Vibrator This one looks a little different than the others, and that’s because it is pretty different: It can actually simulate oral sex. The toy is round with a hole in the middle that you can easily grip, and inside an oblong divot is a small nub that acts like a tongue during use. You can choose to have the nub remain stationary while vibrating, acting similar to a bullet vibrator that delivers more targeted sensations, or you can choose from any of the nine tongue modes, where the nub moves in a variety of patterns and directions. There are plenty of…enthusiastic reviews, but one of our favorites said that “This was the best investment ever. Trust me, no man can match this toy’s skill and technique.” They continue, “Brace yourself for that first kick because [you’re] going to feel like you’ve left this earth for a few seconds and come back down feeling like you can accomplish anything.” Another reviewer said that the toy “had her speaking in tongues,” and praised its toe-curling abilities. buy here

Vibrating Anal Toy Kit Both for experienced users and those looking to venture into anal play, this kit offers four different sized vibrating plugs that can be used both internally and externally. Reviewers mention that it’s a great set for beginners, as sizes gradually increase, meaning you can try them based on comfort without having to guess what will work best for you. One reviewer says they like how easy they are to clean and insert, also mentioning that they don’t move around or feel like they’re going to fall out during play. They’re all made with medical-grade silicone (making for easy clean up after play), and each have a pocket inside where an included bullet vibrator can be used. If you really want to spice things up, the set comes with a remote control that would allow for someone else to decide when the toy is turned on. buy here

Lelo Soraya 2 Lelo is known for its luxurious sex toys, and the brand is also available on Amazon for fast, discreet shipping. Modeled off the classic rabbit vibe, this upgraded model has 12 different vibration patterns and intensities to choose from. The smaller arm is flexible so you can position it however you’d like, and the longer arm has a wide base to cover as much area as possible. It’s made from medical-grade silicone, completely waterproof, and can be recharged via USB. While this one rings in at a higher price point, it’s definitely worth it for an upgraded play experience. “This this thing is the Mercedes of vibes,” one reviewer writes. “It feels like a fancy piece of jewelry. More importantly, my wife says it feels awesome.” buy here

NaEnsen Inflatable Sex Pillow Looking to level up in the bedroom, literally? This inflatable sex pillow can help you reach certain positions more comfortably, giving you the support you need to stay in them for longer. Despite being inflatable, reviewers say it doesn’t stretch out or flatten during use, acting as a firm pillow beneath you or your partner. It can be blown up with a few strong breaths or a pump, and when you’re done using it, you can deflate it for easy storage. Some reviewers said it’s also great for back support when laying in bed or on the couch — so that essentially makes it a practical purchase for all kinds of uses. One reviewer mentions that their girlfriend has lower back pain (even while not having sex), and was surprised to find out that this pillow helped! “I bought this cushion for the fun, but to our surprise, it cured her lower back pain.” buy here

Vibratex Magic Wand The classic magic wand finally got a wireless upgrade. While this toy may seem daunting because of its size, it’s a fan favorite for a variety of reasons. There are four intensity speeds and four vibration patterns, giving you endless options for play. “My lady parts thank me every time I use it,” one person says. “Talk about intense. The low setting is all it takes.” The long handle allows you to hold onto the toy easily, so you won’t feel like you have to contort yourself to hit the right spot the way you may with smaller toys. The wand’s head is made from soft silicone and has a pretty wide diameter, making it great for targeting large areas all at once. buy here