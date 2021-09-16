8 Must-Have Products for a Healthier (and Happier) Sex Life

Share

After all, September is Sexual Health Awareness Month.

Exercising, eating the right foods, and practicing mindfulness are usually at the top of every to-do list. But what about prioritizing your sex life?

We get it. Sometimes sex falls by the wayside. In fact, if you’re going through menopause, a dip in libido and increased vaginal dryness are completely normal and natural side effects. But that doesn’t mean you can’t boost it back up and reinvigorate your sex life — you might just need a little help.

There are plenty of O-mazing products that can help get you into a friskier mood. In fact, our friends at Kindra create plant-powered, estrogen-free vaginal lotions and peri/menopause supplements designed to help increase sexual pleasure and boost your mood. Their best-selling Core Supplement not only increases libido and reduces menopausal symptoms (like hot flashes and brain fog), but more than half of women who use it report an improvement in vaginal dryness and libido in less than three months.

So if you need a little reminder on how empowering it is to cultivate an abundant sex life, we’ve got you covered. September is dedicated to Sexual Health Awareness month, and we’re sharing all the essentials you need to increase pleasure between the sheets. Below, shop eight must-have products in celebration of your sexual well-being.

For Your Pleasure Bundle by Kindra Rest assured you’ll be feeling your best before, during, and after sex with Kindra’s 3-in-1 pleasure bundle. It comes with the female-led company’s daily vaginal lotion for moisture (and with it, a precisely designed applicator). Plus, you’ll also stock up on a month’s supply of their best-selling Energy Boosting and Sleep Enhancing supplements for grogginess-free days and smoother sleep. Buy Here

Intimacy Suppositories with CBD by Foria Wellness Curious about using CBD in the bedroom? Foria’s intimacy suppositories with CBD work miracles. Gently insert the suppository (vaginally or rectally), wait 15 minutes, and you’ll start to feel more aroused (and relaxed). Pro tip: You can also insert one after sex to relax your muscles and ease any residual tension. Buy Here

Afternoon Pick-Me-Up by Kindra Don’t let menopause symptoms get in the way of your sex life. The list of issues Kindra’s Core and Energy supplements address is pretty impressive: brain fog, fatigue, hot flashes, stress, moodiness, and irritability — plus it supports skin hydration. Take one of each daily for optimal results. Buy Here

Vibe Personal Massager by Maude This 3-speed vibrator by Maude, the modern sexual-wellness brand that makes safe and easy-to-use products, works wonders solo or with a partner. It’s discreet, charges with a USB cord, and comes with a matching canvas pouch for storage. Buy Here

Let’s Get Intimate Bundle by Kindra Can’t fall asleep after sex? Is penetration too painful? This Intimate Relief bundle by Kindra is exactly what you need. Use the vaginal lotion before sex to alleviate dryness, and follow it up with their sleep-enhancing supplement infused with low-dose melatonin, plus extracts like Ashwagandha and Pycnogenol, which may help reduce pre-sleep jitters over time. Buy Here

Bare Bundle by Flamingo Want a silky-smooth shave down below? Look no further than Flamingo’s Bare Bundle, which includes their award-winning razor (plus an additional cartridge and shower hook), foaming shave gel, body lotion, face wax strips, post-wax cloths, and calming serum. For less than $30, it’s all the essentials you’ll need on your quest for hairlessness. Buy Here

The Essential Bundle by Kindra If you’re hardly ever in the mood for sex because of annoying menopause-induced mood swings and irritability (very understandable), try Kindra’s daily Core Supplement to help reduce feelings of stress and boost feelings of calm. Their Essential Bundle also comes with the brand’s fragrance-free Vaginal Lotion and applicator if you’re looking to hydrate down below. Buy Here