Katie Says You’ll Think Her New Sandwich Tutorial Is “Really Weird” — Find Out Why

We bet you already have the ingredients in your pantry.

Katie opens her latest Instagram tutorial by saying, “I’m going to show you a new sandwich combo that I’ve always loved that you’re going to think is really weird.” The controversial combo in question? A stunningly simple bacon and peanut butter sandwich on two slices of lightly toasted sourdough bread.

When you’ve picked your jaw up off the floor, you’ll probably remember that Katie is a pretty adventurous cook. Just this year, she made the viral TikTok sushi waffles (which sound insane but turned out quite tasty) and avocado cottage cheese toast (which is surprisingly decadent). So, she’s not exactly afraid of taking the leap and embracing something a little off the wall.

Plus, the sandwich formula probably sounds roughly familiar — it’s similar to the Elvis sandwich, which adds a heap of sliced bananas and is typically grilled on slices of plain white bread.

We can see why Katie (and the King) appreciate this simple yet zany sandwich base, by the way. The luscious layer of peanut butter contrasts beautifully with the snap of crispy bacon. And we love that Katie’s addition of sourdough bread adds a touch of much-needed tang without being too overpowering. Katie’s suggestion of a layer of mayo is…quirky, but would add a touch of moisture to tone down stickiness. If you remain mayo-free, however, we support that, too.

Check out the video below to watch Katie in action. And keep in mind that your sandwich doesn’t have to match hers. Switch up your nut butters (are we crazy or would pistachio butter be a killer substitute?), toast your bread longer, cook your bacon less so that it’s chewier — the great thing about this recipe is that you can choose your own adventure. And after you’re done, you can continue your summery sandwich kick by whipping up Katie’s sensational tomato sandwich next.

Katie Couric’s Peanut Butter Bacon Sandwich

Ingredients

Two pieces of sourdough toast

Peanut butter

2 slices of cooked bacon

Mayo (optional)

Instructions

Spread peanut butter onto one piece of toast.

Place the slices of bacon onto the peanut butter.

If using, spread mayo onto the other piece of toast.

Close the sandwich and cut in half.