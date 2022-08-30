Recipes August 30, 2022

Katie Shows Us How To Make Her Sensational Summer Sandwich

By Katie Couric Media

Katie Couric

Featuring a tomato that’s just about as big as her own head.

The recipe queen is back, and she’s got a shockingly simple sandwich that’s absolutely perfect for the warm, lazy afternoons of late summer.

You’ve already taken a tour of Katie’s gorgeous flower garden, but the veggies she’s growing are just as impressive. “It is tomato season on steroids right now,” Katie says, and she’s putting her harvest to excellent use with the latest helpful tutorial posted to her TikTok profile.

It all starts with a behemoth piece of fresh produce that Katie describes as “almost like three tomatoes in one.” (And yes, she did grow it herself!) It’s so big that she had to get creative about slicing it, and you can check out her technique in the full video here:

She uses two pieces of white bread, which she doesn’t normally eat, but it’s perfect for this flavor profile. “They’re very lightly toasted, just to keep it a little warm,” Katie explains.

The rest of the ingredients are very simple, but she has clear specifications about how to make them as good as can be. First up is mayonnaise, and Hellmann’s is Katie’s clear favorite: “My apologies to you who like Miracle Whip — I’m not a fan.”

You’ll also need pepper, which Katie likes to ground herself so it’s as fresh as possible, and salt. “Maldon salt is a must,” she says. “If you can get flaky salt, it does make such a difference. I have a big tub I ordered from Amazon.”

And that’s it! With hardly any work, you’ve got what Katie calls “a pretty pure sandwich.” She adds that her mom used to make them with cucumbers, but she prefers to keep it as simple as can be.

If this video made you wish you had your very own giant tomatoes, you can check out some of Katie’s go-to gardening tools to see how she makes the magic happen. And if it’s more Couric-approved recipes you’re looking for, we’ve got the scoop on Katie’s simple summer favorites.

