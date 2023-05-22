Katie’s Favorite Cottage Cheese Recipe Will Kick-Start Your Breakfast Routine

Share

Suddenly, avocado toast doesn’t seem so basic.

Anyone else feel like cottage cheese is everywhere, these days?

This is one of those rare food trends that actually seems like a good thing for society. Cottage cheese offers a long list of health benefits, from being super high in protein (and super low in calories) to containing a number of essential nutrients, like calcium, vitamin B12, and more.

Oh, and it’s also just plain delicious.

Unlike all these people showing up late to the party, Katie has always been a forever fan of cottage cheese. In honor of the protein-packed dairy snack having its much-deserved moment, she decided to share her favorite cottage cheese recipe: a mouthwatering spin on avocado cottage cheese toast, with a little bit of sprinkled-on spice to pack a punch.

The ingredients list for this dish is delightfully simple: bread, avocado, cottage cheese, and crunchy chili onion. After smashing the avocado and dolloping your cottage cheese on the bread, salt and pepper the toast to your liking (Katie uses Maldon salt, of course), add a little lemon zest if you’re feeling fancy, and voila! You’ve got a delicious, nutritious breakfast to start your day.

Katie uses Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch, but there are similar options out there if you’re not near a TJ. Fly By Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp would probably make a great substitute. Alternatively, if you’re feeling especially domestic, you can check out one of these DIY crunchy chili onion recipes, which show you how to make that scarily addicting sauce at home. After all, no one should be punished for living more than 20 minutes away from the nearest Trader Joe’s.

Luckily, all the other ingredients in this recipe should be easy to find at any grocery store.

In the video above, you can see Katie assemble the dish herself. Watch it all the way to the end to witness the weird way Katie’s assistant ate it. Just kidding! (Sort of…)