Watch Katie and John Whip Up a Uniquely Delicious At-Home Dinner: Sushi Waffles!

When hunger (and inspiration from TikTok) strikes…

What do you picture when you think of “dinner at home”?

For the culinarily challenged among us, it’s a sad image: We’d rather be out at a trendy restaurant, trying something interesting and exciting, but instead we’re stuck throwing together whatever’s in the pantry, just to have something to eat. (Pasta, broccoli, and some tired-looking green beans, anyone?)

Even if you’re lucky enough to be more talented in the kitchen, chances are you’ve got a stable of recipes you cycle through on a routine basis, always lamenting the fact that you never try anything new.

Allow us to present a quirky recipe that’s easy enough for beginners to pull off and will dazzle the taste buds of more experienced cooks, too: sushi waffles!

Our very own Katie Couric and John Molner just made this delectable dish themselves, and documented the process on Katie’s TikTok, but you can also watch that video right here:

In this case, the “waffles” are actually made from rice (hence the sushi vibes!), and they’re topped with a delicious mixture of chopped salmon, cucumbers, scallions, jalapeños, and avocados. To finish it off, John also concocted a special sauce that includes sriracha, soy, wasabi, and sesame oil.

As far as the required steps, once you’ve chopped your ingredients, it’s a total cinch: Just shape your rice into a small mound, which you’ll then spread flat onto a waffle iron and press for three to five minutes. When it’s cooked crispy enough for your liking, just pile those other goodies on top and serve! (Some folks like to fold the waffle over and eat it like a sandwich, but Katie and John went the knife-and-fork route.)

What’s the verdict on this unique twist on sushi?

“So delicious,” Katie says. Though be warned that all that crunching is admittedly a little noisy: “If people have misophonia and they don’t like hearing people chew, it wouldn’t be a good dish. But honestly, it’s delicious — and pretty easy to make.”

The video above will show you all the steps, but just in case you’d like a more thorough rundown, the site Taste of Home has a full explainer on how to make this trendy treat.