Score a Touchdown With These 7 Foodie-Approved Super Bowl Snack and Appetizer Recipes

They also happen to be Instagram-worthy.

Sure, football’s synonymous with field goals, fumbles, and tackles. But when the Superbowl rolls around, the last game day of the season is really about indulging in a festive food-driven feast. (At least we think so.) And if you’re hosting your own watch party or scored an invite to a potluck-style bash, what better way to kick off the Eagles versus Chiefs affair than by cooking up shareable, Instagram-worthy appetizers and small bites?

If you need some inspiration, we asked three food influencers to share their go-to dip and appetizer recipes for the Super Bowl. Their responses? Snacks smothered in buffalo sauce, bites infused with jalapeño, and plenty of cheddar cheese. Some of these shareables swap out less healthy ingredients for veggie-forward options (see: buffalo cauliflower and sweet potato nachos), so you can celebrate touchdowns (and hilarious commercials) for those looking for a lighter delight.

The Best Superbowl Snack Recipes to Make on Game Day

“These fried cauliflower bites are coated in a combination of rice flour and cornstarch for a gluten-free and vegetarian super bowl recipe,” says Kylie Mazon-Chambers, founder of Cooking with Cocktail Rings and author of Share + Savor: Create Impressive + Indulgent Appetizer Boards for Any Occasion. “Make your own buffalo sauce using my recipe or substitute with your favorite store-bought bottle.”

“This unique take on egg rolls is filled with a jalapeño and cream cheese stuffing, then fried and paired with huckleberry syrup for a sweet and fiery contrast,” says Mazon-Chambers. “They can be assembled ahead of time and fried just before serving to cut down on prep time.”

“Buffalo chicken dip is a game day classic. This recipe requires only a few ingredients: Combining cream cheese with rotisserie chicken, cheddar cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce in under 30 minutes,” Mazon-Chambers tells us.

“Who doesn’t love nachos? These are a step up made with chipotle chicken, sweet potatoes, and black beans, and then loaded with cheese. The perfect snack,” says Tieghan Gerard, the talented foodie behind the popular blog Half Baked Harvest.

“Nothing says game day like a big pot of chili and this vegetarian chili recipe comes together quickly on the stovetop and includes three different beans,” says Brittany Mullins, a holistic nutritionist and author of the food blog Eating Bird Food. “It’s super hearty and has a rich, robust flavor thanks to a few secret (not so secret) ingredients.”

“Turn cauliflower into crispy buffalo bites using your air fryer. This recipe is a breeze to whip up and results in perfectly crunchy cauliflower every time,” says Mullins. “The buffalo bites are great served with blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping and a side of celery and carrots.”

“Make veggie nachos with sweet potatoes as the base instead of chips: These nachos are loaded with black beans, tomatoes, cheese, jalapeño peppers, and plenty of spices,” says Mullins. “They’re absolutely delicious, customizable, and great for sharing.”