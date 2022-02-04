How to Plan the Perfect Olympics Watch Party

Share

These picks will earn you a spot on the podium.

The Beijing Olympics started Friday, February 4, and if you’re hosting an Olympics watch party, you’ve come to the right place for party planning inspiration. Whether you’re most looking forward to winter game staples like curling and figure skating or newcomers like the monobob (solo bobsledding), we can all agree that nothing matches the energy and excitement of the Olympic games. And that certainly inspires celebration!

Since the past year hasn’t been conducive to watch parties, you might be a little rusty on the party-planning front. Not to worry! We’ve rounded up gourmet pretzels, handy serving dishes, and the forgotten-about essentials to jog your memory. We’ve taken care of all the details; all you need to do is turn on the TV.

Olympics Watch Party Essentials

What to Eat Eastern Standard Provisions’ one-of-a-kind artisanal pretzels have us drooling. Whether you choose pretzel bites, burger buns, or pretzel dogs, these are guaranteed to be a showstopper at your Olympics watch party. We recommend the Game Day Snack Pack to get a sampling of their party favorites or their Dark Chocolate Fudge Sauce for friends with a sweet tooth. Born and bred in Boston, Eastern Standard Provision’s pretzels will add a dose of patriotism as you watch Team USA bring home another gold (knock on wood). buy Here

What to Drink We’re obsessed with Avec: mixers for the modern drinker. These mixers, made from 100 percent real ingredients and 90 percent less sugar, will be the talk of the party. Flavors range from Yuzu & Lime to Pomegranate & Hibiscus: but you might as well get the Sampler so you can try them all. You’ll definitely want to. buy Here

How to Tell Drinks Apart No matter what kind of party you’re having, it’s always frustrating to lose your drink (or have someone else accidentally pick it up). These drink markers go around a wine glass stem or on the edge of a cup, so you’ll always know what drink is yours based on the color you have. When the party is over, the silicone rings stack neatly onto a base that doubles as a wine stopper. buy here

For the Cocktails It’s not a party until the drinks (alcoholic or not) start flowing. This bar set has all you need to create festive cocktails or mocktails, including a deck of drink recipe cards. A wooden stand keeps all of your tools handy and organized, so you won’t be digging through drawers or cupboards trying to find a muddler during the party. buy here

How to Serve For a transportable, conversation-starting serving dish, go with this Olive Oil Bread Dipping Plate from Uncommon Goods. Made by master potter Tony Holman, the plate’s bright and earthy tones make it perfect for the summer or winter games. Fill the small center dish with olive oil, French onion dip, guacamole, or whatever suits your fancy and surround it with everything from pretzels to fresh fruits and vegetables. buy Here

What to Wear If you’re cheering on team USA, you better be decked out in the proper apparel. This screen-printed T-shirt is made with a dry-fit material, making it soft and comfy to wear all day long. If you’re a bit chilly (these are the winter games after all), toss on a long sleeve shirt underneath it for some extra warmth. buy here

How to Stay Comfortable Snacking all day calls for seriously comfy (and stretchy) pants. These joggers are sporty and chic, but just as cozy as your favorite sweats. They’ll look great with your Team USA top, and the high waist is universally flattering. Add some sneakers and your outfit is watch party ready. buy here

How to View If a big screen watch party sounds like it’s right up your alley, complete your set-up with a projector. This one is easy-to-use, portable, and connects to both a smartphone and laptop so you won’t miss a second of the action. Plus, it runs on a powerbank when unplugged so you don’t have to mess around with extension cords. Toss an HDMI cord in your cart along with it, and you’ll be set. Buy Here

How to Decorate If you’re the host, might as well go all-in on the décor. This set comes with everything you need to have a Team USA-themed bash, including streamers, balloons, and food decorations. You can hang the streamers around whatever device you’re watching the Olympics on, scattering balloons around the room for any youngsters in attendance. buy here