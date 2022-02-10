Katie, John, and Team KCM’s Favorite Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

Share

These are true classics.

As we head into Super Bowl LVI, we’re getting sentimental. The match-up between The Cincinnati Bengals and The Los Angeles Rams is going to be one for the books — athletically and commercially! As companies shell out around $6.5 million for a two-minute nugget of ad space, we’re looking back at the greatest hits. Team KCM has compiled our favorite Super Bowl commercials of all time. We collected the best in the past couple of decades, from the famous Britney Spears Pepsi commercial to the sweet Betty White Snickers ad.

They can be kooky, sometimes creative, and often seriously inspiring. Watch and see for yourself!

Olay, “Make Space for Woman,” 2020

I may be biased, but one of my favorite Super Bowl ads of all time is Olay’s 2020 “Make Space for Women” campaign, starring moi! Inspired by the first all-female spacewalk that happened in 2019, the ad starred Lilly Singh and Busy Philipps as they took a trip into space with retired (real-life) astronaut Nicole Stott. At Mission Control was none other than Taraji P. Henson (who played NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in the 2016 movie Hidden Figures). I got to break the news with the world that there is “space for women” in space exploration. A female-owned ad agency created the spot, and we were able to promote P&G’s year-long commitment to donating $1 to Girls Who Code for every tweet to @OlaySkin with the hashtag “#MakeSpaceForWomen.” — Katie

Coca Cola, “Hey Kid, Catch,” 1980

Who doesn’t love this surprising depiction of Mean Joe Greene? I’m a sucker for this ad in which a young fan makes the defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers smile by giving him his coke, and Greene tosses the kid a jersey. Apparently, after this ad aired, Greene said kids were no longer scared of him! But this year, I’m looking forward to the new GM spot in which Mike Myers will be revisiting one of his Austin Powers roles. — John

Doritos, “Keep Your Hands Off My Mama,” 2010

The hold this Doritos commercial had over us in the 2010s was…intense. Doritos has always had top-tier Super Bowl ads, but this one will forever be my favorite, for reasons that are pretty self-explanatory. It just doesn’t get any better than this kid. — Julia

Lindsay Lohan and Planet Fitness, 2022

As a former Planet Fitness member myself (trust me when I say it really is a “judgment-free zone”…in good and bad ways), I applaud this silly marketing campaign. This is Lindsay Lohan at her best — answering Dennis Rodman Jeopardy! questions (with a DR cameo!), bejeweling ankle monitors, and — my favorite — sleeping. Do I think Miss Lohan is actually a PF member? No. Do I think she’s ever set foot inside an actual PF? No. But, do I think she could convince me to sign up for a low to mid-level cost gym again? Yes. I want what she has, and it’s carefree workout bliss. — Clare

Pepsi, “Now and Then, 2002

What’s better than one Britney Spears? Six Britneys, of course — and that’s exactly what Pepsi gave us in this 2002 spot. The one and only Ms. Spears recreates several generations’ worth of Pepsi ads, jumping through time in 1958, 1963, 1966, 1970, and 1989 before landing back in the present for a peak-era Britney breakdown. For all the teenage boys who were only pretending to care about football (hello, it’s me), this was a welcome dose of true culture to break up all those first downs or whatever. — Ryan

Ali Landry and Doritos, 1998

I don’t know if this is my absolute favorite Super Bowl commercial ever, but it’s the one that I remember most vividly and feels very representative of my youth. This iconic commercial went down in Super Bowl ad history for three reasons — one of which you might not have even realized. First, it introduced us 90s kids and the rest of the world to Ali Landry, who would go on to star in other projects, but most memorably (for me at least) in a 98 Degrees music video with Screech. It also debuted 3D Doritos! And…Sean Hayes! A recipe for success, if you ask me. — Maggie

Pepsi, “We Will Rock You,” 2004

Do I drink Pepsi on the regular? Far from it. Was I obsessed with Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Pink in my youth? Absolutely. So watching the three divas rally together in Pepsi’s 2004 commercial will forever be emblazoned in my memory. Inspired by the film Gladiator, in this commercial, these fierce females hype up a coliseum filled with spectators by belting out the Queen hit (and stadium favorite) We Will Rock You. Oh, and Enrique Iglesias also makes a cameo. Really…what’s not to love? — Alaina

Betty White and Snickers, 2010

“Mike, c’mon! You’re playing like Betty White out there!” “That’s not what your girlfriend says” is one of the most iconic exchanges in a 30-second commercial. The late Betty White was 88 in 2010, the same year she became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live. I remember screaming with everyone at the party and thinking, “wow this woman truly is unstoppable.” I wish eating a Snickers could actually give me her energy! — Michaela

Audi, “Green Police, 2010

This commercial got some heat at the time for its representation of the environmental movement, but I think it’s innocently poking fun at how much we struggle to be environmentally friendly. It reminds me of 21 Jump Street and Paul Blart: Mall Cop — probably because of the shorts and segways — and Cheap Trick even re-recorded their super-catchy hit “Dream Police” for the spot. There’s something hilarious about a Green Police officer asking an actual police officer to place his styrofoam cup on the hood of his car. — Ciara

Volkswagen and Darth Vader, 2012

If I’m entirely honest, I couldn’t care less about the Super Bowl. Yeah, yeah, I know. But, I do enjoy a cute commercial, especially when it involves a little kid living out their Darth Vader dreams. There’s something about the palpable enthusiasm this kid displays that warms my heart whenever I see it. And the little hands! I can’t get enough of it. — Katie P.

Google, “How to Not Forget,” 2020

A love story about the moments that matter most, told with a little help from Google. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/JXbcKpGSH5 — Google (@Google) February 3, 2020

I never really thought I was a romantic at heart, until I found myself tearing up during Google’s Super Bowl commercial. The company’s ad details the true story of an 85-year-old man remembering his late wife, “Loretta,” with the help of Google Assistant, and it shows old photos of the couple throughout the years. If you watch it, I recommend keeping a tissue nearby. — Tess