Our Favorite Brands to Shop On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Think outside the (big) box.

You know about the Black Friday deals at big box stores and major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Nordstrom, but a lot of smaller brands and local stores have major sales this weekend, too, on everything from pet supplies to beauty products. In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is this weekend, which is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses and smaller online retailers.

American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010 in an effort to buoy small businesses that were struggling during the recession. It quickly gained traction in communities across the country, and consumers have reported spending $140 billion on SBS over the past 11 years. Check out American Express’s Shop Small map, which shows new small businesses in your community, to find stores to visit and shop this Saturday and throughout the year.

We love a sweet deal, and it’s even sweeter when we can support companies with incredible back stories and missions at the same time. That’s the whole reason we started Katie’s Shop: Creating a community of purpose-driven brands aiming to make the world better through their products, business practices, and dedication to supporting causes they believe in.

We’ve rounded up some of the sales we’re most excited about from brands we love, some of which have already started and will continue through Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking for gifts or just an opportunity to refresh your skincare routine and restock on home essentials, we have you covered with unique deals and product recommendations. Some of our favorites include Captain Blankenship’s all-natural haircare that works wonders on hair damaged by heat, hard water, or temperature changes and Jiggy’s frame-worthy puzzles. Read on for more of the sales we’ll be participating in as soon as the codes go live.

Papaya Reusables‘ Exclusive KCM Sale

We already know how much you love Papaya Reusables’ eco-friendly, reusable paper towels. They’re more absorbent than your favorite plushy paper towel and more effective than your average dishcloth, and they’re compostable. What more could you ask for? Our KCM community gets an exclusive 20 percent discount with them through Cyber Monday with code KATIE20.

What to Buy:

The Papaya Benny combination is cheerful enough to lift your mood no matter what you’re cleaning up, but we also like the Sunny Blues for something a little more sophisticated.

Captain Blankenship‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Our new favorite natural haircare brand is offering 20 percent off their entire site with code SHINEON20 from Nov. 22-30. The Hudson Valley-based company makes hair-transforming shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil with all-natural ingredients that won’t weigh down your hair. We truly can’t get enough.

What to Buy:

Go for the Sea Shine Gentle Wash Duo for a major upgrade to your shower routine. It smells deliciously botanical and leaves your hair unbelievably smooth, shiny (not greasy), and tangle-free. Trust us when we say it’s like magic.

The Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray is the perfect texturizer for anyone with hair that doesn’t like to do much other than lie there. Opt for the Golden Waves for a hint of shimmery gold.

ILIA‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

We’re obsessed with ILIA’s clean and effective makeup, and the brand is offering 20 percent off your purchase from Nov. 26-29 with code REVIVE20.

What to Buy:

ILIA’s Limitless Lash Mascara is beyond amazing: It goes on smoothly and clump-free, comes off easily while washing your face (but not before), and is made with natural waxes and oils that won’t irritate your eyes.

Give your base layer an upgrade with the Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, which comes in 30 different shades. If you’re nervous about buying shade-specific products online, take ILIA’s shade matching quiz or upload photos to have the team match you. On Black Friday, they’ll get your match back to you the same day. It’s easy as (pumpkin) pie.

Still nervous? Go for the Multi-Stick for a refreshing pop of color that fits in your smallest clutch.

JIGGY‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Jiggy’s puzzles are the perfect gift for anyone who likes a cozy night in or has cruised through every puzzle on the shelf — even if that person is yourself. Plus, each beautiful puzzle is designed by a female artist who gets fairly compensated for her work. Get every puzzler on your list a gift they’ll absolutely love during Jiggy’s sale, running from Nov. 23-30. They’re offering 20 percent off any three puzzles with the code BUNDLEUP3, 25 percent off any six puzzles with code BUNDLEUP6, and 30 percent on nine or more puzzles with code BUNDLEUP9.

What to buy:

Christmas Town has all your favorite things about the holidays in a puzzle: Ice skating, tree decorating, caroling, Christmas lights, and greenery on every available windowsill and doorway. It’ll be an instant holiday classic.

True Botanicals‘ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

True Botanicals is known for their luxurious facial oils and serums, and this is your chance to nab their $100-plus bestsellers at a discount. They’re offering at least 20 percent off and free shipping on all orders, with up to 30 percent off larger carts, from Nov. 20-29.

What to Buy:

The Pure Radiance Oil – Renew is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and its superb blend of Omega 3 fatty acids and natural oils will leave your skin radiant and moisturized.

If you’re ready to dive into a whole new routine, there’s no time like the present. Shop Brooke Shields’ three-step routine at a discount.

Boody‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Boody’s ridiculously comfortable — and super sustainable — essentials are the perfect cozy upgrade to your cold-weather wardrobe. Boody is offering 20 percent off all orders from Nov. 12-29 with the code THANKFUL.

What to Buy:

For the softest, lightest, most comfortable underwear you ever did see, get the Shaper Bra and Classic Bikini. They’re the kind of underwear you forget you’re wearing, but still manage to be supportive.

If your loungewear is looking a little ratty after a year and half of heavy use, look no further than Boody’s Weekend collection for women and men, which is made of a breathable, odor-resistant blend of bamboo and cotton. The women’s Weekend Crew Pullover and Joggers are cozy without being bulky, and the men’s Hoodie and Sweatpants are equally comfortable.

CLE Cosmetics‘ Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

CLE’s minimalist products are designed to slip into your existing routine easily, no matter how simple or complicated you keep it. They’re offering 40 percent off all orders from Nov. 26-29.

What to Buy:

If you haven’t hopped on the vitamin C train yet, CLE’s Vitamin C Elixir is a great place to start. A few drops added into your routine can help even out your skin tone and give you an extra hydration boost.

The Melting Lip Powder is the ultimate multitasker: It delivers matte, buildable, and lasting color to your lips, eyelids, or cheeks.

Olive & June‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Olive & June’s long-lasting nail polish has become as popular as the LA-area nail salons that started it all, and their mani and pedi kits make it easy to get salon-level nails from home. They’re offering 25 percent off their entire site, plus free shipping on orders of at least $20 with code HAPPY25 through Nov. 29.

What to Buy:

Take this opportunity to snag the entire nine-color Winter Collection, which includes three shimmery metallics perfect for special occasions. It comes with Olive & June’s signature top coat for extra staying power.

Olive & June has the perfect solution for anyone lacking the coordination to properly paint nails with The Poppy, a patented handle designed to make painting your nails easier, faster, and neater.

Wild One‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Wild One’s streamlined, cohesive collection of pet accessories and toys makes outfitting your dog easier and a lot more stylish. They’re offering 25 percent off across their site, including on their already-discounted kits, from Nov. 25-29.

What to Buy:

Wild One’s Collar Walk and Play Kit includes their highly durable, odor resistant, and easy-to-clean collar and leash, along with a poop bag carrier and three all-purpose toys. It’s perfect for the new pet parent or for your own fur baby.

The Travel Carrier is a plush and stylish way to bring your best friend along with you on planes, trains, and automobiles this holiday season. It’s cleverly designed to open up into a larger lounge space for when you’re waiting at the gate.

Maude‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

We’re huge fans of Maude’s gender-neutral line of sexual wellness products and their focus on inclusivity. This weekend, Maude is offering 20 percent off purchases of $75 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY20 from Nov. 26 – 29.

What to Buy:

If you’re shopping for a gift, we suggest the burn no. 1 massage candle, which smells warm and cozy and doubles as a soothing massage oil once melted.

If you’re shopping for yourself, go for the drop personal massager. The palm-sized, egg-shape massager has three speeds and is more versatile than your average vibrator.

Rafi Nova‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Rafi Nova’s colorful, unique bags are made of buttery vegan leather and upcycled textiles handmade by women artisans in Southeast Asia. They’re offering 35 percent off their entire site from Nov. 24 – 28, and 50 percent off their masks on Cyber Monday.

What to Buy:

Rafi Nova’s Stowaway Pouches are the perfect size for carrying cosmetics, and they have an easy-wipe, recycled interior that can handle makeup spills.

Our favorite product is the Runner’s Slim Bag, which is perfect for anyone hoping to carry their phone, wallet, and keys without any extra bulk.

ThreeMain‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

ThreeMain’s cleaning products are a dream come true for anyone looking to ditch their plastic jugs of chemical-filled cleaning products for something safer and more sustainable. ThreeMain lists every ingredient on their website with an explanation of its function, uses sustainable aluminum bottles, and guarantees that their products are both safe and effective. ThreeMain is offering 30 percent off with the code FRIDAY30 on Black Friday, 20 percent off with the code SMB20 on Small Business Saturday, and 30 percent off with the code CYBER30 on Cyber Monday.

What to Buy:

For a full revamp, we recommend the Complete Cleaning Kit to get ThreeMain’s signature bathroom cleaner, multi-surface cleaner, and dish soap at a discount.

If you already have reusable dispensers you’d like to keep using, go for one of the refills instead of a full bundle. ThreeMain’s dish soap contains hyaluronic acid to keep your hands moisturized while washing this winter.

Welly‘s Holiday Sale

Welly’s water bottles are sleek, super insulating, and sustainable, and they give 1 percent of sales to projects bringing clean water to communities around the world. They’re offering 30 percent off select styles this holiday season.

What to Buy:

You can’t go wrong with Welly’s signature 18-ounce Traveler, which has a wide mouth to fit all the ice you want and a removable infuser that makes it easy to flavor your water.