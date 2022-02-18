Nordstrom’s Having a Winter Sale — And We Already Shopped It for You

Share

From Nike to Kiehl’s to UGG, all of our favorite brands are on sale right now.

It’s a winter miracle: Nordstrom is having a huge winter sale now through the end of February. They’re treating us to some major discounts on products from our favorite brands, just in time to spruce up our closets for spring. It’s the perfect excuse to not only clean out your closet and donate or sell pieces that no longer serve you, but also restock your wardrobe with pieces you love and will wear often.

From closet staples to luxury splurges (hello, UGG slippers), you can find just about anything you’ve been looking for on sale. There are plenty of athletic pieces to amp up your workout attire, cozy sweaters to don on chilly spring mornings, and even a few pieces you can gift your significant other if you’re feeling generous.



Not only do some of our top sale picks make incredible gifts, but most of these styles are elevated twists on classic wardrobe pieces that you can treat yourself to (and cherish for years to come). If you’re in the market for a leather jacket that will live in your wardrobe for years to come, we’ve found one for under $200 — and yes, it’s real leather. Looking to lean into some Gen-Z trends without trying too hard? We’ve found ripped jeans that aren’t entirely slashed up to help you pull off a vintage-inspired and TikTok-approved look. You might even find something you weren’t expecting too, like a new skincare essential or an upgraded sweatshirt.

Below, shop our top 11 picks from Nordstrom’s winter sale. Better click add to cart before these sell out!

Levi’s 501 Ripped Straight Leg Jeans Ripped jeans are suddenly in again, but there’s something about paying full price for something that’s already damaged that rubs us the wrong way. This pair, by the denim pros at Levi’s, are a high-waisted cut with just enough distressing. The straight leg feels more grown-up than a skinny, and it also gives you a little more breathing room. Do be warned, though: These are made with 100 percent denim, so there is no stretch. You may need to go up a size or two if you want that oversized look. buy here

Ugg Fluffette Slipper After a seemingly never-ending winter, it’s only right to treat yourself to a cozy pair of slippers. You’ll never want to take these shearling-lined babies off. They won’t only keep your toes nice and warm throughout the day, but they’re also easy to slip on and off as need be. A rubber sole keeps you from sliding on slick floors indoors, and it allows you to take a quick trip outside to grab the mail or pickup takeout if you don’t want to put shoes on. buy here

Zella Cozy Active Pocket Joggers We’ve spent nearly two years in sweatpants, so you know they’re a worthwhile piece in your wardrobe. Swap from the old pair you’ve had since college for something a little more put together, like this pair of tailored joggers. They have a comfortable mid-rise that keeps them from sliding down or showing underwear without feeling restrictive. They’re cute enough to wear out of the house, too, which is always a plus. buy here

Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe If you’ve been wearing the same shoes to workout in for years, please consider getting a new pair. Not only can it hurt your legs and feet if you wear worn-down shoes to work out in, but it can cause you to slip or fall if the treads are worn. These UltraBoosts from adidas are a crowd favorite for their lightweight construction and super bouncy sole. buy here

Nordstrom Men’s Half-Zip Cotton and Cashmere Pullover Treat him to something nice during the Nordstrom winter sale, too. A half-zip sweater is the perfect piece for those working from home, especially if they’re often taking video calls. It’s sleek enough to look like a dressy top, but the cashmere and cotton blend feels like the inside of his favorite sweatshirt. buy here

BLANKNYC Long Suede Moto Jacket We all know that a black leather jacket is a wardrobe staple (because it goes with literally everything), but hear us out: A statement jacket should be part of your wardrobe, too. We’re obsessed with the sage green color this suede moto jacket comes in; it’s neutral enough to go with most of your wardrobe while still acting as a pop of color against monochromatic outfits. It’s also on sale for under $200 — a price you rarely see for genuine leather pieces. buy here

Nike Flex Training Shorts If his basketball shorts have seen better days, perhaps it’s time to replace them. These lightweight training shorts from Nike are stretchy enough to wear during any workout without restricting movement. They don’t have a liner in them, which some men prefer, only adding to their breezy feel and lightweight construction. buy here

Patchology Mistletoes Foot Exfoliation & Hydration Set After a long season of layered socks and no pedicures, it’s probably time to try and treat your feet to something nice. Transform dry, crusty heels into soft, sandal-worthy feet with this pedicure kit. It includes a peel treatment to help you remove any calluses or dead skin, and there is also a moisturizing treatment for afterward, restoring the skin on your feet to a soft, scratch-free texture. buy here

Open Edit Crop Mock Neck Sweatshirt Regular sweatshirts can look sloppy when oversized, no matter how comfortable they are, but a couple of tweaks easily makes the top go from shabby to sleek. The puffed sleeves and slightly shorter silhouette of this mockneck sweatshirt instantly elevate the piece, making it feel more like a blouse than a loungewear staple. buy here

Kiehl’s Defend & Correct Set Banish and prevent dark spots and sun damage with this skincare duo. Kiehl’s is known for its effective and gentle skincare products, and thankfully, some are included in Nordstrom’s sale. With a dark spot correcting serum and a daily sunscreen, you’ll be on your way to clear, spot-free skin in no time. buy here

Wayf Nelle Half Zip Pullover If you’re working from home, staring at yourself during video calls all day, having a cute top to look at helps. This chunky half-zip knit looks great on its own or with a top layered underneath, with a cute necklace or without. Plus, it gives us “vacationing in the Hamptons” vibes — do you feel it too? buy here

Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra Those with a larger chest know the struggle of finding a sports bra that’s both supportive and nice to look at. This bra from Natori has a hidden underwire for support and a bit of foam padding to offer some shape, too. Despite having thin straps, there are two sets on each shoulder for support, adding a fun strappy detail to the top. buy here

Madewell Stripe Fine Rib Sweetheart T-Shirt Striped shirts are a great layering piece that can make a formulaic outfit (think t-shirt, jeans, flats) feel a little more put-together. This one from Madewell has a small ruching detail at the neck, which gives it a fun and flirty sweetheart shape rather than the typical crewneck top. buy here

Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings There is officially no such thing as too many pairs of leggings, especially when they have pockets. This pair from Zella has a flattering high-rise to keep you feeling supported, a slightly cropped inseam to lengthen your legs, and two slip pockets on either thigh to stow your phone in. buy here