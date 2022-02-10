What Content Queen Tinx Is Currently Obsessed With

Share

Christina Najjar (better known as Tinx) is an L.A.-based content creator and the brains behind “Rich Mom Energy.”

If you’re wondering who Tinx is, she’s kind of like a modern-day version of “Dear Abby” for Gen Z and millennials. Only instead of responding to their handwritten letters in a weekly newspaper column, the social media starlet answers her followers’ burning questions directly through an “ask me anything” question box on her Instagram stories every Monday and Thursday. Topics range from thoughts on prenups to tips for going on a date while you’re not drinking to where the best salads are in New York City.

Over on TikTok, the 31-year-old became known for her “Rich Mom Starter Pack” videos, where she jokingly breaks down everything you’ll need to fit in with the other “rich moms” in towns like Aspen and Beverly Hills. She even coined the phrase “Rich Mom Energy” — or RME — which represents an attitude of confidently doing what you love and not caring what other people think about it. Her followers (over 1 million on TikTok and almost half a million on Instagram) even go on their own “rich mom walks” wearing Bala Bangles (a Tinx must-have) while tagging the star on social media.

Last month, Tinx debuted her first merchandise line: Rich Mom sweatshirts (fittingly) labeled with cities from her starter pack videos. They sold out in five minutes — a testament to how tight-knit her digital community is.

The social media star also launched a book club with Literati — and Katie’s memoir Going There was the first read. Tinx recently interviewed Katie about her process of writing the book, what career advice Katie has, and more.

Below, we asked Tinx to fill us in on her recent faves — what she’s wearing, watching, listening to, and more. Get inspired for your own weekend ahead with these on-point recs:

What to read: I’m currently reading Gabrielle Union’s second book, You Got Anything Stronger? I am a huge fan of Gabrielle’s — she is an inspiration and a powerhouse and I learned so much from her first book!

What to watch: Euphoria, like everyone else! It’s extremely intense, but I love it.



What to listen to: Kacey Musgraves’ album — I loved seeing her in concert last week at Madison Square Garden!

What to wear: My Favorite Daughter pants and Skims tank with low dunks – it’s my uniform!

Favorite piece of advice: Comparison is the thief of joy!