How to Freshen up Your Bedscape for Spring — Without Floral Overkill

Share

Deck out your bed with these cozy and colorful products.

Finally, spring is upon us. Although the season doesn’t officially start until March 20, we’ve been dreaming about it for the past few weeks, especially during unseasonably warm days. While you’re breaking out your spring wardrobe or getting ready to ramp up your spring cleaning routine, there’s something else you should consider: Refreshing your bedding.

Adding a new duvet or sheet set is a rather small change, but adding brighter colors and lighter knits is another way to usher in the crisp spring weather. Plus, we don’t want you sweating through those flannel sheets for the remainder of the year. By adding a little bit of life to your bedroom, chances are you’ll feel even more excited to crawl into bed each night.

If you’re looking to update your bedding without a ton of florals and frills, we’ve got you covered. After doing some research, we’ve pulled together our favorite spring bedding essentials that are tasteful and spring-y without feeling like a floral couch straight out of the ‘80s.

The Best Spring Bedding You Can Buy Right Now

Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover If you’re looking to add some punchy pattern and color to your bedroom, Brooklinen just released a new duvet and sheet pattern in two colorways, one neutral and one bright. The crescent moon-inspired pattern has a slightly organic and hand-drawn feel, making the larger pattern feel a little less bold. It’s printed on the brand’s signature luxe sateen fabric, which is buttery soft and feels like your favorite hotel sheets. buy here

Parachute Organic Cotton Sheet Set If you prefer neutral bedding that will transition seamlessly from season to season, a muted color in a soft cotton fabric is a great option. Parachute recently dropped a new organic cotton collection full of sheets, duvets, comforters, and even pajamas made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton. Choose from white, sage green, or tan sheets, all of which feel amazingly lived-in from the moment you take them out of the box. buy here

Casper Comfy Mattress Topper Let’s be honest: A new mattress isn’t always in the budget. While you’d probably like to upgrade to a new bed the second you start having back pain, sometimes it just isn’t realistic. Adding a supportive mattress topper is more affordable and a quick fix for an uncomfortable mattress if you’re in a pinch. And if you love your mattress but have a guest bed that is less than amazing, it’s a great way to add some more cushion to an extra bed without a hefty price tag. This one from Casper is made from the same double-layer memory foam as the brand’s mattresses, but it’s compatible with any regular ol’ bed you have at home. buy here

Sleep Number Honeycomb Duvet Set A duvet set is one of the most cost-effective and space-saving bedding upgrades you can make. You can simply put a new duvet cover on your old comforter for a new look, and when you’re tired of it, you can take it off and store it away like a set of sheets. Going with a solid-colored set is a great option because you can add patterned pillows or blankets for some extra pizazz without the clash, and a unique weave adds texture without busyness. We love the soft lilac color of this set, which reminds us of spring flowers. buy here

Bearaby Tree Napper A weighted blanket feels like a warm hug — but once the temperatures start to rise it can become too warm. This one is made from heat-wicking eucalyptus, so you can reap the benefits of deep pressure stimulation without sweating incessantly. Plus, the beautiful knit of this blanket adds a tasteful touch to a couch or foot of the bed. buy here

Clipped Floral Comforter and Sham Set A one-and-done option for refreshing your bedding is opting for a comforter instead of a duvet. While a duvet covers a comforter, a comforter is the whole shebang. Some are plain, but this one has a gorgeous floral applique pattern on it, adding texture and pattern to the neutral set. It also comes with shams so you can put those on your existing pillows for a matching set. buy here

Marimekko Rosarium Comforter Set Welcome the new season with a bright and colorful bedding set. This illustrated comforter set features beautiful pink and orange flowers, adding some whimsy to any bed in the house. Because it’s a comforter and not a duvet, there’s no struggle to stuff an existing comforter into a cover. Simply put it on the bed and you’re good to go. buy here

Ditsy Daisy Sheet Set Perhaps the easiest swap to make to welcome spring into your room? Adding new sheets. These daisy-printed sheets are a modern take on a classic floral pattern, and they have a beautiful mauve background reminiscent of other flowers, and little white daisies dance all over the sheets and pillowcases. If you have a neutral duvet or comforter, fold it back so you can sneak a peek at these sheets. buy here

Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper If you want to invest in a mattress cover that’s made in the United States and made with organic materials, there’s no better company to buy it from than Avocado. This topper is made from organic latex, which acts similarly to memory foam, and will have zero off-gassing or weird smells that petroleum-based toppers have. It’s also available in two different firmness options, soft and medium-firm, so you can choose based on the support you need. buy here

Casper Backrest Pillow If you tend to read before bed, you know the struggle of trying to create sufficient back support with the pillows you sleep on. They tend to bunch up, fall over, or just be uncomfortable as a backrest, which makes sense — that’s not what they’re made for. Thankfully, Casper created a pillow made just to support your lower back while you sit up in bed. It’s supportive without feeling stiff, and you can even use it on its side if you need some extra elevation while lying down in bed. buy here

Boll & Branch Waffle Throw Blanket Sometimes all it takes is a little pop of color to completely transform your bedding setup. This throw blanket is light enough for warmer spring days, but the waffle weave also helps it better hold heat for moments when you want to be warmed up. The texture adds a subtle touch to smooth duvets or comforters, and there are plenty of pretty colors to choose from to add a spring touch to your bedding. buy here