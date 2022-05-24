Spice Up Your Sex Toy Collection with These Memorial Day Sales

Share

One could call them o-mazing.

Memorial Day weekend is full of great sales, especially on furniture, mattresses, and fashion items, but it’s also a great time to save on more unexpected items, like sex toys. Whether you’re in the market for your first vibrator, something you can use with a partner, or you just want to add something new to your collection, plenty of retailers have marked down best-selling toys.

It can be intimidating searching for a toy that suits your wants and needs, but think of a sale as an opportunity to try multiple for the price of one! High-tech vibrators like Lioness’ can give you feedback about what types of vibrations and patterns make your toes curl, or you can opt for a reliable wand toy to take care of business without the bells and whistles.

So while you’re on the hunt for other Memorial Day deals, maybe add a couple of non-furniture bedroom essentials to your list.

The Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales 2022

MysteryVibe For those who want expertly designed toys that can be used alone and with a partner, MysteryVibe has a few to choose from, and for Memorial Day, they’re all up to 20 percent off. If you’re a fan of both internal and external stimulation, then the brand’s Poco vibrator could be the one for you. Not only can you use it inside and outside, but it actually bends to help you better reach whatever area you’re trying to hit. You can switch between the 16 power settings with the four buttons on the toy, or you can connect it to the toy’s app to create your own power and vibration patterns. buy here

Lelo Lelo is known for creating beautiful, effective sex toys, and you can snag any of their toe-curling devices for up to 20 percent off in celebration of Masturbation May. They offer standard toys like internal and external vibrators, but our curiosity is piqued by the Sona Cruise toy, which uses sonic waves to send targeted stimulation to the clitoris. buy here

Ella Paradis Talk about a jaw-dropping deal: Ella Paradis is offering up to 85 percent off certain toys on the site with the code SPARKLE. From simple vibrators you can use alone to toys you can play with together, the sale includes just about anything you could imagine on the site. We’ll be browsing the deals page for mind-blowing markdowns. buy here

Babeland Babeland is an online marketplace for just about any kind of toy you can dream up, big or small. Right now, they’re having a sale with up to 69 percent off certain toys (yep, you read that right) and they’re also offering 15 percent off any single item with the code VIBING. You could make good use of that coupon code by adding a full-priced toy to cart, like this palm-held vibrator with a built-in grip. buy here

Lovehoney From rabbit-style vibrators to lingerie and magic wands to bondage supplies, Lovehoney carries a plethora of items to spice things up in the bedroom. For Memorial Day, they’re offering up to 50 percent off traditional and clitoral suction vibrators, lingerie, and more, no code needed. You can even snag this rechargeable rabbit vibrator for under $50 right now. buy here

Lioness Not all vibrators are created equally, especially this high-tech one from Lioness. Not only can it deliver tons of pleasure, but it actually measures what sensations your body responds to, how you orgasm, and for how long. In the app that connects to the vibrator, you can view a visualization of your body’s response to the vibrations, helping you better understand what you really like. For Memorial Day, they’re offering a free CBD lube with purchase of the vibrator, no code necessary. buy here

Boutique Bellesa After breaking it last year, Boutique Bellesa is aiming to break the masturbation world record yet again. Based on toy sales, Boutique Bellesa estimates more than 346k women masturbated with products from the site through May 28, 2021. With up to 30 percent off best sellers, you can join more than the 300k women who have already joined the brand for Masturbation May by getting a new toy for yourself. buy here

Pink Cherry No matter what suits your fancy, Pink Cherry likely carries it. To celebrate Memorial Day, the site is offering up to 80 percent off certain toys and accessories with the code SPRING. Toys like the classic Satisfyer Pro 2 are on sale for less than $30, which is more than half off the original price. buy here