The Best Items Our Editors Bought This Past Year

From socks to firepits, here’s what our staff is bringing into 2023.

Is it just us, or does it still feel like we’re in 2022? While we’re diving head-first into a new year and looking forward to what’s to come, we’re still recovering from the 12 months behind us. And that’s OK! Let’s normalize a gradual immersion into a new year and giving ourselves the time to reflect on what we want to bring with us from the past year into the next one, literally and figuratively.

On that literal note, we asked around the office to see what Katie Couric Media staffers considered their best purchases of 2022, big and small. From items we discovered on TikTok to home office upgrades that were long overdue, cozy athleisure sets to buying socks in bulk, answers definitely were all over the place.

Some of us found that the smallest things made the biggest difference, while others found that their large-purchase investments paid off in more ways than one. Here are the items that we deemed our favorite buys from last year. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

Laptop Tray Table Amazon “Since the pandemic forever changed the way we work, I realized 2022 was the year I needed to step my WFH game up. Enter this laptop tray table. Like many fellow hybrid workers, I’ve gotten way too comfortable working while slouching on my bed or my couch (both very productive places!), and it wasn’t until I caught a glimpse of my posture (or lack thereof) while walking past a window that I realized I had to make a change.” —Julia Lewis, Producer $69 at Amazon

Levi’s 726 High-Rise Flare Jeans Levi’s “2022 was the year I spent approximately 99 percent of my free time scrolling through TikTok. As scandals came and went, I became increasingly more invested in the many platform-wide controversies (hello, NyQuil chicken). Namely, I was on TikTok when I first learned about Gen-Z’s cancellation of skinny jeans. As a millennial who vividly remembers all the baggage that comes with low-rise styles (just try bending down in those), this stressful turn of events initially seemed like an insurmountable challenge. But as I kept scrolling, videos of outfit inspo including flared jeans started to seem…refreshing. The slight slouch at the shin looked so much more balanced than a tapered leg. After a lot of thought, I eventually purchased these Levi’s 726 High Rise Flare Jeans, and I’m obsessed. The flare cut is noticeable without being too intense, and the high waist has spared me from painful low-rise flashbacks. This pair also has just enough stretch to feel comfy without compromising structure.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $60 at Zappos

TLF Apparel Sweat Set TLF Apparel “I bought this cropped sweatshirt and these sweatpants from TLF Apparel, and wow, are these the comfiest garments I have ever put on my body. I got the set in white, and it really feels like wearing a cloud.” — Sara Levine, Newsletter Editor

$76 for set at TLF

SodaStream Amazon “If you’re like me and would rather not think about how much you’ve spent on La Croix 12-packs over the last year, then you’ll probably understand why I decided to purchase a SodaStream in 2022. Not only is it more environmentally friendly to add your own bubbles to tap water at home, the SodaStream outputs sparkling water that tastes so crisp. I love boosting the flavor by squeezing a few drops of fresh lemon or pomegranate juice into my bottle, but if that’s not your thing, there are tons of delicious flavor enhancers available.” — Alaina Mancini, Managing Editor, Branded Content $70 at Amazon

Athletic Socks Costco “I’m a simple man, and that means that what I put on my feet has a direct impact on how I feel. What scratches that itch, you may ask? The Kirkland Signature Men’s Athletic Sock, which I’m obsessed with. They fit great, are made from 100-percent cotton in the USA, and are cushioned for all day support. It doesn’t matter who you are: Everyone needs a tried and true pair of white socks…and these ones, my friends, are my favorite purchase from 2022.” — Sam Vastis, Senior Associate, Account Management $14 at Costco

Solo Stove Solo Stove “In 2022, my family discovered fire. That’s right. We continued the Covid-created trend of outdoor hangouts, only this year we added a new element: a Solo Stove. Not only did we use it for multi-family gatherings where our kids roasted marshmallows and made s’mores, but we also held a bunch of adults-only ‘after hours’ hangouts where we drank wine — and also roasted marshmallows and made s’mores.” – Mary Agnant, Senior Video Producer $270 at Solo Stove

Layered Necklaces Amazon “I’m not a big jewelry wearer (except for funky earrings — I have a collection to prove it). However, I came across this gold initial necklace combo from Amazon while mindlessly scrolling TikTok and rushed to add it to my cart. I’ve been wearing this duo non-stop because it goes with anything, and I like that the chains are each different lengths and super lightweight. They jazz up any outfit and look expensive, but they actually cost under $15. The set gets bonus points for the easy toggle clasp instead of the usual tricky clasps, which I swear are meant only for slender fingers instead of my stocky hands.” — Meredith Struewing, Social Media Producer $15 at Amazon

Lemon Powder Amazon “I often joke that instead of having a sweet tooth, I have a sour one: I love citrus-flavored anything and wish every cocktail, salad dressing, and even fried rice had just a little more tangy bite to it. (I once interviewed a famous chef who said that his biggest gripe with traditional American cooking was that it didn’t incorporate enough acid/sour tastes, and I felt so, so vindicated.) But always keeping fresh lemons in the house is a pain, and I sometimes forget to pick them up on my grocery trips. Enter lemon powder, a completely unsweetened seasoning made from freeze-dried lemon juice and nothing else. It can sit in the pantry pretty much forever and will give whatever you’re cooking or mixing up a zesty kick. This option is made from organic lemons and comes in a nice big ol’ sack, so you can go absolutely wild with it. I sprinkle it into smoothies, soups, desserts, and 500 other things per week and have barely made a dent. I’ve even tasted a bit on its own and here’s the deal: It’s really frickin’ sour. Heaven.” — Molly Simms, Editorial Director $17 at Amazon

Brooklinen Super-Plush Towels Brooklinen “2022 was the year I finally took the plunge into luxury linens, and I won’t ever look back. I succumbed to the snappy Brooklinen ads and got my hands on their Super-Plush towels…and proceeded to melt into them after every shower. I am now the proud owner of two Super-Plush towels, one for me and…another for me. But unfortunately, my husband doesn’t understand that reasoning and tends to use my second towel while it’s waiting for me to rotate it in. (I’ll have to work on that.) This is probably not the right way to describe towels, but it feels like the pile is very high on these because the weave is just a little longer than that of the towels I’ve used for years, which basically are sandpaper compared to these. Brooklinen’s babies are cushy and, well, plush. For the record, I’ve tried their Classic towels as well, and they’re just as soft, but slightly thinner, which I could see some people preferring. They do dry faster, if you’re a multiple-shower-per-day person.” — Maggie, Deputy Digital Editor $68+ at Brooklinen

Thuma Bed Frame Thuma “Living in New York City means storage space is precious, and you have to take advantage of all of it. I stow out-of-season clothes under my bed, so having a frame that is high enough to scoot plastic bins under is a must (and I want to enjoy looking at the frame, too). This solid wood bed frame from Thuma isn’t only beautiful, but it’s sturdy and has the perfect amount of space beneath it. Not only can I stow away seasonally irrelevant clothing underneath, but it doesn’t bow in the middle like my old bed frame did. There’s no squeaking when I roll over at night, and I opted for the version with a pillow headboard, so I can lean back while reading in bed and actually be comfortable.” —Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $1,095 at Thuma

I Made That Bag Petite Wallet I Made That Bag “After tragically losing my custom-made wallet and all of its contents on a mountainous hike in Colorado, I mourned for a little bit too long. (Maybe someday archeologists will uncover my fossilized wallet and learn about our society or something, though!) A friend of mine is a bag designer and sells custom leather goods and DIY kits that allow you to sew your own accessories through her brand I Made That Bag. I had made a cow-print envelope wallet from one of her kits a while back, and it was the one I lost on my hike. She kindly painted me a new one, and I sewed it up at home. It now houses my brand new driver’s license, credit cards, and Covid vaccine card, all of which I had to replace, too.” —Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $35 at IMTB