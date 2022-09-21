You Definitely Want to Avoid This Viral TikTok Cooking Sensation

Share

It’s been nicknamed “sleepy chicken.”

A bizarre cooking technique is taking over TikTok — and you absolutely shouldn’t give it a try. The FDA released an official warning after videos of people cooking chicken soaked in NyQuil — nicknamed “sleepy chicken” — went viral.

“A recent social media video challenge encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil (acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine) or another similar OTC cough and cold medication, presumably to eat,” the FDA wrote in an appropriately meaty statement. “The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe.”

The agency pointed out that boiling meds can drastically increase their potency, and alter their properties in other ways. Even if you just cooked chicken but didn’t eat it, you could take in vast quantities of the medication just by inhaling the fumes released as it cooks — which could also hurt your lungs.

“Put simply,” the statement says, “someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.”

Ominously, in one video of the challenge that’s still up on Twitter, the creator warns: “Sometimes the steam can make you sleepy.”

This isn’t the first time that a social media-spurred cooking trend has had the potential to wreak havoc. In one TikTok challenge that caught on in 2020, people took large doses of the allergy medicine typically sold under the name Benadryl. The aim was to induce hallucinations, but the effects were potentially devastating. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was forced to step in with a warning following reports of teenagers winding up in the emergency room — and in one tragic case, the challenge reportedly led to the death of a 15-year-old in Oklahoma.