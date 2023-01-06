Bottoms Up: 5 Mocktail Recipes We Can’t Wait to Sip

Share

Pomegranate juice adds a delicious twist to non-alcoholic beverages.

If you’re looking to make healthy lifestyle changes this year, swapping standard cocktails for booze-free alternatives is a clever way to help you succeed. In fact, “Dry January” — aka giving up alcohol for the first month of the year — is a phenomenon that’s been gaining speed over the last several years. In 2022, 35 percent of U.S. adults participated in this sobriety-based trend, a 14 percent uptick since 2019.

“Even before modern times, the start of the new year has traditionally been a time to reset, refresh, and renew our best intentions,” says Maggie Moon, a registered dietitian, and head of nutrition communications at The Wonderful Company. “It makes sense that people are giving up alcohol in January when making better-for-you choices is top of mind.”

Drinking alcohol in copious amounts, and regularly, isn’t just a one-way ticket to a debilitating hangover. There are serious long-term health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

So, instead of dealing with those worrying side effects, why not swap the boozy element of your favorite cocktail with pomegranate juice? The tart drink is a versatile base that’s ideal for mocktail-making. “Pomegranate juice pairs really well with mint, citrus, cucumber, and ginger, if you want something bright and refreshing,” says Moon. “The juice also works beautifully with warm flavors like rosemary, cinnamon, apples, and cardamom for a cozier flavor profile.”

While the ruby-red fruit is only in season from November through January, 100 percent pomegranate juice is available year-round. (Don’t worry, it still maintains the polyphenol antioxidants found naturally within the winter fruit.) Plus, the polyphenol antioxidant content of pomegranate juice has been found to stay intact even when it’s brought to simmering temperatures for up to two hours, unlike some other foods. “Polyphenol antioxidants aren’t as sensitive to heat like some other antioxidants, such as vitamin C, for example,” says Moon. (It’s perfect for using in a warming drink like mulled cider.)

If you love red wine but want to switch things up, try a different red liquid. “Pomegranate juice has a rich tannin flavor, and it’s a great sipping beverage,” says Moon. “You can put it in a wine glass and it still feels like you’re drinking something special, while you’re fueling your body with antioxidants.” Pure pomegranate juice is also a good source of potassium, an electrolyte that supports healthy muscle function.

An in vitro study from UCLA found that pomegranate juice actually contains more antioxidant potency, on average, than red wine does. “That’s an easy reason to choose pomegranate juice over alcohol,” says Moon, “but of course, you also get other antioxidant benefits from drinking the juice, as well.”

Whether you’re partaking in Dry January, are sober-curious, or just feel like putting on your mixologist cap this winter, try your hand at these expertly crafted mocktail recipes featuring whole-pressed pomegranate juice.

Best Mocktail Recipes for Dry January

Photos and recipes are courtesy of POM Wonderful.