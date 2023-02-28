Seeing Double? These Luxury Beauty Dupes Are Just as Good as the Real Thing

Share

Because imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Whether you’ve been absentmindedly scrolling on social media, flipping through magazines before your hair appointment, or browsing the shelves at Sephora, you’ve probably compiled a long list of beauty items you want to buy. After all, makeup brands seem to engineer exciting new products every five minutes. From hydrating lip oils to shockingly pigmented liquid blushes, it can be hard to decide which of these pricey new goods is worth the investment.

If you’re looking to save some money right now, we suggest scrolling over to the beauty experts, influencers, and more creators who have taken to Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok to compare viral designer beauty items with cheaper counterparts found at drugstores or even Amazon. (By the way, we’re saying “dupe” now instead of “knock-off” because it makes bargain hunting acceptable instead of shameful.)

If you’re not directly plugged into the endless stream of makeup content on the Internet, we’re here to help. We carefully curated the best-reviewed luxury beauty dupes to pick up on your next Walgreens run or add to your digital cart. And if you’ve spent years snubbing drugstore makeup, it may be time to reassess: Brands that were previously marketed to 13-year-olds graduating to their first mascara can now compete with Sephora’s best. From a lip oil that stands up to a $40 designer brand to a mascara reviewers claim is better than a cult classic, these are the best beauty dupes to shop today. So enjoy your savings and use your newfound peace of mind to get excited about wearing makeup again.

The Best Luxury Makeup Dupes

Sulily Plumping Lip Oil Amazon If you watch any makeup content, then you’ve probably heard of the bestselling Dior Lip Oil. It’s a lip product that was on a million Christmas lists — which is why it’s always sold out at your local Sephora. Not quite a gloss, not quite a Chapstick, the lip oil provides a super-strength hydration boost while also adding amplified color and shine. The Dior version goes for $40, but this near-identical Amazon find is a quarter of the price for what many reviewers claim is the same product. $10 at Amazon

Profusion Liquid Blush Walmart Selena Gomez’s makeup line Rare Beauty gained a massive following thanks to the brand’s heavily pigmented liquid blush. But that option is $20, and you can get a similar flush for just $5 at Walmart. This liquid blush has the same dewy finish, which will give you the fresh-faced look that’s so popular right now. $5 at Walmart

Covergirl “Bliss You Berry” Tinted Lip Balm Walgreens Gone are the days of those drying matte liquid lipsticks chapping you into oblivion. Instead, we’ve embraced semi-sheer color with a slight sheen. The Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has had a cult following since the ‘90s for its glossy plum pout, but you can get the look for $7 (instead of $23) with this Covergirl tinted balm. Oh, and if you’re a Revlon fanatic, we should mention its equally popular dupe, too. $7 at Walgreens

L’Oreal Lash Paradise Amazon Never underestimate the power of a good mascara. The right product lengthens and defines your lashes without clumping and it should never budge, even in steamy environments. Many of us turn to Too Faced for its long-wearing formula, but this dupe will do all of that for $8. It’s so popular that one reviewer boasts that “this mascara is even better than Too Faced,” because she no longer had to bother with curling her lashes after switching to L’Oreal. $7 at Amazon

e.l.f. Camo CC Cream Ulta Gone are the days of smearing puddles of full coverage foundation onto your face. The market is now flooded with lighter options like a CC — or color corrector — cream. The It Cosmetics version has had a chokehold on many of us despite the tube costing $44. For those looking for more bang for their buck, e.l.f. swooped in with a $15 CC cream that has the same results. $15 at Ulta

Flower Beauty Spotlight Liquid Highlight Ulta Highlighting cream is one of the greatest innovations in makeup — just a dab of product goes a long way to add a glowy addition to your look. Though Charlotte Tilbury has arguably set the standard with the celeb-loved Beauty Light Wand, we love that Flower Beauty made essentially the same product for only $14 (compared to a whopping $40). $14 at Ulta

Carenel Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon As we’ve mentioned, we love a natural, hydrated lip these days. The multi-use Laneige lip mask is designed to be worn day or night for a deeply nourished feel that also gives you a glossy, tinted pout. Carenel did one better by offering essentially the same product for half the price — and their version is cruelty-free. One note: Each individual Carenel pot is smaller, but three come in one pack so you ultimately get more product. But if you’re anti potted product, Amazon also carries a tube lip mask at a similar price point. $10 at Amazon

Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation Amazon If you’re not a fan of the BB and CC creams, here’s a dupe of a medium-coverage classic. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra is famous for its flawless quality, but this Catrice pick gives you an eerily similar “second skin” makeup look for just $10. $10 at Amazon

L’Oreal Lumi Glotion Ulta All-over highlighters are some of our favorite products because you have complete control over how you use them: You can go for a full glowy face or swipe a dab across your cheekbones. Considering their utility, it’s no wonder the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops have gone viral. Still, this L’Oreal Glotion adds the same level of subtle shimmer for only $13. Katie Couric Media’s Editorial Assistant, Diana, swears by it for when she needs that extra luminous glow. $13 at Ulta

e.l.f. Power Grip Ulta We can’t discuss makeup without talking about primer. Luxury primers like Milk Hydro Grip have a dedicated following and we get why. It’s easy to invest in a designer product that’ll keep your makeup in place all day. But if you prefer to shop drugstore options, you’ll find that there are excellent primers that don’t have a high price tag. This gel-based e.l.f. primer sticks to both your skin and your makeup, locking in hydration along the way. $10 at Ulta

Makeup Revolution Ren Flick Liquid Eyeliner Pen Target If you’re always looking for the perfect liquid eyeliner, here’s a dupe you must try. This eyeliner pen by Makeup Revolution is supposedly just as precise and pigmented as the Fenty Beauty Flyliner. Buyers say it’s their favorite eye product ever and the only one that gets them razor-sharp wings every time. $9 at Target