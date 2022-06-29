Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Here! Don’t Wait on These Early Steals

Share

We’ve hunted down the best early deals the site has to offer.

The early bird gets the worm, right? So, how does that work for one of the biggest sales of the year, timed to a very specific day? Well, sometimes that just doesn’t apply. But luckily, for Amazon Prime Day, it does. While the two-day event officially starts on July 12, they release loads of early deals on everything from home decor to tech and travel to fashion and beauty. Of course, this isn’t to say Amazon Prime Day isn’t worth the wait — it most definitely is. But, there’s other shopping to be done while you wait. Consider it a warmup. Prime Day prep, if you will. To save you some time (you’ll need it for when the real discounts drop), we’ve combed through the early deals to find everything you need to add to your cart ASAP, from discounted AirPods to a summer halter dress that comes in every pattern.

And when the time comes, you’ll be able to shop thousands of deals on items from a variety of categories on July 12 and 13. Even though the Prime Day deals aren’t live yet, you can go ahead and shop some early sales from Amazon before the Prime Day madness begins.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

Lift-Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment Amazon If you’re in the market for a new coffee table, stay on trend with this coastal chic light wood style. Not only does it have plenty of space for holding remotes and décor, but it also has a liftable top that you can use as a surface to eat on or work from. Plus, underneath, there’s hidden storage so you can stow away remotes, books, games, or anything else you don’t want out on display. Buy Here

Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner Amazon Deep cleaning will always require a little elbow grease, but let this steam cleaner do most of the hard work for you. With nothing other than hot water, this gadget will blast away caked on grime, dust, and other junk with the push of a trigger. It works by producing high-pressure steam, which breaks up nasty messes. The Bissell Steam Shot comes with a ton of different attachments to get the job done, including a scraper tool to really get at the tough stuff. The best part? It only requires water to clean and sanitize surfaces, so you don’t need any harsh chemicals. Buy Here

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Amazon There’s nothing wrong with asking for a little help around the house, especially when that help could come from a cute robot. This device can vacuum up pet hair, dust, and crumbs all by itself, using fancy mapping technology to make sure it doesn’t knock over any precious items or run continuously into walls and furniture. When you want to mop, simply place the mop head on the device, fill the tank with water, and watch it go. You can control the robot with an app, so you tell it when and where to go when you want to clean up a bit.

Buy Here

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen Amazon Sweet dreams are made of this [mattress]. If you’re looking to upgrade from your old spring-based mattress, consider trying a memory foam model, like this one from Casper. Not only will the foam contour to your body’s shape, but it will support the areas where you normally wake up with aches and pains, like your hips and back. This specific one from Casper is made with special foam that promotes air flow, so you won’t find yourself burning up like you may on other foam mattresses. Prefer something a little firmer than memory foam? Find out why we love the Avocado Green Mattress. Buy Here

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum Amazon Cordless vacuums are great until you run out of battery halfway through sweeping the living room. This model from Shark does have a cord, so you’ll never find your vacuum dying mid-cleaning session. Perfect for homes with pets, this stick vacuum has some serious suction and an extra large dust bin to hold up all the junk it picks up off your floor. You can even pop the actual vacuum part off the stick and use it as a portable handheld vac, too! Buy Here

Bedside Radio Alarm Clock, Bluetooth Speaker, and Wireless Phone Charger Amazon The only thing this alarm clock can’t do is physically get you out of bed each morning. With a built-in wireless phone charger, dimmable display, Bluetooth speaker, and USB port, this is the all-in-one speaker-clock-charger combo of your dreams. While you can certainly keep it on your bedside table as an alarm, you could also carry it with you around the house to listen to your favorite music throughout the day. Buy Here

Electric Standing Desk with Drawers Amazon We’ve been working from home for what feels like forever, so why should you still be using your dining room table as a makeshift desk? For more options, go for something you can use both sitting and standing, like this adjustable number. At the push of a button, it can be lowered or brought up to whatever working position you find most comfortable. There’s even a small drawer so you can stow away notebooks and pencils (or your laptop at the end of the day) to keep your workspace neat and tidy. It’s ergonomically and aesthetically pleasing. Buy Here

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Chiffon Halter Neck Summer Dress Amazon Weddings, vacation, and brunch, oh my! This dress can really go anywhere. It’s made from a lightweight chiffon material that will keep you cool on uber hot days, and this one comes in 21 different colors and patterns, and it costs less than $40. Might as well grab one in every single color! Buy Here

A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE Men’s Stretch Pique Grid Print Logo Polo Amazon While you’re shopping, might as well get your man a little something-something, too. This Armani Exchange polo is sleek enough to wear out to dinner or on the golf course, and the pique fabric will keep him cool even on hot summer days. It’s currently more than 50 percent off, so snag this deal while you still can!

Buy Here

High Waist Bike Shorts with Pockets Amazon In case you haven’t heard, bike shorts are all the rage these days. Yes, they’ve been brought back from the 90s. This time, with pockets. These workout bike shorts are 43 percent off and include a pocket for your phone, making them perfect for the gym or running errands around town. They come in both 5-inch and 8-inch inseams, so you can choose whatever length you prefer, too. Buy Here

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan Amazon Barefoot Dreams is one of our favorite brands for cozy blankets, sweaters, and socks, but they also create comfy dresses. Despite being rather shapeless, a v-neck and side slits make this caftan flattering on all shapes and sizes. It’s flowy and soft, and it comes in three neutral colors, all of which are 30 percent off ahead of Prime Day! Buy Here

Men’s Rain Jacket Amazon Keep him clean and dry during any surprise storm with this lightweight and packable rain jacket. It has a ton of pockets to keep his phone and keys at hand and safe, and the hood is removable if that isn’t his thing. Buy Here

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Gift Set, Fuchsia/Nickel Amazon Red alert! The never-on-sale Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is on sale! Get ready for smooth, easy-to-achieve hair with minimal effort thanks to this life changing device. This set comes in a limited-edition fuchsia color and includes a round brush and comb in addition to the dryer. We know it’s not cheap but its versatility makes it worth the splurge — it’s engineered to work on many different hair types; it’ll dry your hair in a breeze; and it can create luscious curls, waves, or straight locks. Plus, it’ll last you a lifetime. buy here

Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+ Amazon Moisturizer and sunscreen in one? Yes, please. This reef safe formula is gentle on skin and the environment, and it’s also full of skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid. SPF 50 will protect you from the sun’s harsh UVA and UVB rays, while the lightweight formula feels amazing on your skin. buy here

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon If you’re an avid coffee drinker or like to indulge in a glass of red wine every night (because who doesn’t?), you may find your teeth tend to get stained or aren’t as white as you’d like them to be. These white strips work to lift stains from your teeth without damaging your enamel or causing sensitivity. They’re easy to apply and you only have to leave them on for half an hour to see results. With continued use, you’ll see whiter teeth in just a couple of weeks — without having to go to the dentist’s office. buy here

MakeUp Eraser Amazon Forget a complicated nighttime skincare routine. This microfiber towel will remove every last trace of makeup from your face without the need for cleanser first. Thanks to its microfiber fabric (which is reusable and machine washable!) it sucks up dirt and makeup without the need for fancy soaps or makeup remover. Simply wet the towel, wipe your face in small circular motions, and watch your makeup disappear. buy here

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech and Travel Deals

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set Amazon You could hit the road for months with this organized travel set that includes two suitcases, a duffel bag, and a toiletries kit. Made from lightweight yet durable polycarbonate material, these can stand up to being thrown around into planes, trains, and automobiles without getting too dinged up or cracking. The beige option is on-sale and on-trend. Buy Here

FURTALK Packable Beach Straw Hat Amazon This may not be a technical travel item, but having a sun hat for your next vacation that won’t get all weird and crushed in your suitcase is a must. This one rolls up easily to fit in your tote, suitcase, or purse, and it’s stylish to boot. When you unroll it, it won’t have any funky lumps and bumps, either. Buy Here

Waterproof Carry On Backpack Amazon Tote bags are great for stuffing as much as you possibly can into them, but that’s not so great when you have to put said bag under the seat in front of you on the plane. Keep your things organized and compact in this savvy travel bag that costs less than $50. It’s full of pockets to keep you neat and organized, but it also has clever compartments so you can easily access your laptop and electronics without having to dig to the bottom of your bag. buy here