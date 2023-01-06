Wellness January 6, 2023

The Best and Worst States for Healthy Aging Might Surprise You

By Diana Valenzuela

a welcome to utah sign on the highway

Getty Images

Find out where your state falls.

Like it or not, where we choose to live impacts our quality of life. We’ve previously reviewed lists of the most sustainable cities and cities that are the safest. We’ve found the happiest cities, the cheapest cities for buying a home, and the most generous cities and states. We’ve also evaluated which communities are the best for retirement — a must-read for anyone relocating in their later years.

But here’s another aspect to consider when deciding where to settle down: How do people age in that region? It’s a tricky question, considering that a whole host of factors play into how we age. To try and narrow down the quality of aging in different states, researchers from digital health companies DoFasting and Kilo Health compiled 2022’s Healthy Aging Index Report. To gather the data, they considered demographics, economics, behavioral aspects, healthcare, and mental health. Of course, each of these categories includes different factors, too; “demographics” considers education, retirement, crime rate, retirement age, newborn mortality, and fertility. On the other hand, “mental health” includes marriage rates, divorce rates, loneliness, mental well-being, and suicide rates. In other words, the report tries to cover as much ground as possible.

Spoiler alert: According to this index, Utah has the best score for healthy aging. Unfortunately, Mississippi trails behind with the lowest score. Keep in mind that none of these metrics are meant to judge your personal journey, though — if you’re thriving in Mississippi or have felt unhealthy living in Utah, no one can undercut those experiences. Geography isn’t everything.

Of course, if you’re looking to relocate in coming years (or decades) and want to choose a destination that may help you continue to be your healthiest self, this list can help you choose which states to favor and which to avoid.

2022 Healthy Aging Index by State

  1. Utah
  2. Colorado
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Connecticut
  5. Minnesota
  6. New Jersey
  7. California
  8. Washington
  9. Hawaii
  10. New York
  11. Virginia
  12. Maryland
  13. New Hampshire
  14. Nebraska
  15. Illinois
  16. Montana
  17. Idaho
  18. Oregon
  19. Vermont
  20. Alaska
  21. North Dakota
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Iowa
  24. Wyoming
  25. Rhode Island
  26. Maine
  27. Kansas
  28. Pennsylvania
  29. Delaware
  30. Florida
  31. Arizona
  32. South Dakota
  33. Texas
  34. Georgia
  35. North Carolina
  36. Ohio
  37. Indiana
  38. Missouri
  39. Nevada
  40. Michigan
  41. South Carolina
  42. New Mexico
  43. Oklahoma
  44. Tennessee
  45. Arkansas
  46. Alabama
  47. Kentucky
  48. Louisiana
  49. West Virginia
  50. Mississippi

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events