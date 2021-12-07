Share

A report from GoFundMe reveals the parts of the country that donated the most in 2021.

The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has raised a whopping $15 billion since 2010, and this was yet another banner year.

With 2021 just about behind us, the site has released some highlights of the donations it facilitated, and during a year where there was one new donation every second, there was a whole lot to celebrate. As Katie knows personally after supporting nine incredible local charities on her Going There tour, it always feels good to support someone who needs it.

“What is undeniably clear is that people want to help each other,” GoFundMe’s chief marketing officer Musa Tariq tells KCM. “Instead of feeling overwhelmed by news and current events, people turned to GoFundMe to be a part of a community that is centered around making an impact. You aren’t just making a transaction; you’re offering someone hope.”

What are the most generous states in the country?

The GoFundMe data outlines which states in the U.S. gave the most through the platform this year, and Massachusetts has come out on top — for the third year in a row.

“What is it about Massachusetts that makes them so generous? They care deeply about the people in their state and give to individuals and causes, ranging from Boston Marathon participants to helping a hometown hockey player,” Tariq says.

The top 10 most generous states in the country for 2021, according to GoFundMe, are:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. Connecticut

4. Washington

5. Rhode Island

6. New Jersey

7. California

8. New York

9. New Hampshire

10. Maine

What about the most generous cities in the U.S.?

The city taking the No. 1 spot — Spring, Texas — is enjoying its second year in the top five. It’s a suburb of Houston with a population of about 60,000 people, and there’s clearly a very special spirit among the people who live there.

“It’s home to hundreds of veterans,” Tariq says. “Its residents are known for rallying together to help their own community whenever possible, especially military and first-responders. The year kicked off with one of the most challenging winters, leaving thousands without power. In true Texas spirit, nearly $10 million was raised to help each other, from basic supplies to home repairs.”

The full list of the top 10 most generous cities are:

1. Spring, TX

2. Marietta, GA

3. Silver Spring, MD

4. Miami, FL

5. Alpharetta, GA

6. Fort Lauderdale, FL

7. Minneapolis, MN

8. Olympia, WA

9. Sarasota, FL

10. Bradenton, FL

What kind of projects got the most funding on GoFundMe in 2021?

The single biggest day of giving this year was March 28, GoFundMe told us. This fundraiser for a baby girl fighting leukemia in the United Kingdom brought in more than 100,000 donations on this single day.

In general, the fastest-growing categories on the platform for 2021 were fundraisers for newlyweds and animals, which beat out last year’s biggest growers, communities, and businesses. GoFundMe says this is reflective of how our culture at large has shifted over the last year.

“This shows how the activity we see on the platform largely mirrors what’s happening around the world and in society,” Tariq tells us. “We’re still recovering from a global pandemic, and just as we’re seeing with life, fundraising for major milestones are returning — weddings, education, and entrepreneurs starting their small business.”