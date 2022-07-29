Ready for the Next Chapter? These Are the Best U.S. Cities to Retire In

Share

Start a new adventure by settling down in one of these locations.

Clocking out of work for the last time and devoting the rest of one’s years to leisure and relaxation sounds utterly idyllic. But if retirement’s going to live up to the fantasy, there’s one thing you absolutely have to get right from the start: Location.

In the popular imagination, shifting base to somewhere with a slower pace of life is a classic move for a retiree, but it’s actually becoming less common. In 2021, the number of retirees who moved dropped to 226,000 — roughly 43 percent fewer than in the year before, and the lowest number in the last five years. Of those who did make the change, just under half moved to a different state, a significantly higher number than the general moving population (of whom 16 percent moved to a different state), but still perhaps less than you’d expect.

The reasons for this are multifold. People tend to retire with fewer savings these days, and the coronavirus pandemic hit people over 65 the highest, making it likely that many people in this demographic had to care for an affected partner, or remain close to family caring for them. Add to this the soaring cost of housing, and the cost/benefit calculation of moving might appear more stressful than its worth.

All this being said, retirement presents a unique opportunity to settle into a new place on your terms, and for many, city living is the perfect solution to ensure that everything you need is still close at hand. Taking a relaxed stroll to your local coffee shop is a wildly different experience from foot-tapping as the barista steams your latte milk on the way to work — and imagine having all the time in the world to discover the cultural gems that every city has if you had the time to look hard enough.

With all this in mind — and in no particular order — we’ve rounded up the 10 best U.S. cities to retire to, with an eye on the cost of living and opportunities for optimal relaxation.

10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.

Charleston, South Carolina

Getty

With a median single-family home listed at about $499,000, this isn’t the cheapest option, but it’s far from the most expensive — and the cost of living is pretty affordable. You’ll never have a bad meal in this city, and between the southern hospitality and gorgeous cobbled streets or old-time mansions at every turn, you’ll hit the hay every night with a smile on your face.

Denver, Colorado

Getty

In June 2022, the median listed home price in Denver was $599,000, but with a strong economy, excellent hospitals, great public transport, and an international airport, you get a lot of bang for your buck. The fresh mountain air will invigorate you every morning, as will the city’s thriving art scene — and if you’re feeling sprightly, the generous range of outdoor sports and activities will ensure you’re never lacking for adventure.

Carmel, Indiana

Getty

With a median listing sitting at around $492,000, property isn’t crazy out of reach, and the city’s well set up for retirees. About 40 percent of the population is over 50 years old, so there’ll be plenty of like-minded company, and the 187 annual days of sun mean you’ll rarely feel a chill. There are a ton of annual events to keep you busy, from coffee and beer festivals to the annual German Christkindlmarkt, not to mention wonderful shopping in the Arts & Design District.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Getty

This one’s a little more expensive — you’re looking at around $938,500 for a median home listing. It’s got a lot going for it though, with world-class golf resorts, a lower-than-average crime rate, and lots of parks and green belts that offer a lovely community feel (not to mention opportunities to get your steps in).

Clearwater, Florida

Getty

The median home listing in Clearwater is a not-too-shabby $390,000. Add to this the stunning seaside location, vibrant bar and restaurant scene, and sunny weather, and we’re amazed it’s not even more in demand as a retirement destination. Whether you’re escaping for tranquil walks in the Moccasin Lake Nature Park, or fishing off the beach, you’ll be hard-pressed to retain an ounce of stress once you settle down here.

Franklin, Tennessee

Getty

Buying a home probably won’t be cheap with the median house price hitting around $865,300, but the state’s low taxes and 208 days of sunshine every year definitely ease the blow. Franklin also boasts an “unrivaled” array of community events, from the weekly Franklin Farmers Market to the annual “Dickens of a Christmas” festival, when live actors and gorgeous sets transform downtown into Victorian England.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Getty

Depending on your savings situation (or the home you may be able to sell) you could get yourself a pretty sweet pad in Pittsfield. The median home price listing is $249,900, and that’s far from the only thing this mountain city has going for it. With a ton of doctors, a low risk of natural hazards and excellent air quality, your health will be well cared for — as will your mind, thanks to the city’s lively summer culture scene.

Atlanta, Georgia

Getty

With its affordable homes (the median listing sits at $432,500), plentiful museums, parks, and baseball games, Atlanta is a strong contender for anyone who isn’t flush with spare cash, but still wants to ensure a fun and stimulating retirement. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest in the world, so exploring further afield will never be a problem, and the incredible food scene will guarantee you’re never leaving the table disappointed.

Boca Raton, Florida

Getty

If you’re the sociable type, you’re in luck: More than half of Boca Raton’s population is over 50 years old. With no state income tax and excellent healthcare, not to mention 234 days of sunshine a year, it’s easy to see why this seaside town’s become a haven for retirees. You’ll pay a premium — the median home price is $650,000 — but with a new high-speed rail due to connect the city to Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale, you’re getting a whole lotta bang for your buck.

Miami, Florida

Getty

Yes, this is the third Florida city on this list, but some things are classics for a reason. It’s not cheap — the median home listing price is $571,000 — but you’ll never be bored again thanks to the galleries, museums, and Miami Beach’s gorgeous art deco district (technically outside the municipality, but let’s not split hairs). Staying fit won’t be a problem either: Miami-Dade County provides an “Active Older Adults Program” with free fitness classes and leisure activities for people aged over 55 years old, and the city’s famed beaches and golf courses will have you on your feet (or in the water) for hours on end.