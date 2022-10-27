Looking for a Deal? Here Are the 10 Cheapest U.S. Cities for Buying a Home

Share

Is your city on the list?

We all have different priorities in life — especially when it comes to settling down in a community. Some of us want to live in the safest cities so that we can take evening walks with significantly less paranoia. Others might flock to the cities with the highest salaries to try and seek an income boost in a well-paying industry. For those who want to lead with their emotional well-being, there’s also data on the happiest communities in the nation. On the other hand, many want to settle in communities that really value sustainability. And of course, since priorities shift as we age, sometimes it’s important to consider the best cities for retirement.

But if you’re seeking a deal, we’ve got data for you, too. We’ve found the 10 cheapest communities in which to buy property, courtesy of Realtor.com. One (predictable) caveat: These locations generally are not big cities. In fact, some of these destinations are on the downright sleepy side, like the smallish city of Youngstown, Ohio. However, there are some notable real-deal cities here — if you buy in Indianapolis, for instance, you’ll still be able to attend all the pro sports games your heart desires without leaving town.

Still, a major downside to this list is that the western half of the United States isn’t represented. For most readers, that won’t be a surprise: If you’re drawn to the Rocky Mountains or California beaches, we likely don’t need to tell you that these regions are particularly pricey. If you’re settled in a region that isn’t included on this list, remember that money truly isn’t everything. And for everyone else, here’s some real estate advice, on the house (sorry).

10 Cheapest Cities To Buy a Home in the U.S.

Youngstown, OH

Median home list price per square foot: $95

Median home list price: $149,900

Scranton, PA

Median home list price per square foot: $124

Median home list price: $225,000

Syracuse, NY

Median home list price per square foot: $130

Median home list price: $217,250

Wichita, KS

Median home list price per square foot: $134

Median home list price: $304,475

Jackson, MS

Median home list price per square foot: $138

Median home list price: $299,000

Little Rock, AR

Median home list price per square foot: $141

Median home list price: $298,873

Indianapolis, IN

Median home list price per square foot: $144

Median home list price: $300,000

McAllen, TX

Median home list price per square foot: $144

Median home list price: $270,000

Columbia, SC

Median home list price per square foot: $146

Median home list price: $308,900

Augusta, GA

Median home list price per square foot: $150

Median home list price: $311,575