Stand Tall With These Stretches for Better Posture

You probably have memories of your mom admonishing you to “stand up straight.” (What is it with moms and their mortal enemy, hunching?) Still, she had a fair point: Posture doesn’t just make an impact on how the world sees you. With good posture, the muscles around your spine are supported, which leads to better balance in all sorts of daily activities, from exercise to simple strolling. Better posture can reduce the amount of tension headaches you experience, improve overall circulation, and decrease stress on your joints.

Unfortunately, it’s common that posture starts to decline as we get older. Studies show that posture tends to deteriorate beginning in your 40s — and that process speeds up when you hit your 60s. According to a 2013 study by BMC Geriatrics, “As a result of diminishing muscle strength, elderly people subconsciously balance their body weight by adjusting the spine, which significantly affects body posture. This leads to further impairment of the physiological curvature of the spine.” But this decline doesn’t have to be inevitable.

Here, Katie’s very own Pilates teacher Ashley Patten gives us a series of stretches that can have you feeling stronger, taller, and more confident. Ready to flex your way into better posture? Clear some space at home, then press play.

And for extra credit:

