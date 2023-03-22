Eat Your Heart Out With These Cardiovascular-Friendly Nutrition Tips

Share

We reveal the secret heart-healthy ingredient in Cheerios.

By the time you reach adulthood, you’ve likely been told time and time again that you need to maintain a balanced diet in order to live a healthy life. But what does that mean, exactly — and how does your diet directly impact vital organs like your heart, anyway?

Put simply: Experts tend to recommend a veggie-forward diet that minimizes saturated fat intake because that kind of nutrition intake can help keep your blood flow strong and your heart pumping healthily. On the other hand, a diet filled with saturated fats, carbohydrates, and red meats can damage your blood flow and lead to heart issues.

To better understand the ins and outs of a diet focused on cardiovascular health, we spoke with Victoria Vieira-Potter, Ph.D., an associate professor of nutrition and exercise physiology at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Dr. Vieira-Potter gives us all her tips about what to eat to keep your heart strong for decades to come.

The basics of eating to promote heart health, according to a nutritionist

No two bodies are exactly the same — so of course no two bodies will reap the same exact health benefits from a similar diet. As Dr. Vieira-Potter notes, your age and your sex will play a role in your heart health, too, regardless of how perfect your diet may be.

“Older individuals and males are at a higher risk of developing heart disease,” Dr. Vieira-Potter says.

With that said, there are a few rules of thumb that any person can follow to optimize their diet for cardiovascular benefits. “High levels of sodium, which is especially common in processed food, contribute to the progression of high blood pressure,” Dr. Vieira-Potter notes. “One of the many risk factors for heart disease is diabetes; high blood sugar stresses the cardiovascular system.”

You should also keep an eye on your alcohol intake, she suggests, along with “salt, added sugar, and saturated fats.” This is because these things can cause fat to build along the walls of your arteries, which hurts blood flow and can lead to heart disease and other cardiovascular health issues.

“These nutrients are easier to avoid in a diet low in processed foods,” Dr. Vieira-Potter points out.

Are Cheerios healthy when it comes to cholesterol?

You might have seen the way Cheerios advertises itself as a “heart-healthy” breakfast. So why is that?

According to Dr. Vieira-Potter, the nutritious aspect of Cheerios has to do with the fact that they’re made of whole-grain oats.

“[Because of that], Cheerios are higher in fiber than some other breakfast cereals,” Dr. Vieira-Potter explains. “High fiber diets have been shown to decrease cholesterol levels. She says generally breakfast cereals tend to be high in carbohydrates and can raise blood sugar. “So as far as cereals go, Cheerios would be a good choice for heart health compared to some others.”

So if you’re choosing between Cheerios for breakfast or Captain Crunch, then yes, you’re being considerate of your health by opting for the former over the latter. But with that said, there are much healthier options you can consider, too, if cardiovascular health is your end goal.

The best meal choices overall for heart health

You can stick with those Cheerios if you want — but if you’re serious about cardiovascular health, the crunchy Os aren’t your only option.

According to the doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, the best breakfast incorporates a mix of protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Some ideal (and easily made) breakfast options include oatmeal (feel free to add fruits and nuts), a homemade egg and cheese on an English muffin (no, a fast food breakfast sandwich doesn’t count), or overnight oats.

Whatever you do, just make sure you don’t end up skipping breakfast altogether — because as it turns out, even a less-than-perfectly-healthy breakfast might be better for your longevity than no breakfast at all.

A recent study conducted at the University of Iowa College of Public Health found that people who never eat breakfast are 87 percent more likely to suffer a death related to cardiovascular disease. Even more, skipping breakfast increases the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and more.

So even if your breakfast isn’t a home run every single day, make sure you grab something to eat anyways.

As for what to eat for lunch, the American Heart Association suggests meal-prepping something that will keep you filled and energized, like low-sodium tuna on wheat bread, or a platter of fruits and low-fat string cheese. For dinner, you could peruse this wide-ranging list of healthy dinner options, courtesy of the Mayo Clinic, which includes fun recipes for shrimp ceviche, marinated portobello mushrooms, minestrone soup, and more.

The 7 most heart-healthy foods

Here are the seven best foods to prioritize in your daily calorie intake, according to Dr. Vieira-Potter:

Fruits and Vegetables

Both work as antioxidants and help reduce the build-up of plaque in your arteries.

Whole Grains

Fibrous grains help to break down cholesterol and move food waste through to the digestive tract.

Nuts

These good fats are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which lower cholesterol and drastically reduce your risk of heart attack.

Salmon

Like nuts, salmon is filled with omega-3 fatty acids, which decreases risk of cardiovascular damage or failure.

Low-fat Dairy

Dairy in itself isn’t good for your heart, but a low-fat dairy option is a good substitute for higher fat products that damage cholesterol.

Lean Meat

Lean meats are a good source of protein, zinc, iron, and other essential vitamins that keep your heart strong.