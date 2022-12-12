The Best Foods to Fight Cancer, According to a Nutritionist

Share

Spoiler alert: Head straight to the produce aisle.



Unfair, but true: Although we’re all susceptible to cancer, some of us have a greater risk of developing the disease. That could be because of our genetics, or because we indulge in risky behaviors, like smoking, drinking booze in excess, or consuming a poor diet. The good news is that we at least have control over what we put into our bodies, and making wholesome choices come mealtime can put us in a better position to reduce our risk of getting the disease.

Of course, it’s not as clear-cut as we might like — eating certain foods doesn’t mean you will or won’t get cancer. But there’s evidence that some foods are carcinogenic, while others can help maximize your health and lessen potential hazards.

“I always say that fruits and vegetables aren’t sexy — you never see a commercial with people at a party dancing, looking all hot and bothered, having a good time eating heads of broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage,” says Maya Feller, a registered dietitian, and KCM’s go-to nutrition expert. “But those foods are truly appealing when it comes to protecting your health, especially when you’re thinking about reducing your cancer risk.”

Below, Feller offers tips on what to add to your plate (or remove from your cup) to help reduce your risk of getting cancer.

First things first: Limit (or avoid) alcohol

What food/beverage is known to increase your likelihood of getting a cancer diagnosis? Alcohol tops the list. “It’s a known carcinogen,” says Feller. “The body recognizes and metabolizes alcohol like it’s a toxin.” If you down boozy drinks in excess consistently, over time, that habit can have a negative impact on your body and even increase your cancer risk.

Adult women should limit alcohol to one drink per day, while adult men should be capped at two, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. But before you fill your wine glass to the brim and count it as a single serving, note that the federal recommendations are based on specific measurements of alcohol by volume. (Think: A 5 ounce pour of wine or a 12 ounce jug of beer.) “Aim to have more ‘dry’ days than ‘wet’ days with your drinking,” says Feller. And ideally, don’t save up your “points” so you can binge once a week. “Just because you didn’t drink Monday through Friday,” says Feller, “that doesn’t mean on Saturday you should be having 15 drinks.”

Fill your plate with fresh fruits and veggies

You’ve heard that you should grocery-shop primarily from the produce aisle, and there’s a very good reason: Foods that are polyphenol-, antioxidant-, and phytonutrient-rich (like fruits and veggies) help reduce your risk of developing cancer. “That’s where all these general recommendations on having a high consumption of fruit and vegetables come from,” says Feller. “Those are the foods that have a positive impact on reducing free radical damage.”

Polyphenols are organic compounds that are only found in certain fruits and veggies, like pomegranates (one of Feller’s favorites), blueberries, green tea, and cocoa powder. But they’re also found in spices, like turmeric, and black pepper. “They’re really powerful free-radical scavengers, and they do an incredible job of bolstering the body against oxidative stress,” says Feller. “Oxidative stress is like a light switch that, when it’s flipped, begins to increase the incidence of chronic conditions, as well as some cancers.”

What are some of the heavy hitters you should throw into your shopping cart? Foods filled with antioxidants include dark leafy greens, broccoli, kiwi, papaya, tangerines, tomatoes, barley, and brown rice. Phytonutrient-rich sources include veggies like beets, asparagus, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, collard greens, dandelion greens, and radishes, Feller shares. The key takeaway: If you add more greens and fresh fruits to your diet, your body will thank you.

Bolster flavor with spices, herbs, or garlic

Vegetables may be the backup singer to protein’s headlining star, but you should still try switching up the flavors of your veggie side dishes. “The key is to season your vegetables so they actually taste good,” says Feller. “If you’re a garlic lover, go all in with garlic and onion. If you love turmeric, paprika, or black pepper, go in that direction. If you like your greens prepared with fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage, throw those in as seasonings.”

In other words, whatever flavor makes your tastebuds dance, use it as inspiration when preparing your veggies. “It’s important to season them so they can stand up to whatever else you’re serving and be something that you want to eat.”

Be mindful about the meats you eat

You may have heard that you should be wary of processed meats. That’s because research shows that high-nitrate, cured, salted, or smoked meats — like the types you find at the deli counter — are “probably carcinogenic” to humans, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. While that doesn’t mean you need to go all or nothing when it comes to your beloved salami sandwiches (although plant-based diets are having a moment), it’s wise to think twice about the source and quality of meat you consume and opt for the least-processed versions.

“Animal proteins can be really important sources of minerals and vitamins,” explains Feller. “If you have the time, finances, and accessibility, be mindful of how you’re consuming those animal proteins and which ones you’re eating. But it’s important to recognize that everybody has different access to food, and different ways they interact with food. What’s available in marginalized communities is very different from what’s available in communities that are fully funded.”

The bottom line? “Plants should be a significant part of what we eat,” says Feller. “That’s mainly because of their antioxidant properties.” In addition to eating well, other important factors can reduce your risk of cancer, like maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, wearing SPF daily, and regularly visiting your doctor for screenings and exams.

The information provided on this site isn’t intended as medical advice, and shouldn’t replace professional medical treatment. Consult your doctor with any serious health concerns.