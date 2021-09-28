Share

Yes, it includes a bacon, egg, and cheese muffin.

You’ve probably heard it before: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But during the week — between getting your kids out the door for school and catching the commuter train on time — morning meals often become an afterthought. “Coffee is all I have time for,” you think.

But there’s good reason to fire up your metabolism first thing with a quick and nutritious bite. It boosts brain activity, revs up your energy, and helps to prevent overeating later in the day. And the good news is that crafting up a healthy breakfast doesn’t have to be time-consuming (or require a ton of dirty pans and dishes). There are so many thoughtful and creative ways to prep healthy (and tasty) bites for the week ahead. Bacon, egg, and cheese muffins? Yes, please! Mini gluten-free and dairy-free bagels? We’ll take two!

Below, we asked three health foodies to share their go-to ideas for breakfast. The only caveat? The dishes had to be easy to prepare and nutritionally beneficial. Get inspired with their mouth-watering takes on breakfast ahead.

Quick, Easy, and Healthy Breakfast Ideas

“These are great to meal prep in advance and heat up during the week for a quick breakfast. They’re easy to make and packed with protein and veggies. Try pairing them with fresh berries,” says Ashlea Carver, CEO and founder, All the Healthy Things.

“When it comes to easy breakfasts, overnight oats are one of my favorites. All you need is five minutes to prep them the night before and you can easily add your favorite protein powder, collagen, flax seeds, and more powerhouse additions to keep you feeling energized and full,” says Carver.

“My Huevos Rancheros Casserole is a show-stopping breakfast that you can serve guests for brunch (or make the night before to reheat for a healthy weekday morning on the go). It’s made with seven ingredients in total — including the salt and pepper! I minimize carbs in my diet in order to keep my blood sugar regulated to healthy levels. This breakfast gets the job done on that front since it’s packed with protein, good fat, and tons of flavor,” Elana Amsterdam, New York Times best-selling author and founder of Elana’s Pantry, tells us.

“These are another fun (yet healthy) breakfast that will keep you going all day. Rather than a high-carb bagel that spikes your blood sugar, my almond flour bagels supply the fat and protein needed to get through the morning. Smoked salmon is full of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are thought to reduce inflammation and protect your heart. Finally, I use dairy-free cream cheese (Kite Hill) for more good fat and a hit of vegan protein,” says Amsterdam.

“It’s packed with oats (a filling fiber) and since you can use fresh or frozen fruit, it’s the perfect way to enjoy peaches any time of the year. And this recipe puts breakfast on autopilot. Just combine all the ingredients, bake, and enjoy breakfast all week long! Add a dollop of Greek yogurt for more protein, satiety, and a breakfast peach crisp vibe,” says Marisa Moore, a registered dietitian nutritionist.

“My Vegetarian Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole is a satisfying recipe that can be made ahead and is a great way to use up extra vegetables you might have in the refrigerator. This one uses frozen hash browns, spinach, and red bell peppers but you can easily swap in broccoli, kale, or other greens. The eggs provide protein for a satiating meal that keeps me full for hours. It’s the perfect recipe to make on a Sunday for breakfast or brunch throughout the week – simply cut and reheat a portion in the toaster oven,” says Moore.