From Hot Sauce To Savory Japanese Spreads, These Are the Condiments Our Editors Can’t Eat Without

Share

Your pizza, eggs, and sandwiches will never be the same.

Let’s be honest: Your go-to slow cooker chicken and sheet pan broccoli are getting a bit stale. There’s no shame in having easy, weeknight dishes on deck — especially when you’ve worked all day and grappled with a commute before laboring over a hot stove — but sometimes, an old favorite needs a boost from one of the greatest culinary staples on earth: a condiment.

You likely have a shelf in your fridge stuffed to the gills with half-finished bottles of A1 and brown mustard, so you may be in need of a condiment refresher. After all, is there any greater feeling than discovering a new sauce or seasoning destined to become a lifelong companion that brings your lunch to life? An unfamiliar combination of flavors has the power to instantly enhance foods with little to no effort.

Sometimes, you don’t realize you need to ditch the bland hot sauce you’ve become accustomed to until you realize that your friend’s secret to huevos rancheros is a smoky salsa verde. Or maybe you never really got overnight oats until you discovered that a specific honey is key to expanding your mind.

In the spirit of sharing, we tapped a talented roster of home chefs (read: Katie Couric Media’s own staff) to bring you the ultimate list of the must-have condiments and seasonings that will become your next obsessions. Clearly, we all moonlight as culinary artists, because we collected a dazzling array of salty, spicy, savory, tangy, and sweet offerings. All you have to do is plop some of these goodies in your Amazon cart, and you’ll be falling back in love with your kitchen in no time.

The Best Condiments, According to Our Editors

Fly By Jing Zhong Sauce Fly By Jing “There are few meals I make more often than a stir fry, so I’ve learned the hard way that a bad sauce is a remarkably efficient way to make all the veggies in your fridge taste like garbage in a very short time. Fly By Jing’s Zhong Sauce has been my go-to for years now. It’s deliciously sweet and savory, a little bit spicy, and has an amazing depth of flavor that I’m simply unable to create on my own. It goes with everything, especially Fly By Jing’s best-selling Sichuan Chili Crisp for added heat. Obsessed!” — Ciara Hopkinson, Marketplace Associate $17 at Fly By Jing

Smaak Hot Sauce Smaak “When it comes to hot sauce, I like flavor. But most of the time, the options are just hot, hotter than hot, or burn your mouth off hot. None of that reflects the diversity of ingredients and flavors that need to come with that heat. Luckily, my colleague told me about this new hot sauce called Smaak that combines flavor and philanthropy. Smaak brings spice to the forefront while also embracing sweet or smoky notes. Plus, they give back to the communities that grow their peppers.” — Beth Chroback-Marchese, Account Executive, Sales & Partnerships $15 at Smaak

Pure Grit BBQ Kit Pure Grit “Recently, we had Pure Grit BBQ deliver lunch to our office. Their sauce is delicious on just about everything, but it’s made specifically to enhance the flavors of plant-based meat and veggies. Their BBQ sauce is a mild vinegar-based sauce lightly sweetened with agave. It’s light, bright, and pourable; perfect for smoking, grilling, or as a final flourish to cooked or freshly picked ingredients. It’s perfect as a base for dips and dressings, from BBQ ranch to a BBQ tamari marinade. Oh, and I’m not vegan, but I truly enjoyed the plant-based tang.” — Jessica Lindell, Head of Sales & Partnerships $36 at Pure Grit

White Miso Paste Amazon “In case you didn’t know, miso is a paste made of fermented soybeans, salt, and other wholesome ingredients like rice. You’ve probably eaten your share of miso soup, but this magic paste can bring a sweet, tangy, and savory snap of flavor to a wide variety of dishes. While soup is a classic standby, I also like dipping fries into miso mayo (which is exactly what it sounds like). If you’re feeling more ambitious, I’d also recommend trying out miso buttermilk biscuits, miso glazed Brussels sprouts, and miso risotto.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $10 at Amazon

Maldon Salt Amazon “I have a salt addiction, so I consider ‘tasting salt’ to be a condiment because I put it on truly everything (much to the chagrin of my doctor), and I’m here to tell you that Maldon Sea Salt flakes are the best salt on the market. Maldon has been around since 1882 and is known for the unique pyramid shape of its flakes. It’s the perfect topping to round out any dish — be it chocolate chip cookies, fish, salads, or pasta. I’m also a fan of their big, ol’ bucket (not the official name), which you can get on Amazon and will last you years. You can thank me later.” — Julia Lewis, Producer $15 at Amazon

Cholula Original Hot Sauce Amazon “The most essential condiment in my kitchen is and will always be hot sauce — specifically Cholula. If you like a hot sauce that’s spicy and flavorful (I have a serious bone to pick with hot sauces that are all spice with no depth), this one’s for you. I sprinkle this sauce over nearly every type of savory food I can think of — from spam musubis to fried chicken to garlic noodles. I’ve also tried some more experimental combinations, but I won’t put those into print for fear of tanking my entire professional reputation.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $22 for 12 at Amazon

Mike’s Hot Honey Combo Pack Mike’s Hot Honey “A few years ago, I went to a pizza chain in D.C. where this hot honey was a topping option. I’ve been hooked ever since — if you love a good, sweet heat, this is for you! It pairs well with Brussels sprouts, ribs, cornbread, a sweet and spicy cocktail, wings, and (of course) pizza. The website even provides a ton of recipes you can use for inspiration.” — Destin Walton, Account Manager $25 at Mike’s Hot

Furikake Amazon “Furikake is an addictive concoction made of sesame seeds, salt, seaweed, and sugar. Often referred to as ‘rice sprinkle’ in my household, this seasoning is a simple topping for steamed rice (which always comes out perfect in my Zojirushi Rice Cooker). I put it on leftover steamed rice, top it off with a soft-boiled egg, and call it lunch.” — Matthew Sobocinski, Video Producer $11 at Amazon

2 Pack of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce Amazon “Who doesn’t love the tangy, sweet taste of Sriracha? If you’re looking to elevate any type of dish, this is the condiment for you. Each drizzle has the right amount of heat (even the most heat-sensitive palates can handle this one) mixed with a salty sweetness that is impossible to replicate. I use it in everything: eggs, sandwiches, vegetables, and salad dressing. The best part is that you can find it in virtually any grocery store. Also, I feel like it should be disclosed that as I’m writing this, I’m eating one of my favorite snacks: avocado on a rice cake with salt, pepper, a little shredded cheese, and of course, Sriracha (yum!).” — Julia Lewis, Producer $19 for 2 on Amazon

Chick-fil-A Sauce Amazon “I’m not much of a sauce girlie, but for some reason, I go absolutely feral for Chick-fil-A sauce. I put it on fries, nuggets, and every other fast food-adjacent item you can think of. The truth is that I don’t use it very often (normally on the nights when frozen chicken tenders are the only thing I have the energy to cook), but when I do, I use an ungodly amount of it.” — Katie Pittman, Commerce Editor $9 at Amazon

Mild Chile Crunch Chile Crunch “While on a work trip many years ago, I picked up a habit I haven’t been able to break: putting this smoky, crunchy, pretty-much-perfect product on virtually everything I eat. Lots of cultures have some version of ‘chile crisp’ — an oil-based topping made of various spices, garlic, and onions — but this one, made by a woman in Colorado, is to me the platonic ideal of the genre. It’s a mixture of roasted chile peppers, various seasonings, crispy garlic bits, and some kind of hypnotic magic, and makes anything you put it on approximately 100 times more delicious. Fried eggs? Of course. A burger? Obviously. Deviled eggs? You don’t even have to ask. I buy the mild one (because I’m a spice wimp), but friends of mine insist on the hot or chipotle varieties. But any way you buy it, order at least a few jars, because a house without sufficient chile crunch is not a home you’ll want to live in.” — Molly Simms, Vice President & Editorial Director $13 at Chile Crunch

Barlean’s Key Lime Pie Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements Amazon “Yes, I am sneaking a vitamin supplement onto this list, but I promise this isn’t the equivalent of gulping down a spoonful of cod liver oil. Nowadays, you can get all the benefits of fish oil without choking down pills or tasting the actual oil. This bright, citrusy creamy treat just tastes like key lime pie filling and contains no hint of fishiness. It’s unthinkably easy to drizzle this topping into yogurt or smoothies, but it also tastes amazing solo.” — Diana Valenzuela, Editorial Assistant $34 at Amazon

Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning 2 Pack Amazon “I grew up in the Cajun country of Louisiana, and this stuff is a legitimately ubiquitous requirement for anyone’s kitchen there. Sit down to a meal with any member of my family and you’ll hear someone ask, ‘Did you grab the Tony’s?’ We use it like salt and pepper — and it is heavy on the sodium, so don’t go crazy, but it’ll pack your meal with an even more flavorful punch than basic seasonings. The label says it’s ‘great on everything,’ and that is literally true. It really sings in creole favorites like étouffée or red beans and rice, but you can also sprinkle it on eggs, stews, French fries, popcorn, or just about anything your heart desires.” — Ryan Buxton, Deputy Editor $15 for 2 at Amazon

Frank’s Sweet Thai Chili Sauce Instacart “After working at McCormick (which owns Frank’s Red Hot), I know more than I ever thought I’d know about hot sauce. Regular Frank’s Red Hot is always a favorite, but I love some of the line extensions that not as many people know about. The Sweet Thai Chili Sauce is delicious with chicken, beef, noodles, or veggies. Plus, it can be used as a sauce or a dip. A must try!” — Sara Sajadi, Head of Marketing and eCommerce $5 at Instacart

Vegan Mayonnaise Chosen Foods “The true sign of a mayo lover is one who will lick it off a butter knife after smearing it on their sandwich. Meaning, you see it as more than a condiment. While it’s best on bread and in dips, if you’ve never tasted it solo, you can’t really appreciate the biting, tangy flavor. When I decided to become vegan, I knew giving up my mayo was going to be a challenge. It was one of the last things I cut out, actually. I was really concerned I’d never find goo as good as the original Hellman’s recipe. But I soon discovered that mayo is one of the grocery store staples that maybe doesn’t need eggs. The vegan options out there are surprisingly similar to the ‘real’ thing, and the texture is also perfectly intact. Looking to dip your toe into healthier spreads? Try this one made with avocado oil. It tastes so similar to traditional mayo, it had me questioning if any food actually needs eggs.” – Maggie Parker, Deputy Editor $14 at Chosen Foods