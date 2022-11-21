Get Creative and Cozy with Joanna Gaines’s Friendsgiving Casserole

Share

Here’s a unique holiday recipe so delicious that you’ll be cooking it long after Thanksgiving is over.

By now, it’s fairly clear that Katie Couric Media has a soft spot for Joanna Gaines. Like many of you, we’ve been hooked since we first saw her and her husband, Chip, take HGTV by storm with their home renovation show Fixer Upper. Since the show itself gained legions of fans, Joanna Gaines has branched out beyond home reno (though she’s still lovingly working on houses in the reboot of the show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home).

We’ve previously featured Gaines’ impactful, poignant writing (an excellent read for anyone who has struggled to embrace their heritage), but we’ve also taken the time to focus on her cooking skills (if you’re looking for ways to utterly revolutionize your perspective on butter, Gaines has got you covered). When it comes to food, Gaines knows what she’s talking about: After all, she and her husband run a media outlet called Magnolia that concentrates on DIY tutorials, full-blown TV shows, and — of course — recipes.

And since she’s known for her ability to curate a comfy yet elegant hominess, it makes sense that Gaines knows how to craft a rich, delectable Thanksgiving recipe. Gaines says that this Friendsgiving casserole is “one of my kid’s favorite dishes and a go-to of mine when I want to take dinner to a new mother or a family who could use a hot meal.”

The broad appeal of this kid-approved dish makes sense. Thanks to heavy cream, sour cream, and a hefty dose of butter, the casserole has soft, indulgent, creamy textures — so there’s no chance that this recipe will turn out dry. The chicken and chicken broth add some gently savory flavors that won’t overwhelm a sensitive palate. And the optional recipe for cranberry sauce can add a little zing if you’re cooking for more adventurous eaters. Whether you’re throwing this recipe together for a Thanksgiving potluck or dishing it up for Easter, even the pickiest of eaters will be coming back for seconds (or thirds).

Joanna Gaines’s Friendsgiving Casserole

Ingredients

1 baguette torn into 1-inch pieces (about 6 cups)

7 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup minced yellow onion

1/2 cup minced celery

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1½ cups heavy (whipping) cream

5 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (home-roasted or rotisserie chicken)

1 cup sour cream

2 cups chicken broth

Freshly cracked black pepper, for serving

3 green onions, minced (optional)

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Holiday Cranberry Sauce (recipe follows), for serving

Instructions

Lay the torn bread on a sheet pan and place it in a warm oven until dried out, 1 hour on low heat.

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

In a medium saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and sauté until tender and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the garlic and flour and cook, whisking constantly, until fragrant but not burned, about 1 minute. Add the garlic salt, salt, and pepper and slowly pour in the cream. Cook, whisking often, until just at a simmer, about 5 minutes.

Spread the chicken in a 9 × 13-inch baking dish and spread the sour cream on top. Pour the cream sauce evenly on top and sprinkle on the bread cubes. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, mix it with the chicken broth, and pour it over the casserole, coating the bread well.

Bake, uncovered, until bubbling, about 30 minutes. Broil the last 3 or 4 minutes for a good toasty top. Top with freshly cracked pepper and a sprinkle of minced green onions and parsley, if desired.

Scoop out the casserole to serve with mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce on the side.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.

Makes 8 to 10 servings