Suffering From Joint Pain? These Vitamins and Supplements May Help Soothe the Ache

Including a surprising item typically found in your spice cabinet.

If you’re inconvenienced by joint pain, you’re not alone in the stiff, achy, sore experience. According to the University of Michigan 2022 national poll on healthy aging, it’s nearly unavoidable after a certain age. Seventy percent of polled Americans 50 and older reported enduring this issue. To make matters more discouraging, 36 percent of respondents said their symptoms disrupted daily life. If you’ve experienced the frustration that is throbbing knee pain inexplicably brought on by rain or an inability to play on the floor with your grandkids because your hips will hate you for it later, we do have some good news: Research indicates certain vitamins and supplements can help relieve joint pain.

Most of these picks are anti-inflammatory, and that’s because anti-inflammatory foods and supplements are proven to help reduce swelling in the body. When muscles, tendons, and other tissues around joints expand, it puts more pressure on the joints, and you’ll feel it. Research links anti-inflammatory diets to a reduction in pain. That said, talk to your doctor before jumping on any bandwagons. Proper dosages vary depending on factors like age and health conditions and some supplements can interfere with prescription medications you’re taking. No one wants an adverse reaction, so keep your personal medical history in mind.

Best vitamins and supplements for joint pain

Vitamin D: Surprise, surprise, vitamin D is essential for bone health and muscle function. And it’s anti-inflammatory. Vitamin D helps your body absorb and use calcium, which is integral to preventing painful bone loss that will cause or increase joint pain. If you’re not consuming enough, you can experience exhausting side effects like joint pain or muscle weakness. And no one this age, especially, is craving more muscle weakness.

You can swing by your local drugstore for a generic option, but we specifically love the Nordic Naturals soft gel vitamin D supplements because they’re non-GMO verified and third-party tested. One important note, though: Vitamin D buildup can be toxic and may result in issues like vomiting or even more muscle weakness. So a chat with your doctor is extra important before testing the vitamin D seas.

Vitamin C: Most of us know and love this powerful antioxidant because it keeps our immune system — and skin — in tip-top shape, but it can also help fight inflammation. So why not maintain your joints and fight off a cold at the same time?

If you need a solid recommendation, these Amazon Elements vitamin C tablets have impeccable reviews (plus the two-day shipping will help you get started quickly). Just check with your doctor about dosages before stocking up, since too much vitamin C can lead to diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or heartburn.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E is another antioxidant brimming with those lovely anti-inflammatory properties. And one study links this vitamin to osteoarthritis treatment, since results suggest vitamin E can protect your joints from further deterioration. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, so plenty of us can celebrate this news.

Nordic Naturals makes a highly reviewed vitamin E supplement you can pick up if you’re interested. Word to the wise, though — vitamin E can have nasty interactions with other conditions, so you must consult a professional if you’re diagnosed with conditions like diabetes, liver disease, or head and neck cancer.

Turmeric: If you have a knack for whipping up Indian dishes, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that one of your kitchen staples may also help ease joint discomfort. Curcurim — the component that gives turmeric its bright yellow hue — is anti-inflammatory, and it may reduce pain and increase ease of movement.

Want to experiment with the seasoning in pill form? Gaia’s turmeric supplement is notably pure and potent, and quite a few buyers say they’ve noticed a decrease in pain. If you have gallbladder disease, though, get professional advice before you proceed, since turmeric can exacerbate the condition. The same goes if you’re taking an anti-clotting medication or are going through chemo, since turmeric can interfere with those treatments.

Omega-3 fatty acids: For years now, the world has been singing the praises of these magical fatty acids. And for good reason — they have pretty powerful benefits for both your brain and body. Plus, Omega-3s are anti-inflammatory, and recent studies have shown that they can relieve some joint stiffness and pain.

If you can’t get omega-3 fatty acids through foods, we love this cost-effective and highly-rated fish oil supplement for gaining a boost. And — you guessed it — ask your doctor to confirm that this supplement won’t interact poorly with any prescribed medications.

Glucosamine/Chondroitin: Glucosamine and chondroitin aren’t exactly household names yet, but they’re gaining some notoriety for their potential. They’re the natural building blocks of cartilage and they work together in the body to cushion your joints, so they’re often studied and packaged together. Several studies have shown that these supplements may help relieve knee pain, though at the moment, research is mixed.

More studies are ongoing, but if you’re interested, check out Physio Flex’s Total Joint Support supplement since it contains both components. We should mention that these supplements are often harvested from shells or shellfish, so it’s not totally clear yet if people with shellfish allergies can tolerate these. Right now, the official advice is to speak to an allergist before trying.

Collagen: Here’s another controversial one. Since collagen is a protein that keeps skin soft and supports cartilage, you’d think a collagen supplement would keep your whole body supple. The jury’s still out on whether or not this popular supplement does much of anything, though. Nancy E. Lane, MD, a distinguished professor of medicine, rheumatology, and aging at the University of California, Davis, says that while it’s intuitive to expect collagen to regrow cartilage, “It does not.”

Existing studies are small, poorly conducted, or simply show that collagen doesn’t do much of anything. But if you want to try your luck, just don’t expect drastic changes, since any difference in pain, discomfort, or appearance will be subtle. If you’re intrigued, Healthy Skin Verisol Collagen are popular capsules, while the Verisol Collagen Bioactive Peptides powder mixes well into coffee.

The information provided on this site isn’t intended as medical advice, and shouldn’t replace professional medical treatment. Consult your doctor with any serious health concerns.