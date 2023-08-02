She’s Obsessed: Here Are Katie’s Won’t-Leave-Home-Without-Them Beauty and Skincare Products

Share

Because a little lipstick never hurt anybody.

Do you ever think about what your desert island beauty essentials would be? Ideally none of us would ever actually get stuck on an island, but I think that it’s important to at least have some kind of idea of what you would have on you.

Sure, we’d rather have an endless supply of water and food with us should we be dropped out of a plane into a Survivor-esque situation, but let’s roll with the metaphor here: What are some holy grail beauty items you can’t live without?

Lots of Wake-Up Callers and Instagram followers have asked for my favorites over the years, and I’m finally here to spill all my beauty secrets. Here are some of my faves, and I even made a quick video to give you a peek at how I use them all, which you can watch right here:

Augustinus Bader Face Oil Augustinus Bader OK, I know it’s a bit of a splurge, but I swear this oil is worth every penny. I have eczema and as we get ready for some colder months, this is a lifesaver. It makes my skin feel dewy and fresh, but not greasy. Men, if you want to buy your wife something special, I highly recommend this! $255 at AB

Albolene Moisturizer and Makeup Remover Amazon Even the most stubborn waterproof mascaras are no match for this gentle cleanser. As someone with super dry, sensitive skin, finding an effective and gentle makeup removed can be tough. This one is my favorite, as it delivers a much-needed dose of moisture to my dry skin and costs less than $10. $10 at Amazon

Thrive Cosmetics Liquid Lash Extensions Thrive I don’t wear much makeup in the summer, but I’m treating my lashes to Thrive mascara, which is my new go-to as my lashes get blonder (and less voluminous, sadly) as I’ve um, matured. Not only does it make my lashes look super long, but I can remove this mascara with warm water and nothing else. Amazing! $25 at Thrive

Supergoop! Unseen and Play Sunscreen Nordstrom Does anyone really like slathering on SPF? I normally don’t, but the Supergoop! sunscreen makes it a breeze. I can put it all over my face and body without feeling greasy, and it doesn’t leave a chalky white cast behind like some sunscreens do. $52 at Nordstrom

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Skin Rejuvenating Treatment Nordstrom There are few products that have stuck with me for years, but this Lancôme moisturizer is one of them. I’m no esthetician, but this is the most effective product for lifting and firming my skin overnight. $120 at Nordstrom

Bare Minerals Liquid Foundation Nordstrom My skin is extremely sensitive, and day after day of wearing a full face of makeup can make my face itchy and irritated. But earlier this year I discovered the Bare Minerals liquid foundation and have not had that problem since. It’s pretty affordable — $39 — and has all-natural ingredients. A win-win! $39 at Nordstrom

Jones Road Face Pencil Jones Road I love my friend Bobbi Brown and her team at Jones Road. And if anyone knows what they’re doing in the makeup department, it’s Bobbi. I use her Face Pencil as an under-eye concealer. $25 at Jones Road

Jones Road Miracle Balm Jones Road As a bonus, Bobbi’s line is affordable and no-fuss in a truly fantastic way. I use the Miracle Balm as bronzer. Just rub it in with your fingers and you’re ready to rock! $38 at Jones Road

Naked 2 Eyeshadow Palette Sephora My friend and makeup artist, Josie Torres, has been using eyeshadow as liner for years. We use the darkest color in this Urban Decay palette, Undone, right on my water line, and then I use it to fill in my eyebrows (which have magically disappeared over the years). Works like a charm! $33 at Sephora

Too Femme Better Than Sex Mascara Nordstrom Well, I don’t know if the name is 100 percent accurate…but I do know that this Too Faced mascara doesn’t run and it doesn’t clump, which are my two main requirements. Plus, it doesn’t irritate my eyes, so I can wear it all day without worry. $27 at Nordstrom

MAC Lipliner in Whirl Nordstrom If you’re looking for a great lipliner and lipstick that look natural but give your pucker a hint of color, my favorite lip liner is in a shade called Whirl, which I use to line and define my lips, and then I layer a different shade of lipstick on top. $24 at Nordstrom