Miranda Priestly’s Apartment Is for Sale… That’s All

It is genuinely, to quote the fictional fashion guru herself, groundbreaking.

“Don’t be silly, Andrea. Everyone wants this.” Miranda Priestly famously said this to her assistant, Andrea Sachs, in The Devil Wears Prada, as the two rode around Paris in the back of a limousine during Fashion Week. Sure, being on call for your mercurial boss at all hours of the day and night doesn’t exactly seem like fun, but living a glamorous lifestyle and having access to the hottest fashions sure is enviable. One thing everyone definitely wants? That huge townhouse Miranda was living in, where Andy infamously dropped off “the book,” with multiple closets across from a winding staircase and a table with flowers in just about every room. If you’ve got a cool $27.5 million lying around, you could live like the iconic Runway editor-in-chief, because Miranda Priestly’s apartment is for sale. Read on for a virtual tour of the lavish digs.

To be clear, this is not Meryl Streep’s home, but the townhouse used in filming for her character in The Devil Wears Prada. The approximately 12,000-square-foot apartment sprawls out over a whopping six stories — which you can access via that very memorable spiral staircase depicted in the movie.

Image courtesy of Coldwell Banker

And here is the hallowed hallway where Andy left Miranda’s dry cleaning (after a gentle prodding in the right direction from the Priestly twins). As a new resident of Manhattan, I can’t even imagine having one hall closet, let alone so many you can’t even figure out which is the right hall closet. Truly the height of luxury!

Image courtesy of Coldwell Banker

The abode also boasts a gorgeous eat-in kitchen complete with Sub-Zero and Viking appliances, and Carrara marble. With state-of-the-art equipment like this, you could certainly whip yourself up a nice lunch of ribeye, baked potatoes, and asparagus! And that’s not even the only place you can prepare meals — there’s another service kitchen on a different floor, just in case you want to make breakfast in one kitchen and dinner in another. (I imagine cooking Thanksgiving is something of a breeze.)

Image courtesy of Coldwell Banker

Bookworms will love this room that has an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling neoclassical bookshelves that look like they’ve been taken straight out of another beloved movie, Beauty and the Beast. This is the perfect place to curl up with the yet-to-be-released manuscript of the latest Harry Potter book.

Image courtesy of Coldwell Banker

And with an eye-popping 20 rooms, there are a number of rooms you didn’t see in the movie, like this indoor basketball court, because why not?

Image courtesy of Coldwell Banker

This pink bedroom, with the graphic art on the pillow and a pink-and-white checkered fireplace, feels straight out of an issue of Runway.

Image courtesy of Coldwell Banker

My personal favorite, though, is this positively luxurious bathroom with a tub situated below a circular window. Something about it reminds me of being behind the clock in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

The single-family unit has officially hit the market and has a total of 10 bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half-baths. If you are interested in putting in an offer, you’d better not move at a glacial pace (you know Miranda would not be thrilled). But for the rest of us who just like to live vicariously through these not-so-humble abodes, we’ve got more must-see apartments — like Savannah Guthrie’s luxe loft (which is, comparatively, a bargain) and Barbara Corcoran’s palatial place with a top-notch view.