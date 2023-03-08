Get a Peek Inside Savannah Guthrie’s $7.1 Million NYC Loft — Which Is Currently For Sale!

Share

See where the TODAY co-anchor rests and recharges.

Those who spend their mornings watching Savannah Guthrie on TODAY usually see her in the familiar setting of the famed Studio 1A, but we’ve got a look at where she kicks up her feet after a long day — along with the details on how you could buy the place yourself!

The sophisticated loft, located in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, has been home to the TV journalist and her family since 2017, but she just put it on the market for a new buyer. Guthrie told the Wall Street Journal that she’s selling because her family has a “vision and dream of living in a townhouse.”

Her current condominium, which features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms within its 3,735 square feet, is listed at $7.1 million. Obviously, the price tag is significantly outside the budget of the average American — and that’s before you even consider the $6,610 per month in property taxes — but if you’re actually in the market for such plush accommodations, you can see the entire listing right here, via Sotheby’s International Realty.

For the rest of us who can only afford to appreciate the gorgeous design and fine furnishings from afar, join us for a quick jaunt through real estate heaven.

Photo by Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

The open and airy living space, seen above, connects to the dining area with a spectacular flow. In the den, you’ll notice the particularly unique ceiling — not only is it just over 10 feet high, but it’s made out of concrete. The uncommon material was actually one of the selling points when Guthrie purchased the unit, she told WSJ: “It looks so urban and cool. We just thought it added a certain edge.”

And speaking of the dining area, it’s separated from the living space by a fantastic glass wall framed with steel. That design choice might seem like a risky idea for a home with young kids (Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman share daughter Vale and son Charley), but it’s been totally smooth sailing for this family. “Astonishingly, no one ever broke the glass,” Guthrie said.

Photo by Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

In the background of the photo above, you’ll spot the formal dining area that’s on the other side of that glass wall in the living room. In the foreground is the stunning kitchen, which the listing describes as being “outfitted with custom and extensive floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, a honed black Saint Laurent marble center island, and a full suite of Gaggenau appliances, including a wine refrigerator and vented range hood.”

The home was immaculately put together by the firm Ike Kligerman Barkley and designer Monique Gibson — both of which have spots on the prestigious AD100 list from Architectural Digest. An assessment of the apartment from that publication points out the luxurious components of the primary bedroom suite, including a fireplace and a refined gray wall mural behind the bed. It’s also connected to an expansive dressing room with custom woodwork and a marble-filled bathroom with dual sinks, a spacious shower, and a big-screen TV above the tub.

Photo by Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Having that dressing room as a separate space is especially helpful for Guthrie, who gets crack-of-dawn wake-up calls before heading to the studio to shoot TODAY. “My husband likes to sleep past 4 a.m.,” she told WSJ. “I don’t have to tiptoe around. He never said, ‘Oh my gosh, you were stomping around all night trying to find an outfit and kept me up all night.’”

(Those early mornings at TODAY are no joke, so we totally get why the privacy is important. Revisit Katie’s morning routine from her time on TODAY for intimate insights into just how chaotic those first few hours can be!)

Photo by Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the apartment boasts more bedrooms, an office, and plenty of cozy nooks to cuddle up in. If you’re interested in accents and custom touches, you’ll also find hand-painted murals, Austrian wood flooring, a high-tech audiovisual system, and a private storage unit that the listing identifies as the largest in the building.

That building — located at 12 Warren Street — is another reason Guthrie loves the home so much. Though all these features might sound worthy of the Four Seasons, she told WSJ the location offers a personal charm that’s often missing from luxury options on par with this one.

“I’ve never been one to like those humongous buildings where you walk in and you feel like you could be at a hotel. This is a small, sweet building,” Guthrie said.

Now that you’ve gotten to soak up this dreamy but admittedly unattainable residence, we do want to leave you with more than simply a feeling of envy. If you’re interested in sprucing up your own space on a budget, we’ve got helpful tips for upgrading your bathroom, bedroom, and home office without breaking the bank.