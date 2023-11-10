The Only Slipper Worth Wrapping Up This Season

Share

UGG’s shearling slides are an investment, so we’re breaking down what makes them so great.

I’ve lived in a shoe-free household all my life. Growing up, the rule was that outdoor footwear was strictly forbidden anywhere beyond the front door — and it’s so embedded into my consciousness that I take my shoes off as soon as I enter someone’s home, whether it’s their house rule or not. Why? Because dragging dirt inside is an unnecessary evil. (I’m similarly strict about clothing: No Outside Clothes are allowed on my bed.) Simply seeing TV characters hang out on their beds with sneakers on makes my skin crawl.

Because of the way I was raised, slippers are more than a cold-weather comfort. They’re a year-round requirement. Every member of my family has their own set of slippers lined up at the entrance to the house, and my mother even keeps spare pairs on hand to dole out to guests.

This strict footwear rule gives me a slight edge when understanding what makes a truly good house slipper. After testing everything from cheap pairs from the dollar store and fluffy finds at Ross, I knew when I tried on the perfect pair that I would never look back. Lucky for you slipper-shoppers, I did find my match, and it shouldn’t surprise Wake-Up Call readers that the “number one” title for best slippers belongs to UGG.

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer based in California, the UGG brand has become ubiquitous with plush, shearling footwear. Those camel boots became a defining factor of early 2000s Y2K style, but UGG has since expanded its label to be known for all things cozy. (Their fleece outerwear and luxe home collections are sleeper hits.) The Scuffette II slipper, in particular, is one of the best products the brand has in its lineup.

But $100 is a steep price to pay for a pair of slippers. Our honest review? They’re totally worth it, and we break down why below.

How do the UGG slippers feel?

The Scuffette II slippers feature the same famed suede upper and a sheepskin collar as the original boots. That was my first clue that UGG doesn’t mess around when it comes to this accessory — instead, their slippers are made of the same quality and with the same attention to detail typically reserved for outside shoes.

The soles on UGG slippers are a little bit thicker and don’t feel like those cheap, floppy styles that fling off your foot just by walking. They also comfortably hug your foot, meaning you won’t be awkwardly clomping around your house (you know that Daffy Duck feeling). But the sturdiness doesn’t make them feel like stiff outdoor shoes either. They simply keep your feet snug and warm.

Why do they cost so much?

Unlike other slippers I’ve owned, UGG slippers are far superior in terms of quality. The fabric never pills or shaves off from wear. My UGG slippers have lasted me years and still look pretty darn good for their age. The shearling is surprisingly easy to clean with a damp cloth, too.

And why shouldn’t you invest in house slippers? If you buy a cheap pair and wear them regularly, you’ll have to spend money to replace them frequently. Whereas with these, we bet you’ll wear them every day for hours on end for years to come. You could get more out of them than to your favorite sneakers if you spend a lot of time lounging around like us.

We get that spending a ton of money doesn’t always feel great, but this purchase will feel good, in more ways than one because The Scuffette II style is made in partnership with HERproject, which helps empower and educate women in the workplace.

Final verdict

If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to invest in a pair of slippers that you can rely on. And if you’re feeling generous, UGG slippers make a guaranteed hit of a gift for everyone on your list.

The Best UGG Slippers

