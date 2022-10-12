The Best Slippers for Staying Cozy Around the House

Share

Bring on the coziness.

Now that your radiators are cranking back to life and your thermostats are turned up, it’s officially slipper season. They’re as essential to your fall home setup as blankets and candles, and yes, they are very different from and much better than socks. Slippers offer way more support when you’re cooking or moving around the house, you don’t have to wash them every time you wear them, and they keep your toes a lot warmer. They’re an absolute must for anyone working from home, and for anyone working in person, they’re the equivalent of changing into sweats after your commute.

Whether you’re looking for your first pair of slippers or you’re aiming to round out your weekly rotation, you’ve come to the right place. We have picks for every kind of slipper wearer: sturdy for people who like to be able to run a few errands in them, sandal-style for those worried about getting overheated, lightweight sock-like slippers for days of lounging on the couch, and classic slip-ons for the rest. We’ve highlighted slippers in a variety of materials to fit your taste and typical body temperature, like UGG’s classic Ansley slipper for anyone who’s always freezing or Everlane’s vegan option for something a little lighter. And they make truly thoughtful gifts: Something your family and friends might not buy for themselves but, once they have a pair, will wear them every day.

Read on for our top slippers to keep yourself appropriately cozy this fall and winter. Pair with evergreen candles, seasonal wreaths, and mugs of tea.

The Best Slippers for Keeping Cozy

UGG Fluff Yeah Shearling Slingback Nordstrom If you haven’t noticed, we’re a little obsessed with UGGs. Not only do they create soft, warm boots, but the slippers are equally as cozy as they are stylish. For those with hot feet, these sandal-style slippers will keep you warm, but they also give your toes some space to breathe. $100 at Nordstrom

Teva ReEmber Zappos For those mornings when you can’t be bothered to put on real shoes, let these bridge the gap between slipper and sneaker. They’re made with recycled polyester and are water resistant, so your feet will stay dry on misty days or if you have to walk through dewy grass. They’re essentially a quilt for your feet. $80 at Zappos

Kyrgies Wool Felt Slippers Kyrgies Memory foam, faux fur, and thick insoles are great until you start to wear them out. These felted wool slippers from Kyrgies have a molded footbed that will support your feet, especially if you have high arches. This pair is made exclusively from natural materials like wool and leather, so they’ll protect your feet and the earth. $89 at Kyrgies

Warmies Marshmallow Boots Warmies These are clearly called the marshmallow booties for a reason — and it’s not just because of the toasty brown color. This pair of faux fur boots are actually slippers that have heatable beads in the sole. Similar to a heating pad, you can toss these slippers in the microwave for a bit, and the beads inside will heat up. Once you pop them on your feet, they’ll not only put some pep into your step, but they’ll stay warm for quite a while. $35 at Warmies

Madewell Sherpa Scuff Slippers Madewell Want something that feels as cozy as it looks? Here it is. These teddy-like slippers come in three colors with a cushy insole that cradles your feet with each step. Reviewers even say that they are easy to toss in the washer once they start looking worse for wear, and they’ll come out looking good as new. $50 at Madewell

Birdies Phoebe Slipper Birdies Combining the best of the smoking slipper, slide, and loafer, this plush creation by Birdies was born. With a chic mule silhouette and faux fur lining, these soft slippers will keep your feet warm all day long, but look like a pair you’d wear outside of the house too. $85 at Birdies

L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers L.L.Bean L.L.Bean’s Wicked Good Slippers are the standard to which all other winter slippers are held. The classic, fluffy slippers are made with genuine shearling for maximum warmth, and they won’t slip off if you have to chase your dog down the driveway. $89 at L.L.Bean

UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper Nordstrom UGG’s classic Ansley Slipper is your perfect foray into the slipper game. These babies are made with water-resistant suede, a wool lining that feels like real shearling, and a rubber sole perfect for quick trips to the grocery store. $100 at Nordstrom

Allbirds Wool Lounger Fluffs Allbirds It’s all in the name: These Allbirds are perfect for lounging, and they look and feel like you’re walking on clouds. Made with Allbrids’ signature merino wool, they’re lightweight, packable, and machine-washable for major convenience points. $115 at Allbirds

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling-Lined Slide Sandal Nordstrom Meet the classic Birkenstock’s cozy younger sibling. Before you say it seems counterintuitive to make open-top slippers, it actually makes more sense than you think. These are perfect for anyone who likes the idea of being cozy but gets overheated if they spend too much time snuggled in their favorite blanket. They allow your toes to get a little air, and the shearling lining wicks moisture. $160 at Nordstrom

Everlane ReNew Teddy Sport Sandal Everlane If you want something you can wear out of the house to grab the mail or take the trash out, these are for you. Everlane’s sporty sandal slippers are made with a rubber sole that’s durable enough to wear outside and give you traction on slick surfaces inside, but they have a faux fur lining that’s just as plush as your favorite slippers’. They’re also made with recycled materials, so you’ll be treading easily on the earth. $24 at Everlane

Bombas Gripper Slipper Bombas If you’re anything like us, you pack a pair of slippers or flip flops to wear inside hotel rooms to avoid going barefoot on the carpet. These sock-slipper hybrids are compact for easy transport (and they come with a little bag to pack them in), but they’re also great to keep around the house. They’re just like your favorite pair of fuzzy socks, but they’ve got rubber grips on the bottom to keep you from losing your footing. $45 at Bombas