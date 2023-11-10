Gift Guides November 10, 2023

The Best Gifts of 2023

By Katie Couric Media

Katie, John, and the rest of Katie Couric Media share our must-have holiday treasures.

collage of gifts

Katie’s Gift Recommendations for the 2023 Season

Her picks will please anyone on your list.
collage of earrings, watch and lipstick

21 Unforgettable Ways To Spoil the Women in Your Life

It’s the least we can do for the most deserving people we know.
face mask and arm holding olive oil bottle

19 Unique Gifts To Impress the Person Who Has Everything

These will wow even the hardest to please.
collage of makeup, a pan, and a belt bag

The Most-Desired Items of 2023, According to *You*

Here are the goodies you loved best. (By the way, you have great taste.)
handle holding olive oil and a trowel

Industry-Approved Gifts From Experts in Fitness, Landscaping, Cooking, and More

What the pros recommend wrapping up this year.
ugg slipper

The Only Slipper Worth Wrapping Up This Season

UGG’s slides are an investment — we’re breaking down what makes them worth it.
collage of gifts for men

27 Delights for Any Man in Your Life

The ultimate guide to successfully showering him with material love.
collage of a vest, sneakers and hand lotion

Molner-Approved Presents

We tapped Katie’s husband for tips — and he’s a picky shopper.
theragun mini

Yes, the Theragun Mini Is the Perfect Gift

This little present packs a punch.
cushion lab pillow

Give Them the Gift of Pain-Free Sleep

This pillow will make neck stiffness a thing of the past.
jenni kayne cardigan

If You’re Gifting a Cashmere Sweater, Make It My Favorite Jenni Kayne Cardigan

Consider it a wearable hug for your loved ones.
collage of amazon gifts

Our Go-to Gifts From Amazon for the Holidays

For all your last-minute shopping needs.
revlon hair dryer

This Viral $50 Hair Tool Is a Total Crowd-Pleaser

They’ll be blown away.
collage of beauty products

Pamper Your Friends and Family With the Year’s Best Beauty Gift Sets

From designer fragrances to travel-sized skincare, all with a festive twist.
collage of gifts with a handle holding a mug, a hat, and a keychain

Small and Sweet Treats for Hanukkah, Stockings, and Gift Exchanges

Because some of the best things come in itty-bitty boxes.

