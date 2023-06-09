Here’s What To Know About the Federal Indictment Against Donald Trump

Share

If anything, this could incentivize his 2024 presidential run even further.

Donald Trump has made history yet again, becoming the first former U.S. president to face federal charges. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the development represents another huge reputation hit he’ll have to overcome if he wants to return to the White House. Here’s what to know.

What are the charges against Donald Trump?

The Justice Department has accused Trump of mishandling classified files that he kept after leaving office and obstructing the government’s attempts to recover them. He faces seven counts, including a charge under the Espionage Act, plus charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements.

Nitty gritty

At this point in Trump’s legal saga, you’d be forgiven for a bit of confusion. Put simply: The New York State indictment announced in March had to do with the alleged hush money Trump paid to Stormy Daniels. This latest investigation is at the federal level, and is about the classified documents the FBI found in their raid on Mar-a-Lago last year.

Mounting signals

On Monday, Trump’s attorneys met with officials from the Justice Department, including the special counsel in charge of deciding whether Trump mishandled classified docs after he left office. Then, on Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Florida heard from at least one witness for the case.

Trump’s response to the second indictment

As for the Republican frontrunner, he isn’t keeping quiet on the topic. As he did ahead of the state charges, Trump told his social media followers to “protest” and “take our nation back” if he was indicted. In a statement released after the charges were announced, he wrote: “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” He posted on Truth Social that he’s been summoned to the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The response from Republicans

Following news of Trump’s latest indictment, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that “today is indeed a dark day” for the country.

“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades,” he wrote on Twitter. “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied behind his 2024 rival — but also used the news as an opportunity to boost his own candidacy. He tweeted a statement reading: “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.

Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

How will this indictment affect Trump’s presidential run?

As was the case the last time he was indicted, these charges don’t affect Trump’s ability to run for president. In fact, they could incentivize him further. As an attorney explained to CNN, if Trump won the 2024 election and became president again, he would be in control of the Justice Department, and could potentially dismiss the case, if it was still pending.

Still have questions?

Don’t we all. Our favorite legal expert Neal Katyal talked us through his first reaction to the news — watch the full discussion, below.