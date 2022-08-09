What Did the FBI Want in Mar-a-Lago?

Share

“This is a big, big deal.”

On Monday, the FBI executed an “unannounced” raid at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. It’s the first time in United States history that the agency has raided the home of a former president, and it’s happened because there’s serious cause to believe a crime has been committed.

The extraordinary move comes amid mounting legal trouble for Trump, and ahead of his anticipated bid for the White House in 2024. Here’s what we know about it so far — plus some extra insight from our favorite legal expert, Neal Katyal.

What was the FBI doing?

According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to NBC, officers were investigating the handling of classified documents that Trump may have taken to the resort in January 2021. The former president, who was at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed, protested: “they even broke into my safe.”

Trump suggested — without including proof — that the raid was politically motivated, adding in a statement: “These are dark times for our nation. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor and a CNN senior legal analyst, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the search’s timing abided by the established department rule not to make politically sensitive moves within 90 days of an election. “Today is just about 90 days out exactly from the midterms. That policy may be a reason why they did it today — because they want to stay clear of that [number], if they’re interpreting that as a 90-day rule,” he said.

How much proof did the FBI need to carry out the search?

A lot. Not for the first time, Donald Trump and his supporters are accusing his enemies of weaponizing the Justice Dept. “We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Per usual, they’re ignoring some serious inconvenient truths — not least the fact that the FBI had to jump through major hoops to get into Mar-a-Lago. To execute the search, the agency had to show probable cause to believe a crime was committed, and that the evidence it was after is relevant to the prosecution of that crime. They also had to show that there was a worry that Trump would destroy the documents.

Added to this, tweets like that from Kevin McCarthy, who claimed that the Department of Justice has reached an “intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” bear no relation to reality.

“This [Attorney General Merrick Garland] is not a political person,” explains Neal Katyal. “Garland was incredibly respected by both sides of the aisle for decades. And when he was nominated to the Supreme Court, it was Republicans like Orrin Hatch who said: ‘I can’t say a bad word about the guy.’ This is as non-political an Attorney General as we’ve had in a long, long time.”

Does Trump have a track record for mishandling records?

Quite possibly. “We know Trump has flushed documents down the toilet,” says Neal. “We know his chief of staff has burned them in the White House fireplace. We know the Secret Service’s deleted all their text messages from January 6, as well as the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security. I mean, it’s amazing to me at this point to think that these guys, you know, preserved anything at all.

My guess is Donald Trump is as incompetent at document destruction as he was with governing, which is to say, there’s probably a bunch of documents at Mar a Lago.”

In January, Trump was forced to return 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives. In February, the National Archives asked the Justice Department to investigate whether his treatment of White House records violated federal law, and April and May, Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago were reportedly interviewed by the FBI in connection with a probe into the records.

In June, investigators visited Mar-a-Lago seeking more information about material that’d been taken to Florida. Trump reportedly greeted the investigators during their visit, and two of his attorneys, Bobb and Evan Corcoran, took them to a basement room where documents were being stored. According to a CNN source, some of these were marked indicating they were top secret.

Per CNN, Trump’s attorneys received a letter from investigators five days later on June 8, asking them to make the room where documents were stored more secure. A padlock was added to the door.

How bad could this get?

“It’s a big deal, even if you’re a big person, like the National Security Adviser, or the president,” says Neal. “So if he did this, if [he mishandled] classified documents about North Korea or whatever, that’s an unforgivable thing. It’s a prosecutable thing. It’s a jailable offense. It’s not something that you get a slap on the wrist for. This is a big, big deal.

“Now, again, I don’t know if these documents are classified or not,” says Neal. “When you are the president and you mishandle documents, there’s a defense — which is: ‘I am the president, so I have declassification authority inherently as part of my constitutional suite of powers.’ But if you’re a former president, you’ve got no such argument whatsoever.”

“If you’re a federal felon, then you can’t vote. So Donald Trump might be trying to restore the voting rights of voting felons now because he wants people to vote, including himself. It is generally understood that if you have no right to vote, you have no right to run for office as well. So a federal felony, in general, would preclude running for president.”

Could Trump’s kids be implicated?

“I think probably not the male children, Eric and Don, Jr., because they didn’t work in the government, so didn’t have access to classified info,” says Neal. “Maybe the President gave it to Donald, I don’t know. Otherwise, it’s less likely. It may be more likely that Ivanka and Jared are involved because they were actually White House employees. Maybe they’re the ones who brought the documents tomorrow. I don’t know if that’s rampant speculation — whether it was Trump or someone else. But those are the types of questions that the FBI will be sorting through right now.”

You can watch Katie’s interview with Neal for more expert insight — including what the outlook is for Trump if he’s found to have mishandled classified info — below.