The Top 20 Places To Live in the U.S. Right Now

Looking to move or just curious about how your hometown stacks up to others around the country? Well, you’re in luck, because U.S. News & World Report just released its annual list of best cities to live in. Even though last year’s top 10 has remained mostly intact, you may be surprised to learn that there’s a brand-new winner this year.

If you call Green Bay, Wisconsin, home then you’ve got something to celebrate as the city has been crowned the best place to live in 2023. The home of the Packers earned high marks in two of the most heavily weighted criteria: Quality of life and value (buying a home in the municipality costs $247,092 on average). If you don’t mind the brutal winters, these two factors might be reason enough for you to relocate.

But could this be part of a larger trend? Amid sky-high inflation, experts say Americans are gravitating to parts of the country where they can get more bang for their buck. “The value component is one of those things people are starting to put more emphasis on when considering moving to a new part of the country,” U.S. News real estate editor Devon Thorsby told CBS MoneyWatch.

But if months-long freezing temperatures aren’t for you, don’t fret: Several warmer cities made the cut.

Where are the best places to live in the U.S.?

Huntsville, Alabama lost the top spot, falling into second place, while Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina ranked third. Boulder, Colorado and Sarasota, Florida rounded out the top five. The sunshine state was especially popular this year: Naples, Florida also ranked in the top 10. In a surprising twist, California didn’t fare as well: Both San Jose and San Francisco fell out of the top 10 to 13 and 45, respectively, according to the report.

On the other end of the spectrum, New York City came in at No. 98. Even though the Big Apple has a strong job market and ranked high in desirability, experts say its low ranking overall had a lot to do with quality of life. “It’s one of those metro areas that has some of the richest people in the world but also the poorest,” Thorsby said. “That juxtaposition makes things like housing and the cost of goods and services so much higher.”

How do they know?

The U.S. News list takes into account data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor, and U.S. News’ internal resources. This data was then categorized into four indexes with varying power: quality of life (36 percent), value (23 percent), desirability (22 percent), and job market (19 percent). The percent weighting for each of these categories was based on answers from a March 2023 public survey in which people from across the country voted for what they believed was the most important factor in choosing where to live.

“U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live rankings are intended to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down,” the publication said in its report.

But it’s also worth noting that this doesn’t include consideration for politically vulnerable groups, so it’s important to be mindful of your personal circumstances when considering this ranking.

20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.

You can read the exhaustive list here, but the top 20 are as follows:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas Madison, Wisconsin Boise, Idaho San Jose, California Ann Arbor, Michigan Melbourne, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Albany, New York Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Des Moines, Iowa Grand Rapids, Michigan

Shutterstock

Where you should live

