Think Your Brain Reigns Supreme? Find Out if You Live In One of the “Smartest” States of 2023

Maybe you tune into Jeopardy every night at 7 p.m. on the dot. Maybe, all these years later, you’re still bragging about your SAT score. Or perhaps you’ve kept your kids’ “honor society” stickers on your car. No matter the reason, most of us are curious to learn how we and our loved ones rank in traditional intelligence. That’s why we dug through the data and found Wise Voter’s list of the smartest states in the U.S.

Wise Voter gathered some data that’s traditionally used to test intelligence in scholastic contexts. Mainly, they ranked each state by average I.Q. score. But Wise Voter also gathered average SAT scores, literacy rates, and numeracy rates. 

Of course, we’ve all come a long way from believing our grades reflected our actual intelligence. There’s more than one way to measure intelligence. Many of us, after all, spend our whole lives perfecting a skill set outside of the classroom. And many more of us value kindness, good character, and emotional intelligence over anything else. No matter your talents, we all have smarts — this list doesn’t mean that some communities are unintelligent.

If your state ranks low, no one says the rating accurately reflects your community. After all, averaging the stats of a whole state can yield odd-sounding results. Plus, your state’s numeracy rate, for instance, may be higher than that of a state with a higher I.Q. average.

And unfortunately, we need to take I.Q. rankings with a grain of salt. This form of intelligence testing has a complicated history of being used to marginalize those who don’t ace the exam. And standardized tests also have a much-deserved bad rap for perpetuating biases against students of color. Also, testing doesn’t reflect the realities of serious challenges like the quality of education people receive. Really, our idea of intelligence is tangled up in some dense socioeconomic and racial issues. In moments like these, it’s helpful to use this insightful info as a jumping-off point for some bigger ideas. 

Smartest States in the U.S., Ranked

RankStateAverage I.Q.Literacy RateNumeracy RateAverage SAT Score
1Massachusetts104.382.7%74.9%1,029
2New Hampshire
104.288.5%80.9%1,050
3North Dakota
103.886.6%79%1,212
4Vermont103.8
87.2%79%1,095
5Minnesota103.786.9%79.6%1,225
6Maine103.486.6%77.1%1,081
7Montana103.486.9%77.3%1,206
8Iowa103.285.1%77%1,196
9Connecticut103.182.8%74%1,025
10Wisconsin102.984.7%75.8%1,252
11Kansas102.883.1%75%1,238
12New Jersey102.879.3%69.9%1,079
13South Dakota102.885.1%76.3%1,219
14Wyoming102.486.4%77.5%1,244
15Nebraska102.383.6%75.7%1,222
16Virginia101.981.2%71.6%1,124
17Washington101.983.9%76.5%1,096
18Ohio101.882.3%71.2%1,053
19Indiana101.781.3%70.5%1073
20Colorado101.683.4%75.2%1,021
21Pennsylvania101.581.9%71.3%1,091
22Idaho101.483.6%74.3%968
23Oregon101.283.2%75.3%1,143
24Utah101.185.5%77.7%1,233
25Missouri10181.1%70.9%1,200
26New York100.775.6%65.3%1,067
27Michigan100.582.4%72%1,000
28Delaware100.479.7%68.8%968
29North Carolina100.278.7%67.1%1,136
30Texas10071.8%61.5%1,001
31Illinois99.979.6%69.9%981
32Maryland99.780%69.8%1,075
33Rhode Island99.579.6%70.4%971
34Kentucky99.478.1%66.3%1,219
35Oklahoma99.379.9%69%951
36Alaska9987.3%79.2%1,110
37West Virginia98.779.1%67.2%938
38Florida98.476.3%65.2%983
39South Carolina98.477.6%65%1,030
40Georgia9876.4%63.4%1,060
41Tennessee97.778.3%66%1,200
42Arkansas97.576.9%64.3%1,191
43Arizona97.476.6%66.8%1,159
44Nevada96.574.7%63.5%1,172
45Alabama95.776.1%62.6%1,146
46New Mexico95.770.9%60.5%976
47Hawaii95.684.1%76.6%1,124
48California95.571.6%64%1,115
49Louisiana95.372.9%58.4%1,171
50Mississippi94.272%56.6%1,226

