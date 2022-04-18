Redecorate Without Blowing Your Budget During Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Share

We’re giving you the inside scoop on what kinds of savings you can expect.

We’ve all spent time staring at a room in our home thinking of the infinite ways we could redecorate or rearrange. New bedding could inject some color into a bland room, colorful pots and pans can make cooking more fun (and functional if your old set has served its time), or some patio furniture could encourage you to spend more time outdoors. All of those things sound great, but they also cost a lot of money. Sometimes, it’s best to pick and choose a few items that will upgrade a space — or be on the hunt for an amazing sale.

If you’re looking to score some major savings on furniture, appliances, and other home essentials, Wayfair’s annual Way Day is on the horizon. This is the retailer’s largest sale of the year, and they offer huge discounts on more than a thousand items in categories like fancy hybrid mattresses, high-end appliances, trendy home décor, and more.

While we don’t have an exact date for the sale quite yet, here’s everything we do know about Way Day 2022. Be sure to check back, though, as we’ll be updating this page as we get more information.

What is Wayfair’s Way Day Sale?

In 2018, Wayfair decided to have its own blowout sale day, similar to Amazon Prime Day. What was an effort to boost their revenue that year did so well that they decided to bring it back again and again, making it an annual event for the brand’s customers. It started as a 24-hour sale (hence the name Way Day) but turned into a 48-hour event due to its popularity, that way more people could scoop up savings on their favorite products. And we have a feeling this year’s event will be even longer. Wayfair even says that the Way Day deals are “better than Black Friday,” thanks to the incredibly low prices in every category and free shipping.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

There’s no official date yet, but last year it was April 28 through 29. We’re expecting it to be around the same dates this year — which means it could be any day now! Similar to last year, the sale should span at least two days.

What brands will be included in the sale?

Wayfair not your style? Thankfully, Wayfair has three sister brands (Joss & Main, AllModern, and Birch Lane), which will all be part of the epic markdowns. This means you can snag pieces that fit your aesthetic easily.

What are the best deals this Way Day?

While there will be tons of opportunities to save, it’s impossible to sort through the thousands of items that’ll be marked down. Here’s what we are most looking forward to:

Once we have the official lowdown, we’ll help you pick out what to buy with specific sale guides. But until then, here are some deals you can get right now on Wayfair.

Wayfair Products on Sale Right Now

Little Italy Leaning/Ladder Desk Might as well upgrade your WFH setup while you can get a desk for less than $200! This ladder-style desk has two compartments for storage, two overhead shelves, and a magnetic memo board. You can post notes or a calendar to the magnetic board and use the shelves for décor or open storage for things like a printer or basic desk supplies. While you’re at it, check out some ergonomic desk chairs, too. buy here

Wayfair Sleep 10 Inch Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress Just when you thought a new mattress was out of your budget, this sale came along. If you’re in the market for a cooling, cushy bed, this one is on sale for less than $400. Do be warned that this is for those who prefer a softer mattress, as it will form to the shape of your body as you sleep. If you want something more supportive, try looking at hybrid mattresses, which combine memory foam and metal coils for more support. buy here

Pospisil 1 – Light Single Dome Pendant If you’re working on a home renovation or just want to update your current lighting situation, these pendant lights will make a huge difference without putting a dent in your budget. These can easily be installed where existing lighting fixtures are (think pot lights or where you have a ceiling light already) to add a bit of pizazz. We love the café vibe that these metal pendants give off, and thanks to the long cord, you can use a hook to swag the light over if you can’t install it directly over where you want the light to be. buy here

Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed An upholstered bed instantly makes a bedroom feel more put together. There’s something about the tufted headboard and matching frame that adds class to a bed setup. This one rings in at under $300 for a queen-sized frame. There’s no need for a box spring with this frame, but you can certainly add it if you want a higher bed. Otherwise, just place the mattress on it and drift off to dreamland. buy here

Adelia Area Rug A patterned rug is an easy way to add texture and personality to a space without having to do much else. This vintage-inspired one comes in both neutral and bright colors, depending on your style and mood. It has a low pile, meaning it’s rather thin, but that means it’s super easy to clean and vacuum, and it’s great for those who want something they won’t trip on. buy here

Hartington Plastic Adirondack Chair We don’t know about you, but we cannot wait to start spending more time outside as the weather warms up. Until we can, we’ll be dreaming of sitting in this cheery blue chair, drink in hand, soaking up the warm sunshine. buy here

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven As the saying goes, two is better than one — especially when it means you save some counter space. This air fryer-toaster oven combo is a compact multitasker that you can use for heating up leftover pizza or frying up crispy wings for game day. buy here

Denmark 10 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set Time to hop on the Instagrammable cookware bandwagon! This 10-piece set comes in an adorable pastel pink color and has everything you need to replace your dingy old set. Each piece is nonstick and made from durable aluminum, which will last for years to come. buy here