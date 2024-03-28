5 Home Decor Trends Interior Designers Are Excited About

Share

We tapped designers, furniture makers, and even Shea McGee for their expert knowledge on the hottest trends of 2024.

Have you ever looked around your living room and suddenly realized it was overwhelmingly outdated? You’re no expert, so what exactly was out of style might have been hard to put your finger on — was it that lampshade with the tassels you found in your mom’s storage unit 10 years ago, or maybe the shag rug you bought when your 10-year-old was first born? — but you knew. While it might’ve just hit you, we don’t mean to alarm you but it’s possible your home decor has been out of style for a while. Just like fashion trends, interior design fads change rapidly.

Unlike fashion, however, interior design is more of a niche interest and its evolution isn’t exhibited as widely as it is for other style sectors, like apparel or accessories. Maybe it’s because what you wear is more often on display than what’s donning your walls. But if you have to look at it every day, you should like what you see. And if a room is looking dull to you, we’re here to help you bring it back to life.

Don’t worry, we’re not about to suggest you overhaul your house every season (or every year, or even few years, for that matter). Sure, something that’s “in” today can go out of style tomorrow, but swapping out a couch to stay current isn’t exactly practical for your budget or the environment. Thankfully, there are small tweaks you can make to ensure your space feels fresh, even if you keep the majority of your furnishings the same. Take it from Byron and Dexter Peart, twin brothers and co-founders of ethical home goods marketplace Goodee: “We generally don’t approach interior design in terms of aesthetic trends but are more of a mindset or philosophy that supersedes the physical style and appearance of spaces,” they tell Katie Couric Media. “We believe that when designed with purpose, interiors have the power to encourage experiences and enhance well-being.”

Sometimes, it’s about bucking the trends entirely. Rob Natale, chief of design at furniture brand Sixpenny (whose chic, ethically sourced couches you may have stalked on Instagram), says, “If a style speaks to you, go for it! Don’t worry if it is or was trendy.” He adds, “Go with your gut and fill your home with things that make you happy — except maybe bouclé, with all due respect to bouclé. It was really trendy there for a while.”

Abbey Stark, interior design lead at IKEA, prioritizes making a house feel like a true home and a reflection of the people who live there. “Let’s leave behind anything that doesn’t reflect your personal style. Homes should speak to your aesthetic and tell your story.”

If you want an update that will be on-trend, catch up on and shop the latest innovations below.

The Biggest Interior Design Trends of 2024

Color Play

“We’ve been living in a beautifully neutral world for the last several years, and while the minimalism of a soothing palette will always be a classic, I anticipate far more emphasis on colors, mixed patterns, and bold spaces,” says Natale, who at his own brand offers an array of gem-toned slipcovers to easily change up the look of your furniture as you see fit.

Considering that Stark hails from IKEA, she naturally leans into the Scandi design style, which is “focused on being joyful, expressive, colorful, and contemporary.” She suggests combining bright and muted tones to give the vintage style a refreshed appearance. “Think colored glass, warm wood tones, and muted color palettes with fresh, new pops of color.”

If you’re more of a decor extremist, you’ll appreciate Kelley Mason’s approach. The associate art director at Lulu and Georgia leans into what she dubs “color drenching,” where you decorate a room with a single color throughout “for tonal saturation.” In other words, say goodbye to boring, neutral spaces!

Indoor Meets Outdoor

“We’re excited to see a continued shift in blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living,” Byron and Dexter Peart say. “Whether your home has a lush backyard garden, rooftop terrace, or balcony, outdoor furniture and furnishings like weather-resistant rugs, durable cushions made of recycled materials, and durable tableware with keen design sensibility create comfortable and inviting outdoor oases.”

They mention that plant-filled interiors aren’t going anywhere, either. “This not only brings the natural environment inside but also encourages healthy breathing and provides calming benefits as we tend to our indoor gardens.”

Natale agrees: “Bringing the outside in will always be in style, so selecting a color palette based on the nature around you is such a wonderful way to make a space come alive.”

Want to get this look on a budget? Mason has some great advice: “My favorite tip to update your space without spending any money is to go foraging for florals and greenery. In your own backyard, the neighbor’s house (with approval of course!), the local park, or beyond, a quick snip of a sculptural branch or bouquet of wildflowers will give dramatic impact to any space and it’s totally free.”

Functional Beauty

It should be no surprise, but a home should look and feel lived in — it shouldn’t have the sterility of a museum. “We’re all getting more accustomed to the idea of home serving multiple purposes,” Natale says. “Many of us still work from home for at least a few days each week. Investing in products that can subtly transform a room and turn it into a multi-functional space is such a fantastic way to get more use out of it.”

If you have kids or grandkids (like Katie!), you may understand that loose toys and games can quickly swallow a space, so children and their things are often relegated to a certain area to try and contain the chaos. However, that practice is definitely changing. “We’re excited to see more of an emergence of intergenerational living spaces that welcome and encourage grown-ups and the little ones to work, rest, and play together in common areas,” the Pearts say.

As we know, a lot of people are choosing not to have children these days — but this trend doesn’t only apply to humans. “Notably, this communal orientation is also becoming more evident with our four-legged family members: Pet furniture like beds, floor mattresses, blankets, and toys are now being made with eco-conscious materials, design sensibility, and artful aesthetics, a welcome integration into thoughtful households,” they note.

You can also interpret this trend as incorporating washable furniture and rugs, dual-purpose designs, or artfully displaying essential kitchenware. Heck, even storage bins for kids’ toys have become more stylish.

Tennis Prep

You’ve most likely heard of both “quiet luxury” and “tenniscore” in terms of fashion, but have you thought about incorporating some of these trends’ key principles into your interior design? Shea McGee, the interior designer behind McGee & Co. says, “TikTok calls this tenniscore, and though it’s mainly a fashion trend, we’re incorporating the racquet club aesthetic into our interior styling.” Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean decorating your living room with sports goods.

McGee explains, “In the closet, you’ll find this trend in cable-knit sweaters, loafers, pleated skirts, and tube socks. In interiors, you’ll find it in crisp whites, creams, playful greens, cabana stripes, rattan, chambray, and pristine lawns.”

Mason is also a fan but notes you can embrace it subtly by “taking traditional preppy details and combining them with modern details, luxe materials, and moody tones.” She adds, “I love this look with patterned upholstery, vintage oil paintings, and touches of metal and leather.”

Independent and Local Designers

The boom of direct-to-consumer furniture, bedding, and just about anything else you can think of has certainly made it easier to shop online, but the experience and designs can lack intimacy and individuality. Lots of designers are stepping away from products that can easily be bought en masse from big box stores, opting instead to shop vintage or go to local artisans for products they need.

“As social media continues to accelerate and amplify seemingly endless and short-lived interior design trends, what we’re most excited to see is an emergence of interest in and discovery of local and global artisan-made crafts,” the Pearts say. “We love home goods that embody the stories, spirit, and traditions of the makers that create them.”

This trend can take form in how you approach sustainability: “It’s easy to prioritize the performance fabrics [that big box stores tend to offer], especially in homes with pets and kids, but as we all continue to make more conscious decisions about the materials we live with, the more attractive all-natural, non-chemically-coated fabrics become,” Natale explains. And those can be harder to find online.

Hand-woven baskets, hand-quilted blankets, hand-carved wooden trays, hand-painted ceramic bowls, and handblown glassware resonate with those looking for a deep, meaningful human connection between their belongings and those who make them. Take it from the Pearts: “So often, high-trending interiors have a sameness and repetitive nature; a living space well adorned with artful crafts has a unique ability to add color, texture, whimsy and personality to one’s home.”

For McGee, she’s seeing an emphasis on crafts originating from Italy, probably thanks in part to Tomato Girl Summer and White Lotus season 2. “Italian-inspired design is back in a big way, in ways that are both nostalgic and contemporary. You’ll be seeing this a lot in elements like Murano glass, ironwork, plaster, ceiling medallions, marble, and busts or sculptures,” she says.