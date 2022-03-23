Katie's Shop March 23, 2022

These Are the Essentials You Need at Home In Case of a Power Outage

By Katherine Pittman

collage of water, fan, lantern, and canned food

Graphic by Giovanna Pineda/KCM

It’s best to have these things before the electricity goes out.

We’ve all experienced a short power outage after an intense storm, during routine electric company maintenance, or when a tree or other large structure damages a powerline. But what happens when an outage goes on for hours and hours — or even days? Do you have the supplies necessary for comfortably living a few days without electricity? 

As is the case with many emergency situations, it’s always better to be prepared before rather than try to gather supplies you need during a crisis. While not all power outages are natural disaster level, it certainly disrupts your daily life. Charging your phone, accessing the internet, and even cooking become more difficult, and in some cases, impossible. 

While it may feel extreme to prep for a possible power outage, these are also essentials you can use in other situations, like camping, being out on the road, or just in everyday life. After all, chances are you’ll need a portable charger for your phone or tablet more often than you think. And, thankfully, they’re small enough that you can tote them around easily. If you’re ready to start building your preparedness kit, here are a few essentials we recommend having on hand before you lose power.

Hand Crank Solar Power Lantern with USB Charger

flashlight and lantern

No electricity means no light after the sun goes down. This lantern doesn’t require batteries or a plug, and it can be charged either by cranking the handle or setting it out in the sun for a bit. You can use it as a flashlight (there’s a smaller light on top) or as a classic lantern to light a room. There’s also a USB outlet built into the light, so you can easily charge a phone or tablet, too.

buy here

Judy Portable Power Station

judy power station

This one is pricey, but you’ll be grateful to have it if you end up losing power for multiple days. In lieu of buying a generator, you can actually get a large rechargeable power bank that can power your essential devices (like your phone, laptop, lamps, toaster ovens, etc.). While you can charge the bank by plugging it into an outlet when you have power, you can also charge it using your car battery (by plugging it into the cigarette lighter), or by buying solar panels to charge the bank.

buy here

Lightspeed Puffy Blanket

puffy blanket

Blankets seem like a pretty self-explanatory essential to have in any kind of emergency situation, but when the power is out, they’re especially necessary. They will keep you warm if the heat isn’t on, or you can use them to block out sun if you’re experiencing a summer power outage. When you’re not using it during an outage, you can take it out for picnics, camping, or beach days.

buy here

Non-Perishable Foods

cans of food

Shutterstock

It’s easy to plan to eat all of the perishable foods from the fridge first, but after that, be sure to have some dry or canned goods to eat, too. Things like macaroni and cheese are super easy to make (if you have access to hot water), but items like beans, soups, or canned veggies are great to keep on hand, too.

buy here

Coleman Ice Chest

coleman cooler

That being said, if you can, preserve as much of your perishable food as possible. Your fridge won’t work when the power is out, so adding your food to a cooler with ice is the next best thing. You can keep food in the fridge, but try not to open the door often or else you’ll let out the cool air inside. Until the power comes back on, you can buy new food and store it in the cooler if need be.

buy here

First Aid Kit

first aid kit

If you’re always on the hunt for a band-aid, it’s probably time to create a designated first aid kit. This premade kit comes with the basics like bandages and antibiotic ointment, but it also has tools like a thermometer, scissors, tweezers, and more. There are packs of medications and splints for smaller injuries, too. It all comes in a neat pack that you can easily stow in a bathroom drawer.

buy here

Water

water jug

Sometimes the water will still work if the power is out, but there’s no such thing as too much water. It never expires and you’ll need it both for cooking and drinking, and not to mention for things like brushing teeth and washing hands as well. A large jug with a spout makes it easy to fill cups and bottles or wash hands under a steady stream.

buy here

Soap

dissolvable soap

An all-purpose soap can be used to wash both hands and dishes in a pinch. You likely have an extra bottle of either dish soap or hand soap somewhere at home already, but we also like these dissolvable hand soap sheets from evolvetogether. They’re small and easy to store, plus the sheets are pre-portioned for you, so you always know how much you have left.

buy here

Honeywell Portable Battery Powered Fans

portable fan

If you’re indoors while the power is off, the air can feel stagnant and stuffy pretty quickly. Have a battery-powered fan nearby to keep air moving around. It’s also necessary for warmer climates, especially if you lose air conditioning on an extra hot day.

buy here

Solar Power Bank

solar phone charger

At the bare minimum, you should keep your phone charged to stay in touch with loved ones and stay up to date on the news in your area regarding a power outage. This phone charger is solar-powered, so there’s no need to plug it in or remember to have it charged before an emergency strikes. Simply set it in the sun and let it do its thing. 

buy here

Portable Butane Stove

butane stove

Chances are you aren’t making a fire to cook your food every night if you can’t use your stove or oven. Having a portable stove will allow you to easily boil water and cook food without the use of electricity. Of course, you will need to have butane on hand to fuel the burner, but that’s something you can easily keep stored in a basement or pantry before the power goes out.

buy here

Landline Phone

landline phone

In most emergencies, cell towers tend to go down. Ensure you have a way to communicate with the outside world and call 911 if need be by keeping a landline in your home. Digital landline phones do need to be charged, but they will often have battery life hours after the power has gone out. They use the same infrastructure as broadband internet and cable TV, so they can actually still work, even if cell towers are down.

buy here

