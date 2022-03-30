Must-Have Items for an Unforgettable Road Trip

Share

Hit the road with everything you need to make the trip go smoothly.

There’s something freeing about driving down a wide-open road with no traffic and no specific destination in mind. Taking a road trip with a partner or friend is a bonding experience you simply can’t create talking quietly on a plane or train so as not to disturb fellow travelers. But this type of travel certainly comes with limitations. Depending on how far you’re going and how often you plan to stop, it’s always best to plan ahead and make sure you have all the essentials to make your trip a dream rather than a nightmare.

Whether you’re planning a multi-day cross-country trip or just want to head somewhere a few hours away, avoid a miserable car-ride full of hungry, whining passengers by having the proper road trip equipment. Some of Katie’s travel must-haves include an organized suitcase and her favorite sunscreen, and we’re tossing in a few more faves to minimize car-ride complaints (some are unavoidable).

Road Trip Essentials

Kindra Cool Down Mist There’s nothing worse than feeling sweaty and sticky when you’re stuck in a car for a long ride, and that might happen if you and your road trip companion can’t agree on the car temperature. Having a refreshing face mist is a guarantee you’ll cool down after a quick spritz. This one from Kindra is full of skin-loving ingredients like aloe, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid, and it also includes the InstaCalm-3 Complex, which is a blend of three ingredients that’s proven to provide an immediate cooling sensation, reduce the intensity of hot flashes and night sweats, help relieve skin sensitivity and redness, and boost collagen and nourish dry skin. It’s small enough to keep in your purse or dash, too. buy here

Bestek 300W Power Inverter If you don’t have a phone charger in your car, we envy your ability to live on the edge. But it’s not optional for a road trip when you’re using your cell as a GPS, a camera, and your main music source. This unit plugs into your cigarette lighter and allows you to charge items like your phone, laptop, and tablet without having to buy a separate car charger for each. Because it has space for regular outlet-like plugs, you can also use it for on-the-go hairstyling with a straightener or curling iron — although we recommend being in a stationary car for that type of activity. buy here

BP Sunglasses You can’t spend long days on the road without proper eye protection. These won’t only shield your eyes from the sun as you drive, but they’re the perfect companion for outdoor activities at each stop along your road trip. We love the tortoiseshell pattern and rounded look of these, as they’re flattering on a ton of different face shapes and will go with just about any outfit. buy here

Vanmass Phone Car Mount When you’re in a car, safety always comes first. Keep your hands free and your eyes on the road by having a car mount for your phone. This will keep it in place (no more fishing for your phone under the seat if you drop it) and it close by so you can easily glance at your maps when needed. buy here

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Even if you’re spending all day in the car with the windows rolled up, you’ll still need some sort of sun protection. Katie loves this one by Supergoop because it doesn’t feel greasy or oily and it wears well under makeup. buy here

The Honey Pot Body Wipes Sometimes, you’re just too exhausted for a shower at the end of a long day of driving. Or, maybe you don’t even have access to a shower if you’re camping along the way. These wipes from The Honey Pot are formulated with gentle ingredients, meaning they’re safe to use on your face, body, and lady parts. This pack comes with 15 individually wrapped wipes, so you can easily stow them in a purse, dash, or even your wallet. buy here

Avocado Organic Mini Pillow Having to sleep on a half-stuffed motel pillow is the worst. You end up folding it in half, sleeping on your arms, and tossing and turning all night long. If you bring your own pillow with you, you won’t only be guaranteed a good night’s sleep at any motel or hotel, but you can comfortably nap in the car, too. This one because it comes with extra filling so you can make it as firm or as soft as you like it. The cover is made with organic cotton and the filling is made from leftovers from Avocado’s mattresses, making it an eco-friendly option. buy here

Hydro Flask It may lead to more frequent stops, but staying hydrated when you’re on the road is just as important as it is when you’re walking around one of your many road trip stops. This Hydro Flask water bottle holds 32 ounces of water, and it can keep your drink cold for an entire day. There’s a strap attached to the lid so you can easily carry it with you as you explore. It’s made of stainless steel, so it’ll stand up to rolling around the car or being dropped while you hike, too. buy here

Shacke Pack Packing Cubes These tiny cubes are the organization solution you never knew you needed. Not only do they keep your clothes separated into categories, but they compress larger items, saving you space in your suitcase. A reinforced top panel keeps the mesh from ripping, and it allows you to really stuff your things into the cube without worrying about damaging it. There’s even a laundry bag included, so you never have to pack your clean and dirty items in the same cube. buy here

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Katie’s favorite carry-on bag is this one from Paravel. The four swivel wheels make it a breeze to roll around, as opposed to carrying a heavy duffle or backpack on your shoulders. It’s made from lightweight, recycled materials, so it’s easy on you and the earth — no more dragging around a heavy, clunky suitcase. buy here

Quip Travel Toothbrush Leave your bulky electric toothbrush and charger at home — you can get the same clean just-left-the-dentist feeling with this travel-friendly Quip toothbrush. It offers the same clean as a regular electric toothbrush at half the size. This one comes with the toothbrush and cover, silicone carrying case (that’s large enough to carry other bathroom essentials), and toothpaste. buy here

Portable Door Lock Going on a road trip sometimes means you have to make random stops to spend the night at a small motel or hotel so you can rest from driving. While we hope you never have to stay somewhere that feels sketchy, it’s never a bad idea to have a portable lock with you for any sort of trip. Security is key. This one inserts into a door frame, acting as an extra lock that can only be undone from the inside. Should someone try to get into your room, they won’t be able to make it past this tiny contraption. buy here