These Are the U.S. Counties Most Prone to Natural Disasters, According to FEMA

Plus, some cities that are surprisingly safe.

When considering a move, our geographical commitments are often tied to something emotional — proximity to family and culture are huge factors, for instance. But these decisions can also be data-driven: Information like the best-ranked cities for retirement or the cities with the highest salaries in the U.S. can help us choose where to apply for jobs or settle down.

If you’re considering relocating or buying property anywhere in the United States (or the world, really), there’s one major factor you should never discount: Natural disasters. Luckily, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has gathered information about how each county in the U.S. might be affected by natural disasters. FEMA arranged that data into the National Risk Index — “a dataset and online tool to help illustrate the United States communities most at risk for 18 natural hazards.” The list of 18 disasters includes avalanches, tornadoes, landslides, earthquakes, and other tragic (yet inevitable) events.

Because FEMA evaluates risk so carefully, their interactive map tool includes some surprising results. That might be because FEMA defines risk as “the potential for negative impacts as a result of a natural hazard,” and they evaluate factors beyond location and climate. (They also consider things like community resilience and economic impact.)

For instance, the borough of the Bronx in New York City has a very high risk score for tornadoes (64.26, to be exact) while Oklahoma County, Oklahoma has a comparatively low score of 53.77 despite being famously located in tornado alley. North Slope Borough, Alaska has a winter weather score of 15.93, while Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania has a score of 75.18. The Hawaiian Islands aren’t homogenous at all: If you live in Kauai County, your overall risk score is only 11.68 compared to Hawaii County’s 35.83. And though San Francisco is arguably famous for earthquakes, FEMA determined that San Bernardino County has a 50.93 earthquake risk compared to San Francisco’s 34.43.

Below, we’ve compiled the ten counties that are currently most vulnerable to natural disasters. If you’re curious about your own county, FEMA’s map will break down exactly which disasters are most likely to negatively impact your area.

U.S. Counties Most At-Risk for Natural Disasters

Los Angeles County, CA

Very High: 100.00

Harris County, TX

Very High: 80.62

Miami-Dade County, FL

Very High: 63.93

Riverside County, CA

Very High: 58.87

San Bernardino County, CA

Very High: 54.40

Palm Beach County, FL

Very High: 53.71

Cameron County, TX

Very High: 50.79

Kings County, NY

Very High: 50.48

Orleans Parish, LA

Very High: 49.30

Lee County, FL

Very High: 48.81

While we’re not suggesting you relocate based on what you learn from this tool, this information can help you make major decisions and prepare for future emergencies. And if you’re looking for more advice, turn to this list of the safest states in the U.S.