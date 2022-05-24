Surprise! Nordstrom is Having a Half-Yearly Sale This Week

Share

Hello, savings!

Memorial Day sales are in full swing already, making it the perfect time to scoop up sales on mattresses, bedding, furniture, and your favorite fashion finds (even sex toys are on sale!). You can score some major savings in pretty much any category, making it hard not to shop any of the deals.

If you’re looking for a wardrobe update, Nordstrom just announced they are hosting a half-yearly sale ahead of their anniversary sale (which will take place sometime in July). While we’re anxiously awaiting the massive anniversary deals, we were stoked to find out they were marking down hundreds of items before then!

From cute floral sundresses to men’s sweaters and versatile sandals for wedding season to workout wear, there’s sure to be something you’ll want from the retailer’s sale section. You can treat yourself to a little gift or buy a Father’s Day gift before the holiday sneaks up on you. Not sure where to start? Here are our favorite picks from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal A classic slide sandal can go with just about any summer outfit, making it a great option for beach days, brunch dates, and any event in between. This one from Sam Edelman comes in a variety of colors, 13 of which are on sale for less than $100.

Halogen Side Slit Cardigan A plain cardigan will never do you wrong. It's a great layering piece for chilly summer evenings, but it's also a staple for wearing over turtlenecks during downright cold winter weather. This one is a little longer than most, making it an ideal choice for wearing over leggings to cover any underwear lines.

Peter Millar Grace Stripe Performance Polo One of Molner's favorite brands for golf and everyday wear is Peter Millar, and you can find it for 40 percent off right now! This polo is made from a sweat-wicking fabric that feels like his favorite workout top but is dressy enough to wear to work with a pair of khakis.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set Katie's been really into trying out different hair curling tools and getting those beachy waves all on her own lately. But how about when she wants a different style of curl or wave? Having umpteen curling irons for different occasions not only takes up precious vanity space, but it's expensive to maintain. Thankfully hair brands have created tools you can swap the rods on, rather than having to buy different irons for each size. This set from T3 comes with three different barrel sizes so you can achieve loose waves, tight curls, or swoopy volume with one tool.

Liverpool Los Angeles Lacie Pull on Bermuda Shorts Who wears short shorts? Not us, that's for sure. When temperatures start to rise, we all start to sweat more, which can lead to chafing if your thighs rub together. Bermuda shorts are (thankfully) coming back in style, making them a comfortable, fashionable, and chafe-free option to don in sweltering summer weather.

Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt An oversized shirt looks crisp and cool when paired with tailored trousers, but it's also a great option to wear open over a swimsuit for extra sun protection or as a coverup. This one comes in icy blue and light pink colors, either of which would look amazing dressed up for work or down for a casual weekend outing.

Caslon Libbie Wedge Sandal Wedges are infinitely more comfortable than heels, and they're a great option for outdoor weddings (no more sinking into the grass because of your stilettos). We're obsessed with the olive green hue of these ones, and they have a cute espadrille detail on the sole that adds a slight boho touch.

Chantelle Rive Gauche Full Coverage Underwire Bra This bra is sexy, supportive, and has more than a thousand reviews to back it up. And the soft lining and stretchy lace make it comfortable, too. There's no awkward or unnecessary padding, making this a great option for larger chests or those who need a new everyday bra.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle If you're anything like us, your water bottle comes with you just about everywhere. This one from Hydro Flask will keep your water (or any other beverage) hot or cold for up to 24 hours, and the double-walled bottle won't sweat, so you don't have to worry about a wet bag. All eight colors are on sale, so you may have to get yourself more than one — or buy one for everyone in the family.

Nike Bliss Lux Training Skort Katie's all for the workout skort trend. It's about time the skort made a comeback. Who decided skirts with built-in shorts weren't cool, anyway? There's no room for accidentally mooning, they're comfortable, and you can easily wear one like this on the tennis court or out running errands.

Coach Marley Driving Moccasin Imagine being able to wear your slippers everywhere without judgment. That's what these driving shoes are for. Made from buttery soft leather, they take no time to break in, and the bright color is perfect for the cheery weather ahead.

BP Ribbed Tank Top While they're on sale, snag any basics you may need to complete your wardrobe. A high-neck tank is great under sweaters, button-downs, or on its own, and this one costs less than $20. Depending on the color, you can also grab it for less than $10. We recommend getting at least one in black and one in white.

Topshop Micro Quilted Crossbody Bag Consider this a look for less! We know you all love lululemon's belt bag, but if you want something similar from an equally beloved brand at a lower price, you might want to add this crossbody from Topshop to your cart. Just like the lululemon belt bag, it's meant to be worn short and across the body. But if you prefer it long, it looks cute that way, too!

Zella Restore Jogger Joggers are the ultimate put-together sweatpant, meaning they're chic enough to wear out of the house but comfy enough to lounge in all day. A gray pair will go with everything, and the high waist on these means you can easily tuck in a loose T-shirt for an effortless look that's also flattering.

Treasure Bond High Waist Patch Pocket Pants High-waisted pants are flattering and comfortable, especially when they have a wide leg like these. Both the terracotta and navy colors are on sale for less than $50, which almost justifies adding both to your cart. They're neutral colors, so they'll go with everything!