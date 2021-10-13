Share

You’ll be thankful for food delivery!

It’s that time of the year! The weather is getting cooler. We’re ready to start layering. That only means one thing: Thanksgiving is around the corner. It’s time to stuff our stomachs before we stuff ourselves into our puffer jackets.

Thanksgiving traditionally involves a lot of cooking. But does it have to? No! If cooking isn’t your thing, there’s really no need to spend the entire day in the kitchen — unless you want to. But for the rest of us, you can order your entire Thanksgiving meal and it’ll be delivered ready to eat. We’re serious. It’s not delivery, it’s Thanksgiving! (OK, but it is delivery, we just wanted to say that.)

And for those of you who don’t mind a little cooking, go ahead and order that turkey with a side of assistance making everything else.

If you like cooking, by all means, come on over and make us a meal! But if not, don’t feel pressured into somehow whipping up a major meal. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the day with friends, family, or football, and rest assured that a good meal is coming.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the best fully cooked Thanksgiving meals available to order online. Whether you’re prepping for a family gathering or want to do a quiet, tone-downed dinner, you’ll find whatever you need to make that happen right here.

One thing we’re thankful for this year? Food delivery!

Harry & David Harry & David is offering Thanksgiving side dishes and appetizers to help complete your meal. They’re also offering deliveries to send to loved ones or select food items to help complete your own cooked meal. Buy Here

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma offers an all-in-one guide for turkey day — chock full of recipes, kitchen tools and pantry shortcuts, and ready-to-serve dishes delivered right to your door. They’re also offering deals on direct turkey deliveries to cut out the extra stress. Buy Here

D’Artagnan Meat and prepared food company D’Artagnan has several Thanksgiving bundles this year and aims to make it easy to find just the right thing for your recipe, cooking technique, or occasion. Their packages include roasting recipes and deliveries on ready-to-cook regular and organic turkey. If fish is more your thing, they also offer sustainability sourced seafood deliveries. Buy Here

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks makes more than just steaks. They can prepare and ship any quality meat items, including turkey dinners and comfort food packages just in time for fall. We’re ordering the Tailor-Made Thanksgiving for Eight, which comes ready-to-cook. Buy Here

Walmart Walmart+ offers delivery on various food items, from pre-cooked options like canned cranberry sauce to easy-to-make sides like boxed stuffing to a whole turkey. They also feature a Thanksgiving checklist that includes how-tos and inspiration. Buy Here

Rastelli’s Rastelli’s specializes in fresh “farm to butcher to table” meat. Their oven-ready turkey roast is pre-seasoned and ready to please. Cue the drool! Not in the mood to cook? Order their pre-cooked turkey roulades! Save yourself hours of work with this succulent dish that can easily serve as the main meal. Pre-seasoned and stuffed, these guys feature turkey breast rolled around juicy apple and cranberry stuffing. Yes, please! Buy Here

Goldbelly Goldbelly, the gourmet food-delivery service that delivers restaurant meals wherever you want, is back with their Thanksgiving specials. Their curated Thanksgiving suite offers whole turkeys and turduckens, cakes, pies, and even full Thanksgiving dinners from beloved restaurants across the country. Buy Here

Milk Bar Milk Bar’s Fall Shop offers delicious deals on every type of dessert. Give your guests a variety of choices with Milk Bar’s pumpkin pie, apple cider donut cake, or truffle box. They even come in sets, making it easy to mix and match your dessert options. Buy Here

Magic Kitchen You can pre-order your frozen Magic Kitchen turkey dinner ahead of time this year — and we advise doing so as these packages are selling out fast. They offer packages like a turkey dinner for two, a family size frozen roasted turkey breast, a pre-cooked six sides deal, or a build-your-own meal package. Buy Here

Wine.com Did you think we forgot about the wine? Wine.com is offering plenty of smooth and silky wine bundles, and all of the tools you’ll need to turn your Thanksgiving dinner into an impromptu wine tasting — how festive! Whether you’re bringing a bottle to a friend’s or hosting friends, Wine.com has you sorted so you can sit back, sip, and enjoy. Buy Here

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.