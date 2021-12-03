Share

Dazzle and dance the night away in metallic golds, shiny sequins, and feathered frocks while you count down to midnight.

So you scored an invite to a fabulous New Year’s Eve wedding. Lucky you! But now comes the hard part: what does one wear to a New Year’s Eve wedding!? Think about what you’d rock to a regular New Year’s Eve bash, then amplify it by one hundred. Think: glittering floor-length gowns, rhinestone clutches, sequins, and shine galore.

You definitely don’t want to outshine the bride, but if the newlyweds were strategic about picking this wedding date, they’ll undoubtedly be expecting their guests to dress up in glitz and glam. And don’t worry: you don’t have to spend hours surfing the web to find something to wear because we did the shopping and styling for you. Whether the dress code is black tie, or you’re set on wearing sequins, we’ve curated four fun and festive head-to-looks that will help you count down to midnight in style.

From our favorite J.Crew suede pumps to a classic black Calvin Klein dress with a frilly feather twist and an iridescent Sophia Webster clutch, we’ve rounded up four stunning dresses and all the accessories to go with them below. If you’re the mother of the soon-to-be newlyweds, be sure to check out our favorite winter outfits for the mother of the bride.

Shop Shimmering New Year’s Eve Wedding Guest Dresses and Outfits

Look No. 1: Shine Bright in Glittering Gold

The Dress: Embellished Gold V-Neck Gown Does your invite have a black tie dress code? You’ll be the belle of the New Year’s ball in this elegant Mac Duggal gown. The long sleeves are perfect for a winter soirée and the deep V and empire waist cut will do wonders to flatter your figure. Buy Here

The Shoes: Enella Ankle Strap Sandal Vince Camuto makes some of the comfiest heels — which you’ll need because you’ll be showing off your dress on the dance floor all night long! This simple nude style won’t take away from the glittering gown, or match your gown with the gold style. Either way, your feet will thank you for the manageable heel height. Buy Here

The Jewels: Double Hoop Earrings With a statement dress like this, you’ll want to keep your jewelry simple. We love this double-hoop pair of earrings from Ettika because they’re modern, cool, and reasonably priced. Buy Here

The Bag: Mini Nala Metallic Leather Clutch Cult Gaia designs some of the coolest accessories season after season, and this gathered gold clutch is no exception. The half-moon shape will sit easily in your palm and you’ll be able to wear it on all those date nights to come. Buy Here

Look No. 2: Enchant in Sparkling Forest Green

The Dress: Forest Green Bead Sheath Gown Maybe the dress code of the night is “enchanted forest,” or maybe you want to stand out in a more subdued way. No matter the reason, this stunning beaded gown is a superb choice. It allows you to sparkle in a less obvious way, while keeping your arms and chest warm. And you’ll still look sleek and sexy thanks to that belt and slit. Buy Here

The Shoes: Gracey Strappy Sandal Forest green pairs beautifully with silver. These strappy metallic heels will pack an elegant punch and elevate the look. Buy Here

The Bag: Clara Crystal Box Clutch When the light catches this gorgeous Sophia Webster clutch, it’ll illuminate the room with a gorgeous glow. Consider the cute butterfly clasp a good luck charm for you (and the newlyweds). Buy Here

The Jewels: Textured Wire Silver Hoop Earrings Three hoops in one, these Guess earrings (that cost less than $20) are anything but boring. Plus, they’re easy enough to wear with any outfit. Buy Here

Look No. 3: Embrace a Subtle Sparkle

The Dress: Navy Nia Dress Maybe all out glitter isn’t quite your thing. Then this Amsale gown, sold at Anthropologie’s wedding brand BHLDN, could be perfect for you. The navy is a nice twist on classic black, and it features just enough shine in the bust area to make a statement. Buy Here

The Bag: Desyre Crystal Minaudière This Nina clutch will draw attention to the embellishments on the dress. It’s slim, shiny, and easy enough to carry around during cocktail hour. Buy Here

The Shawl: Sheer Navy Shawl In case it gets chilly, plan to wrap this sheer navy shawl around your shoulders. Nobody looks or feels good when they’re partying in a frigid air-conditioned ice box. Buy Here

The Shoes: Clarita Ankle Tie High Block Heel Sandals If you haven’t tried wearing a block heel, now is the time. They’re so much easier to walk in than stilettos. Plus, this Alexandre Birman pair feature adorable bowties for a fun, feminine feel that’ll tie the whole look together. Buy Here

Look No. 4: Have Fun with Feathers

The Dress: Sheath Dress with Feather Trim Ticket holders went crazy over the gorgeous black feather blazer Katie wore on her New York book tour stop. Take a cue from all that fan frenzy and rock this Calvin Klein sheath dress as you count down to midnight. Buy Here

The Shoes: Elsie Suede Pumps With this frilly feather look, keep your shoes simple with J.Crew’s classic Elsie suede pumps. The pointed toes will elongate your legs and they’re so easy to style for other occasions. Buy Here

The Bag: Party Glitter Envelope Clutch It’s New Year’s Eve, so throw a little glitter into your look with your accessories. This Kurt Geiger clutch features a removable cross body strap and it has monochrome crystal embellishments that add some flash to any outfit without being too loud. Buy Here