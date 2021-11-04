Share

Strut down the aisle with confidence from head to toe.

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission. We update links when possible, but please note that all prices are subject to change.

The date is set, the venue is booked, and the bride said yes to her dress. Now it’s your turn to figure out what to wear to your daughter or son’s wedding this winter. If you’re coming up empty-handed after your shopping trips, we get it: With thousands of gowns out there to choose from, it’s overwhelming to pick the look you’ll remember for years to come. You don’t want to outshine the bride (white gowns are totally off limits, naturally), but you do want to look and feel amazing in the approximately one billion photos you’ll be in. That’s where we can help.

We scoured some of our favorite sites — like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Saks, and even Amazon — to find four drop-dead-gorgeous mother of the bride gowns perfect for the cold season ahead. And because no outfit is complete without the perfect accessories, we also selected the perfect shoes, bag, and jewels for each ensemble. And don’t worry: We kept the season in mind throughout this styling venture. Dressing for a formal affair during the winter is about embracing elegant velvets, rich burgundies and blues, while emphasizing the look with polished metallics and glistening jewelry.



Also, you’re going to want to pick your dress sooner rather than later. With recent supply chain issues making it difficult to actually get an online order into your hands, and the industry’s wedding boom ramping back up to pre-pandemic levels, there’s a high demand for wedding looks. A lot of popular styles are selling out, but we made sure each of the items below are fully in stock, ready to ship, and available in multiple sizes. Below, shop four mother of the bride (and groom) outfits that’ll have wedding guests asking, “Where’d you get that dress?!”

Shop Gorgeous Mother of the Bride Outfits for a Winter Wedding

Look #1: Go Classic in Navy

Portrait Neck Lace Gown by La Femme The Dress: Navy is such a classic color for a mother of the bride gown. This romantic La Femme gown features a flattering portrait collar and glistening lace overlay. It’s one of Nordstrom’s bestsellers for a reason. Buy Here

Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal The Shoes: Navy pairs beautifully with silver, so slip into these three-and-a-half inch metallic heels for a dainty feel. Buy Here

Crystal Frame Clutch by Nina The Bag: Your Nina clutch bag will shimmer throughout the night as you make your way from cocktail hour to dinner. Buy Here

Precious Pearls Linear Earrings by Kate Spade The Jewels: Kate Spade is always a go-to for feminine, dainty jewelry. These pearl drop earrings will frame your face beautifully. (And you’ll easily be able to sport them for other dressy occasions, as well.) Buy Here

Look #2: Stand Out at a Black-Tie Affair

Callahan Dress by Tadashi Shoji The Dress: BHLDN, Anthropologie’s bridal brand, has so many beautiful mother-of-the-bride gowns. But we’re partial to this one-shoulder Tadashi Shoji gown. The flattering cut won’t keep you restricted, and it’ll sway beautifully during the mother/groom dance. Buy Here

Satin Evening Bag Bow Flap Clutch The Shoes: Add some flair to your look with a satin clutch featuring a modern bow design. You can tuck the chain strap inside, or wear it on your shoulder if you prefer your cocktail hour to be hands-free. Buy Here

Ava Strappy Sandal by Michael Kors The Shoes: The shiny patent leather on these Michael Kors heels will add dimension to your look. And we think a three-inch heel is the perfect height — they’re not high to make it difficult to walk, but not so low that they feel casual. Buy Here

Bow Imitation Pearl Stud Earrings by Bauble Bar The Jewels: Take a nod from all of that holiday gift wrapping, and sport these fun, pearl-embellished earrings from Bauble Bar as the cherry on top. Buy Here

Look #3: Stand Out In Crimson Red

Pleated Off-The-Shoulder Gown by Aidan Mattox The Dress: This elegant off-the-shoulder Aidan Mattox dress screams winter wedding. Available in sizes zero to 18, it features a subtle bow detail on each of the sleeves and a flowy bodice that’ll help you feel comfy all night. Buy Here

Leandra Strappy Sandal by Black Suede Studio The Shoes: You can never go wrong with a strappy gold heel. This luxury leather option by Black Suede Studio is a style you’ll reach for during events for years to come. Buy Here

Santley Clutch by Aldo The Bag: Believe it or not: This elevated evening bag is only $55! The geometric design will glisten against your dress all the way through the very last song. Buy Here

Cheeky Linear Drop Earrings by AJOA The Jewels: We think it’s best to leave your neckline bare with an off-the-shoulder gown like the one above. Instead, opt for a pair of gold, rhinestone-embellished drop-down earrings to capture your guests’ attention. Buy Here

Look #4: Crush It in Green Velvet

Ryland Velvet Maxi Dress By Jenny Yoo The Dress: Velvet is the material of the season. So, why not go bold and wear this long-sleeve, deep V-neck style from Jenny Yoo? Your arms will stay warm, and your goodies will also stay secure: There’s a secret panel at the top to prevent the dress from slipping. Buy Here

Chunky Low Heel Pump Sandals by Dream Pairs The Shoes: If stiletto heels aren’t your thing, wear these glittering chunky heels from Dream Pairs. They’re less than $60 and come in dozens of other colors. Mark our words: This is a classic style that’ll stand the test of time. Buy Here

Women’s Sparkling Clutch Purse by CARIEDO The Bag: What’s a winter wedding celebration without some high-shine glitter? Pair your dreamy velvet dress with this adorable clutch that costs less than $25. Buy Here