Here Are the 5 National Issues Gen Z Cares Most About

Share

No, legalizing marijuana isn’t on the list.

Christina Haswood was elected to the Kansas House State Legislature at 26, making her the youngest member of the state body. And as she campaigned, she jumped onto TikTok, spreading her political message to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.” Haswood’s TikToks weren’t just another step in her push toward taking office, rather, they were an important part of her journey — she was meeting young voters exactly where they are (during their many hours of scrolling through videos).

Haswood isn’t the only one turning to TikTok and pop music to win over the youth vote: other political candidates and legislators are right there with her. On TikTok alone, you can find Senator Ed Markey campaigning for the Green New Deal, and Representative Tim Ryan miming to “Bored in the House”.

There’s a reason political leaders are finding their way to social media — the youth vote matters deeply. Luckily, this generation is particularly drawn to civic participation: Gen Z and millennials came out to vote at historic levels in the 2020 presidential elections, with 66 percent of college students turning to the ballot, a 14 percent increase from the 2016 election.

However, even as a majority of young Americans are participating in the political process, only 7 percent of those between the ages 18-29 believe that the United States is a healthy democracy. Meanwhile, 39 percent believe that the nation is a democracy in trouble, while 13 percent believe it’s a failed democracy.

Thanks to recent research by Murmuration, we’re learning even more about the passions and problems of Zoomers, those Gen Z folks born between 1997 and 2012. Murmuration, an organization dedicated to using more effective data-driven campaigns to create an equitable and high-quality public education system, prepared a report that offers invaluable info on which issues are top of mind for Gen Z.

What Does Gen Z Care About?

Sources: SocialSphere, Inc. & Murmuration

Murmuration’s report finds that Gen Z believes the following are the most vital issues facing our country:

Stopping school shootings

The May 2022 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed, really did shake up the nation: Zoomers are ultra-concerned about the lack of safety in schools, with 82 percent of those polled saying stopping school shootings is extremely important. Most believe the nation is performing poorly on this issue.

Reducing gun violence and mass shootings

It’s not just school shootings; 72 percent of the Gen Z respondents say they strongly believe the nation needs to focus on reducing gun violence overall. With mass shootings taking over news feeds (and more than 370 mass shootings so far in 2022), it makes sense that this generation is concerned about safety. In fact, a 2018 Harvard Institute of Politics study found that 64 percent of 18-29-year-olds believe the United States needs stricter gun laws.

Protecting access to clean water and fresh air

Gen Z and millennials have made themselves clear when it comes to concerns about climate change, both online and offline. More than other generations, they believe that climate should be a top priority to ensure a sustainable future. 72 percent of those polled say it’s an important issue to them, which makes sense, given that they’re the ones who have to suffer the long-term consequences of worsening climate conditions.

Guaranteeing a quality education for every child

Murmuration found that 71 percent of Zoomers want to ensure a sound education for children in the U.S. But there was a key difference in the replies: Those who come from families with significant financial struggles and those who didn’t enroll in college were far less likely to believe that their K-12 education has prepared them for various life challenges, as compared to those with more stable financial situations and education. With an approximately 13 percentage point difference between these groups, it’s clear that Zoomers from different backgrounds don’t feel they’re on a level playing field when it comes to education.

Preserving individual rights and freedoms

The first amendment protects the freedom of the press, speech, assembly, religion, and the right to petition the government; and 67 percent of the Zoomer respondents are intent on preserving these rights. Raised in a digital age and exposed to the open-access platforms of Instagram and TikTok, Gen Z holds its freedoms dear.

The Gen Z vote is no joke — 10 percent of American voters in 2020 were from this group. And as political aspirants turn to the digital world to appeal to Zoomers, they’re trying to court the most racially and ethnically diverse generation so far, with 52 percent non-Hispanic white people (61 percent of Millennials identified as non-Hispanic white).



Gen Z is more diverse, more politically engaged, and less partisan than previous generations, and their vote will make a difference. According to Murmuration’s research, young people want their political leaders to listen, find alignment, and build a “shared set of values with a plan of action.” With only 7 percent of young people thinking that America is a healthy democracy, there’s plenty of room for progress.